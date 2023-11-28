Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are on the team's injured list: Jared Vanderbilt.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Absences of the 76ers!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The Philadelphia center is presented as the Sixers' top figure, after having finished last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia center was named the MVP of the regular season and managed to get rid of that weight, however, that will be one of his goals for this campaign, looking to repeat. He will seek to form a lethal offense with Tyrese Maxey and with the arrival of Mo Bamba and Marcus Morris he will try to reduce his work on defense, focusing on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the 76ers get here?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 54 wins and 28 losses to finish in third place in the Eastern Conference. Philly's season had great news with the regular season MVP award for Joel Embiid, however, this was not enough for the team to advance to the conference finals. The 76ers had a lot of problems during free agency due to problems between the board and James Harden, which ended with the point guard leaving for the Clippers. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit. Some names we found on the roster are Mo Bamba, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. The The 76ers' goal is to fight again for a place in the Eastern Conference final and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and Embiid's connection with Tobias Harris and Turese Maxey will be fundamental for those led by Nick Nurse to be one of the great teams to follow.
Where's the game?
The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 17,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
