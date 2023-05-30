Points and Highlights Boston Celtics 84-103 Miami Heat in NBA
10:44 PM2 hours ago

THANK YOU, FANS!

Thanks for sticking with us and following every moment of Boston Celtics 84-103 Miami Heat today. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company
10:44 PM2 hours ago

END GAME!

Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics in Game 7 and are in the NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets
10:38 PM2 hours ago

4Q - 01:50

The Miami Heat are in the NBA Finals and will face the Denver Nuggets: 82-101
10:32 PM2 hours ago

4Q - 04:35

Boston Celtics 75x98 Miami Heat
10:27 PM2 hours ago

DUNCAN ROBINSON!

Duncan Robinson scores two more and provokes the crowd at the TD Garden! 21 points: 94-73. Miami has one foot in the NBA Finals.
10:23 PM2 hours ago

4Q - 07:54

Miami Heat are hitting their two and three balls very well. 88-71 the score right now. A real trampling of the visitors.
10:16 PM2 hours ago

17 POINTS!

Jimmy Butler scores two more points and opens a 17-point lead in the last period! If they keep this up, the Miami Heat will be in the NBA Finals: 83-66.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

END OF 3Q:

End of the third quarter and 10 points separate Miami Heat and Boston Celtics: 76-66.
10:06 PM2 hours ago

3Q - 01:18

Miami Heat holds a nine-point advantage: 71-62.
9:58 PM2 hours ago

3Q - 04:49

Game stopped for technical time. Miami Heat leads 66-58.
9:52 PM2 hours ago

Derrick White!

He scored two points, was fouled, and hit the free throw. The Heat's lead fell to 8: 59-51.
9:46 PM3 hours ago

3Q - 10:14

Boston Celtics 43-59 Miami Heat
9:28 PM3 hours ago

HALFTIME!

Game goes to halftime with 41-52 on the scoreboard. 9 points for the Miami Heat.
9:24 PM3 hours ago

50 POINTS!

Jimmy Butler scores for three to open a 50-39 win over Boston.
9:18 PM3 hours ago

2Q - 04:20

14 POINTS lead for the Miami Heat: 45-31.
9:12 PM3 hours ago

2Q - 06:58

Boston gets 4 straight points and Miami's coach stops the game by calling timeout. The score is 38-25 to the Heat.
9:03 PM3 hours ago

2Q - 11:05

10 POINTS! Duncan Robinson makes a three and puts the Heat 10 points ahead. In the sequence, the Miami team steals the ball and scores two more: 27-15. The biggest lead of the game.
9:01 PM3 hours ago

END OF 1Q:

The Miami Heat go on to beat the Boston Celtics 22-15.
8:51 PM3 hours ago

1Q - 02:30

Strus scores three points and Jimmy Butler scores two. Miami Heat goes ahead: 16-11.
8:49 PM4 hours ago

1Q - 03:50

TIES! Boston Celtics 11-11 Miami Heat.
8:47 PM4 hours ago

1Q - 05:00

Miami Heat have pulled even! Only 1 point separates the teams: 9-8 Boston.
8:40 PM4 hours ago

1Q - 07:15

Miami Heat have foul on offense to charge. Boston takes a 9-4 lead.
8:37 PM4 hours ago

1Q - 09:50

Boston Celtics take a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter.
8:37 PM4 hours ago

START THE GAME!

The ball has gone up for Boston Celtics-Miami Heat at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA
8:22 PM4 hours ago

Denver Nuggets waiting:

The winner will face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. The Colorado franchise beat the Lakers 4-0 and took the West.
8:10 PM4 hours ago

Derrick White, the Celtics' hero

With the crowd on their side, the 17-time NBA champions know that they can also count on a decisive supporting player: Derrick White. The player has shown in the decisive moments that he can be the Celtics' escape valve from the marking focused on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
8:04 PM4 hours ago

TD Garden

Last refurbished in 2018, the TD Garden has a capacity of almost 20,000 spectators. After starting the series losing 3-0, the Celtics tied the series 3-3 last Saturday (27).

