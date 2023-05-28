Game 5 Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Stars vs Knights Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Stars vs Knights live match, as well as the latest information from the T-Mobile Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Stars vs Knights Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NHL TV and Star+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Stars vs Knights game for NHL?
This is the start time for the Stars vs Knights game on May 27, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Last meetings
Four games have been played in this key of the conference finals. The home side has the advantage with 3 games won while the Stars have won only one.
Key player - Knights
The Knights have managed to have a surge of energy and also an upswing in their results. They have come a long way and are very close to the finals. One of the most dedicated to the team is Jack Eichel who has 66 points in the regular season and 17 points and 11 assists in the Playoffs.
Key player - Stars
Clearly the Star's great performance cannot be luck. It is the result of hard work and hard effort by each of their players. One of the most incredible is Jason Robertson who has 109 points, 46 goals and 63 assists in the regular season.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Knights also had an incredible regular season. They finished first in the Pacific Division, second in the Western Conference and fourth in the league with 111 points, 51 games won, 22 lost and 9 in overtime. In the first round of the Playoffs they faced the Winnipeg Jets and won 4-1 and in the second round, they faced the Edmonton Oliers and won 4-2.
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars culminated its regular season with an excellent performance. They finished first in the Central Division, first in the Western Conference and third in the League with 108 points, 47 games won, 21 lost and 14 in overtime. They faced the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs and won 2 games to 4. In the second round they faced the Seattle Kraken and won 3 games to 4.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In its early days, the T-Mobile was located behind Bally's and Paris hotels and casinos and its sponsors were Harrah's Entertainment and Anschutz Entertainment Group. In 2012, MGM Resorts International became the major shareholder and moved the project to the current location on the Strip, with MGM-owned New York-New York and Monte Carlo resorts as neighbors. The main idea of this venue, was to attract an NHL franchise and eventually became the official home of the Vegas Golden Knights. In 2016, the company T-Mobile acquired the rights to the name with an indefinite term contract. It was opened by The Killers, Shamir and Wayne Newton on April 6, 2016. Multiple artists have performed at the venue, including Guns n' Roses, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. It has also been the site of boxing matches such as Saul Alvarez and Amri Khan. In 2016, it hosted the Billboard Music Awards, Miss USA 2016, the WWE Money in the Bank show and UFC events. It has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.