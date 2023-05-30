Points and Highlights Boston Celtics 84-103 Miami Heat in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
THANK YOU, FANS!
END GAME!
4Q - 01:50
4Q - 04:35
DUNCAN ROBINSON!
4Q - 07:54
17 POINTS!
END OF 3Q:
3Q - 01:18
3Q - 04:49
Derrick White!
3Q - 10:14
HALFTIME!
50 POINTS!
2Q - 04:20
2Q - 06:58
2Q - 11:05
END OF 1Q:
1Q - 02:30
1Q - 03:50
1Q - 05:00
1Q - 07:15
1Q - 09:50
START THE GAME!
Denver Nuggets waiting:
Derrick White, the Celtics' hero
TD Garden
In case of victory, Boston can achieve unprecedented feat in the NBA playoffs and win the series after starting losing 3-0.
Team history
The Heat, on the other hand, despite the loss, had good performances from Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin. In the last seconds, the game was, in fact, fought point by point. The Heat's star converted all three free throws, gave the Miami team the lead, and made the visitors have only three seconds on one last possession before the end of the game.
Celtics want to make history!
competition is very tight
1 HOUR!
Where and how to watch the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game on TV and in real time?
NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs Finals
Date: May 29, 2023
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Webcast: NBA League Pass
When is the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Jayson Tatum:
"It was incredible. It felt like the longest 10 seconds ever, waiting for confirmation that the basket had been made or not," he said. "I'm still in disbelief. That shit was crazy. But I'm glad we have another chance, another opportunity."
HISTORIC!
And it couldn't be any other way. After the Heat trailed 103-102, Derrick White grabbed an offensive rebound at the buzzer and gave the Celtics a 104-103 victory. The Celtics try to make history and become the first team to turn a series around after being down 3-0.
Series Matches
05/19 - Boston Celtics 105x111 Miami Heat
05/21 - Miami Heat 128x102 Boston Celtics
05/23 - Miami Heat 99x116 Boston Celtics
05/25 - Boston Celtics 110x97 Miami Heat
05/27 - Miami Heat 103x104 Boston Celtics
05/29 - Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
TIME AND PLACE!
The ball starts rolling for Boston Celtics-Miami Heat at 8:30 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.