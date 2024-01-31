ADVERTISEMENT
Los Angeles stands out in several important statistics in the NBA this season. In points per game, they rank 13th in points per game. place, recording a solid average of 116 points. However, his ranking in rebounds per game is lower. a little lower, standing at 22º place, with an average of 43.1 rebounds. The highlight comes in the percentage of shots from the field, where they are in 7th place. place, converting 49.1% of his shots. In free throws, they rank 19th; place, with a percentage of 77.8%. On the three-point line, they are at 15th; place, with an average of 36.5%. In terms of ball sharing, they are in 8th place. place in assists per game, with an average of 28.1. However, they face challenges with turnover, ranking 23rd in the world. They are ranked 17th in the world, with an average of 13.9 per game, and their assists to turnovers ratio places them 17th in the world. place, with 2. Defensively, they are well positioned in blocking, occupying 10th place. place, with an average of 5.5 per game, and in steals, where they are in 6th place. place, with an average of 7.8 per game. These statistics reflect solid performance, although there are areas for improvement, especially in turnovers.
This season, the statistical leaders of the Los Angeles Lakers team are LeBron James and Anthony Davis in points scored, both with an average of 25.0 points per game. Anthony Davis also leads in total rebounds, averaging 12.2 per game, while LeBron James leads in assists, averaging 7.6 per game. LeBron also leads in steals, averaging 1.3 per game. Anthony Davis is He is the leader in blocks, with an average of 2.4 per game. In terms of successful shot percentage, Dylan Windler leads with 100%, albeit with a limited number of attempts. However, among players with the most attempts, Colin Castleton leads with 66.7%. These statistical leaders play key roles in the Los Angeles Lakers' performance this NBA season, seeking to maintain their competitiveness in the league.
Atlanta is here. demonstrating solid performance in several key statistics in the current NBA season. In points per game, they rank 4th in points per game. place, scoring an impressive average of 120 points. In rebounds, they are 8th; place, with an average of 44.8 per game. Although their field goal percentage puts them at 22º place, with 46.3%, they make up for this with an excellent free throw percentage, ranking 6th in the world. place, with 81.1%. In the 3-point shooting category, they rank 19th in the rankings. place, with 35.9%. In assists per game, they are 19th in terms of assists per game. place, with an average of 25.7, while their 13.1 turnovers per game puts them 17th in the world. place in this statistic. His ratio of assists to turnovers is also higher. ranked 17th place, with 2. In blocks per game, they are in 23rd place. place, with 4.5, and in steals per game, they rank 6th; place, with 7.8. These statistics show Atlanta's consistency in several key areas of the game.
In the current season, the statistical leaders of the Atlanta Hawks team are Trae Young in points scored, with an average of 27.0 points per game, followed by Dejounte Murray with 21.4 and Bogdan Bogdanovic with 17.1. Clint Capela leads in total rebounds, averaging 10.4 per game, while Jalen Johnson leads in average with 8.2 rebounds. Trae Young also leads in assists, with an average of 10.8 per game, followed by Dejounte Murray with 5.1. In steals, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic lead, both with an average of 1.4. Clint Capela is He is the leader in blocks, with an average of 1.6 per game. Onyeka Okongwu leads in percentage of successful shots, with 58.7%, followed by Clint Capela with 57.1%. These statistical leaders play crucial roles in the Atlanta Hawks' performance this NBA season.
In the fierce race of the NBA Pacific Division, the LA Clippers lead with a solid advantage, boasting an impressive record of 30 wins and 14 losses, consolidating their prominent position. Sacramento and Phoenix follow closely behind, with 26 wins each, but the Kings maintain a slight advantage, occupying second place with 18 losses, while the Suns are in third, just one game behind. The LA Lakers face a challenging season, with 24 wins and 23 losses, still looking to solidify their position in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Golden State is struggling to maintain its pace, with 19 wins and 24 losses, looking to regain ground on the leaderboard. With such fierce competition, each game becomes crucial in the battle for supremacy in the Pacific Division.
In the NBA Southeast Conference, Miami and Orlando are tied for the top with a record of 24 wins and 22 losses, both with a .522 winning percentage. Atlanta is here in third place, with 19 wins and 27 losses, five games away from the leader. Charlotte is is fourth, with just 10 wins in 44 games, recording a .227 winning percentage. Washington is is last in the conference, with just 8 wins in 45 games and a .178 winning percentage. With the season underway, Miami and Orlando are leading the race for prime conference position, while Atlanta tries to stay in contention for the playoffs. Charlotte and Washington face significant challenges in improving their performances and competing with the leading teams.
The Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at State Farm Arena, with a capacity at 16.888 people.