In case of victory, Boston can achieve unprecedented feat in the NBA playoffs and win the series after starting losing 3-0.

7:53 PM4 hours ago

Team history

In game four, Boston showed that they are alive and can make history by turning the series around. The highlight of the game was Jayson Taum with 33 points. In game 6, Derrick White made history when he put the 17-time NBA champion franchise with a 104-103 victory. The decisive point came in the last second of the game.

The Heat, on the other hand, despite the loss, had good performances from Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin. In the last seconds, the game was, in fact, fought point by point. The Heat's star converted all three free throws, gave the Miami team the lead, and made the visitors have only three seconds on one last possession before the end of the game.

7:51 PM4 hours ago

Celtics want to make history!

If they win today's game, the Celtics will make history. No NBA team that opened the championship with a 3-0 record in the playoffs has ever been defeated. The Boston franchise not only tied the series, after going 3-0, but will also play Game 7 at home.
7:46 PM5 hours ago

competition is very tight

The competition is very tight, as both teams are tied. Miami took the first three wins, and the Celtics followed with three wins. Thus, whoever wins and reaches the fourth victory will qualify for the NBA Finals.
7:41 PM5 hours ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat
7:36 PM5 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game on TV and in real time?

Boston Celtics-Miami Heat
NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs Finals

Date: May 29, 2023

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Webcast: NBA League Pass

7:31 PM5 hours ago

When is the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Boston Celtics x Miami Heat will start at 8:30 pm ET, being played at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, valid for the 7th game of the NBA Playoffs series. The match will be broadcast by NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
7:26 PM5 hours ago

Jayson Tatum:

In a press conference after the win, Celtics star Jayson Tatum shared his feelings about the final moments of the game in a rather spontaneous way.

"It was incredible. It felt like the longest 10 seconds ever, waiting for confirmation that the basket had been made or not," he said. "I'm still in disbelief. That shit was crazy. But I'm glad we have another chance, another opportunity."

7:21 PM5 hours ago

HISTORIC!

The Boston Celtics overcame the Miami Heat on Saturday night and will now play the seventh game of the East final on their home court next Monday. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each surpassed the 20-point mark, while Jimmy Butler flirted with a triple-double and shined in the final quarter.

And it couldn't be any other way. After the Heat trailed 103-102, Derrick White grabbed an offensive rebound at the buzzer and gave the Celtics a 104-103 victory. The Celtics try to make history and become the first team to turn a series around after being down 3-0.

Photo: Boston Celtics
Photo: Boston Celtics

 

7:16 PM5 hours ago

Series Matches

05/17 - Boston Celtics 116x123 Miami Heat 
05/19 - Boston Celtics 105x111 Miami Heat
05/21 - Miami Heat 128x102 Boston Celtics
05/23 - Miami Heat 99x116 Boston Celtics
05/25 - Boston Celtics 110x97 Miami Heat
05/27 - Miami Heat 103x104 Boston Celtics
05/29 - Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
7:11 PM5 hours ago

IT'S NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

7:06 PM5 hours ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

7:01 PM5 hours ago

How do the NBA playoffs work?

The playoffs use a best-of-seven elimination format. This means that two teams play each other up to seven times, with the team that wins four games advancing to the next round.

In the first round, #1 in each conference plays against #8, #2 plays against #7, #3 against #6, and #4 against #5. The second round is known as the conference semifinals, and the third round is the conference finals. The teams that progress in each conference meet in the NBA Finals to determine the champion.

In each round, the team with the best regular season record is rewarded with home field advantage. A playoff series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 home/away format. This means that of the seven games in a series, the team with the best record plays games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at home.

6:56 PM5 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The matchup between Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat is valid for game 7 of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA playoffs. The match is a best-of-four series. That is, whoever wins three games first advances to the next round. Initially, four games already have dates set, and it could go up to 7 games.

The ball starts rolling for Boston Celtics-Miami Heat at 8:30 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

6:51 PM5 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA matchup between Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat. Both teams face each other in a match valid for game 7 of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs. The match is scheduled to take place at 8:30 pm (ET) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
