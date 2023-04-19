Game 2 New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes LIVE Score Updates (0-1)
Photo: VAVEL

6:48 PM8 minutes ago

⏱️ P1 00:00

🟨 The first period ends with a two-minute penalty on Matt Martin for interference.
 
6:44 PM12 minutes ago

⏱️ P1 1:54

Kyle Palmieri's shot goes close to Raanta's goal;
 
6:40 PM16 minutes ago

⏱️ P1 4:44

Missed shot by Brock Nelson 
6:37 PM19 minutes ago

This was the Hurricanes goal

 

6:34 PM22 minutes ago

⏱️ P1 7:41

🟨 Two-minute penalty to Teuvo Teravaine for tripping.
6:30 PM26 minutes ago

⏱️ P1 9:08

🟨🟨Double penalty for Casey Cizikas so the Islanders will be down by four minutes;
6:26 PM30 minutes ago

⏱️ P1 10:08

Martin Necas' shot was blocked by Mayfield 
6:22 PM34 minutes ago

⏱️ P1 12:23

Jesper Fast's shot is saved by the Islanders' goalkeeper.
6:20 PM36 minutes ago

🏒  GOOOAAALL

Paul Stastny scores the first goal to put the Carolina Hurricanes ahead after an assist from Slavin 
6:15 PM41 minutes ago

⏱️ P1 17:20

Brett Pesce's shot is saved by Islanders goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin.
6:12 PMan hour ago

⏱️ P1 20:00

The match starts 
6:05 PMan hour ago

All set

The players finalize the details of the warm-up before the start of the match 
6:05 PMan hour ago

Already warming up

This is how the New York Islanders came out to warm up

 

6:00 PMan hour ago

Head to head New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes

These are the statistics after the first game between these two teams
5:55 PMan hour ago

Carolina Hurricanes Lineup

The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to repeat the same lineup as in the first game. 

Forwards:

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Quick

Drury - Stastny - Stepán

Defense:

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Goalkeepers:

Raanta

Andersen

Injuries:

None

Injured Reserve:

Jake Gardiner (upper body).

Ondrej Kase (concussion protocol)

Max Pacioretty (lower body)

Andrei Svechnikov (lower body)

Scratches:

Dylan Coghlan

calvin de haan

Jesse Puljujarvi

5:50 PMan hour ago

Today's NHL games

Four matches in which we will be able to see all of them here on VAVEL in the second game of all of them.
5:45 PMan hour ago

Already in the stadium

This is how the New York Islanders arrived at PNC Arena

 

5:40 PMan hour ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
5:35 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes as well as the latest information coming out of the PNC Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute online coverage.
5:30 PMan hour ago

How to watch New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes?

If you want to watch the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes, you can follow the game on television through NHL TV

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

5:25 PM2 hours ago

What time is the game between New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes in NHL?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. 
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs.
Brazil: 19:00 hrs.
Chile: 18:00 hrs.
Colombia: 17:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. 
Spain: 01:00 hrs.
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. 
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs.
Peru: 17:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs.
5:20 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player in the Carolina Hurricanes.

Martin Necas is the most outstanding player of this team where he has scored 28 goals and provided 45 assists, 73 total contributions. The 24-year-old provided both of his team's assists in the most recent match, contributing to the victory;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
5:15 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player at New York Islanders

Brock Nelson stands out this season 2022-23 in which he has contributed in 75 goals for his team, 36 goals he has scored and 39 assists. The 31-year-old will try to score his first goal in the Playoffs in this game, as he failed to do so in the first one;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
5:10 PM2 hours ago

How are the Carolina Hurricanes coming along?

They have three wins in a row and have won six of their last nine games. They finished the regular season in second place in the Eastern Conference with 113 points, 266 goals for and 213 against. They finished first in the Metropolitan Division.
5:05 PM2 hours ago

How are the New York Islanders doing?

They are coming off a loss in the first game of the NHL Round of 16. They closed the regular season with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. They have won three of their last five games. They closed the regular season in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 93 points. They scored 243 goals for and 222 against, and are also in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.
5:00 PM2 hours ago

Background

The two teams have met three times in 2023, with Carolina Hurricanes winning both meetings, most recently last Monday in the first game of the NHL Round of 16, which ended with a score of 2-1. Of the last six meetings, five have been won by the Carolina Hurricanes.
4:55 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The match will be played at the PNC Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in October 1999 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
4:50 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes will meet in the second game of the second round of the NHL Playoffs, remembering that the first game fell in favor of the Carolina Hurricanes;
 
4:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Playoffs.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
