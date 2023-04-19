Game 2 New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes LIVE Score Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
⏱️ P1 00:00
🟨 The first period ends with a two-minute penalty on Matt Martin for interference.
⏱️ P1 1:54
Kyle Palmieri's shot goes close to Raanta's goal;
⏱️ P1 4:44
Missed shot by Brock Nelson
This was the Hurricanes goal
⏱️ P1 7:41
🟨 Two-minute penalty to Teuvo Teravaine for tripping.
⏱️ P1 9:08
🟨🟨Double penalty for Casey Cizikas so the Islanders will be down by four minutes;
⏱️ P1 10:08
Martin Necas' shot was blocked by Mayfield
⏱️ P1 12:23
Jesper Fast's shot is saved by the Islanders' goalkeeper.
🏒 GOOOAAALL
Paul Stastny scores the first goal to put the Carolina Hurricanes ahead after an assist from Slavin
⏱️ P1 17:20
Brett Pesce's shot is saved by Islanders goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin.
⏱️ P1 20:00
The match starts
All set
The players finalize the details of the warm-up before the start of the match
Already warming up
This is how the New York Islanders came out to warm up
Head to head New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes
These are the statistics after the first game between these two teams
Carolina Hurricanes Lineup
The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to repeat the same lineup as in the first game.
Forwards:
Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis
Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Quick
Drury - Stastny - Stepán
Defense:
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Gostisbehere - Chatfield
Goalkeepers:
Raanta
Andersen
Injuries:
None
Injured Reserve:
Jake Gardiner (upper body).
Ondrej Kase (concussion protocol)
Max Pacioretty (lower body)
Andrei Svechnikov (lower body)
Scratches:
Dylan Coghlan
calvin de haan
Jesse Puljujarvi
Today's NHL games
Four matches in which we will be able to see all of them here on VAVEL in the second game of all of them.
Already in the stadium
This is how the New York Islanders arrived at PNC Arena
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes?
If you want to watch the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes, you can follow the game on television through NHL TV
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the game between New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes in NHL?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs.
Brazil: 19:00 hrs.
Chile: 18:00 hrs.
Colombia: 17:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs.
Spain: 01:00 hrs.
Mexico: 17:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs.
Peru: 17:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in the Carolina Hurricanes.
Martin Necas is the most outstanding player of this team where he has scored 28 goals and provided 45 assists, 73 total contributions. The 24-year-old provided both of his team's assists in the most recent match, contributing to the victory;
Watch out for this player at New York Islanders
Brock Nelson stands out this season 2022-23 in which he has contributed in 75 goals for his team, 36 goals he has scored and 39 assists. The 31-year-old will try to score his first goal in the Playoffs in this game, as he failed to do so in the first one;
How are the Carolina Hurricanes coming along?
They have three wins in a row and have won six of their last nine games. They finished the regular season in second place in the Eastern Conference with 113 points, 266 goals for and 213 against. They finished first in the Metropolitan Division.
How are the New York Islanders doing?
They are coming off a loss in the first game of the NHL Round of 16. They closed the regular season with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. They have won three of their last five games. They closed the regular season in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 93 points. They scored 243 goals for and 222 against, and are also in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.
Background
The two teams have met three times in 2023, with Carolina Hurricanes winning both meetings, most recently last Monday in the first game of the NHL Round of 16, which ended with a score of 2-1. Of the last six meetings, five have been won by the Carolina Hurricanes.
The stadium
The match will be played at the PNC Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in October 1999 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes will meet in the second game of the second round of the NHL Playoffs, remembering that the first game fell in favor of the Carolina Hurricanes;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Playoffs.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.