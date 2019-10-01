on VAVEL
1-0, min 8, Borré. 2-0, min 70, Fernández.
River Plate vs Boca Juniors: LIVE Stream Online and Libertadores Updates (2-0)
Image: VAVEL

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: LIVE Stream Online and Libertadores Updates (2-0)

Follow along for River Plate vs Boca Juniors live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Copa Libertadores Semifinal. Kick-off time Super Clasico: 8:30pm ET.

alannunez
Alan Núñez
River PlateArmani; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Pinola, Casco; Fernández, Ponzio, Palacios, De La Cruz; Santos Borré, Suárez
Boca JuniorsAndrada; Weigandt, López, Izquierdoz, Más; Soldano, Capaldo, Marcone, Reynoso; Mac Allister; Ábila
So was the combination to achieve the 2-0
78'
Scocco missed it. He arrives in solitary and within the area his head-butt fails.
77'
Enter Zárate and Mac Allister leaves
76'
Salvio's mid-range shot tackling Armani
75'
De la Cruz' almost scores a goal and Andrada saves his goal with a stroke
74'
Shooting center of Montiel cutting Andrada
73'
Salvio Center, but River's defense is well positioned to prevent the play from transcending
72'
Change of Boca. It was all for Reynoso and Salvio entered.
Center to first post that Nacho Fernández finishes off to increase the difference. Madness at the Monumental
70'
Goooooooooooooooal of River
66'
Suarez tries to overflow, but Lopez rebounds the ball to win goal kick
65'
Modification of Marcelo Gallardo. The scorer of the goal leaves and Ignacio Scocco enters.
63'
The game has lost clarity and faults begin to fall more frequently
60'
Boca tries, but River has more time the poelota and is closer to the second
57'
Enzo Perez is reprimanded
56'
The ball hits the post. Closed center that almost nails into the frame of Andrada
55'
Change of Mouth. Tévez enters and leaves Soldano
54'
Center of 'De la Cruz' that easily reaches Andrada
53'
Service to second post that can not connect Nacho, but defense to send to corner shot
49'
Direct Mac Allister free kick that stays in the barrier
46'
Neither team performs any modifications
46'
Starts the second half
Maximum intensity during the first 45 minutes of this great rivalry
Photo:River
Half time
River 1-0 Boca
45'
2 more minutes are added
45'
De la Cruz' hits closed, but Andrada deviates from the angle
43'
He missed it. Soldano's shot that goes over the arch when the arch was open.
42'
Shoot from Borré to second post but Andrada saves his frame. Cefca River
40'
Suarez Dangerous Center Cleared in Small Area
37'
Suarez turns around, but the ball gets into Andrada's hands
36'
Yellow card for a foul in the middle field of Izquierdoz
35'
Little by little Boca begins to have more time the ball, but so far without generating danger
The images of Borré's goal
30'
Boca set-pieces, but an offensive foul is scored inside the area.
29'
Nacho's shot but the defense bursts to remove the danger
27'
Suarez tries to put the center but the ball goes down the bottom line
24'
The people of River claim lack in the area about 'De la Cruz', but there is nothing
22'
Corner shot to River
22'
Ramon Abila is not encouraged to shoot, although the whistle had already scored out of place
20'
De la Cruz' overflow, but Izquierdoz prevents it in the lower sector
18'
Distant shot from Mac Allister that manages to divert Franco Armani. Corner shot
17'
Dangerous pass back to Andrada that must be used thoroughly to get the ball out before the stalking of the striker
That was River Plate's goal
15'
Casco and Soldano collide in the middle of the field and both are lying down.
13'
Reject Perez de River in low sector to scare away danger
9'
Fault in own ground in favor of River
Borré hits him in the middle and deceives Andrada who jumps to the other side.
8'
Goooooooooooal of the River
6'
Boca players claim the whistle with everything for this decision
6'
Penalty for River 
5'
A penalty for River is reviewed
3'
Shot of 'De la Cruz' that tackles Andrada
2'
Poor clarity in the first few minutes of the game
0'
Inicia el juego
Both teams are already on the field of play
On October 22 will be disputed the return in La Bombonera
So was Boca Juniors' warm-up.
A few weeks ago they faced in the Superliga Argentina and tied in a boring 0-0.
We are already next to the platenses inside the party in the Monumental stadium in the match between River and Boca. Mario Lombardo and the members of the Millionaire Branch in La Plata live it from the top of the Monumental.
The atmosphere for this game is, as always, astonishing. The magic of soccer.
River Plate with referee from Brazil on international tournaments:

- 69 PG (37 @ home)
- 33 W (22)
- 20 D (10)
- 16 L (5)

Warm up time
River and Boca warm-up routine is happening right now on the pitch.
Boca Juniors: lineup
Andrada; Weigandt, López, Izquierdoz, Más; Soldano, Capaldo, Marcone, Reynoso; Mac Allister; Ábila
River Plate: lineup
Armani; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Pinola, Casco; Fernández, Ponzio, Palacios, De La Cruz; Santos Borré, Suárez.

 

Lineups will be confirmed shortly.
Boca Juniors gear is all set. The Xeneize locker room is ready for their team.
River Plate's coach Marcelo Gallardo just got to the stadium.
River Plate fans are already walking towards the Monumental to grab their seats.
It is just under two hours before this exciting duel between two of South America's biggest teams begins. The best coverage of the Super Clasico is here on VAVEL.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this River Plate vs Boca Juniors match.

 

How to watch River vs Boca - Libertadores Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz USA.

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS and FuboTV.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

De Rossi available
On the Xeneize side, coach Gustavo Alfaro has no problem with the game. Paolo Goltz, Danielle de Rossi and Eduardo Salvio, who were in doubt, are confirmed and available.
Absences and returns: River
Midfielder Leonardo Ponzio and midfielder Juan Quintero, assigned to River Plate's medical department, are out of the first leg. Marcelo Gallardo, on the other hand, is counting on the return of strikers De La Cruz and Lucas Pratto, who have recovered from physical problems.
How Boca got here
Boca Juniors advanced to the knockout stage with the best run in Group G. In the Round of 16, the team eliminated Athletico Paranaense. To reach the semifinal, the Xeneizes beat LDU, with a win and a draw.
How River got here
River Plate had to decide their knockout matches away from Monumental Nuñez. In the Round of 16, Gallardo's side eliminated Cruzeiro. Next up was Cerro Porteño. With a win and a draw, Millonarios advanced to this  semifinal.
Projected lineup: Boca Juniors
Andrada; Weigandt, López, Izquierdoz e Mas; Capaldo, Marcone, Reynoso e Mac Allister; Zárate and Ábila.

 

Projected lineup: River Plate
Armani; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Pinola e Casco; Palacios, Pérez, De la Cruz e Nacho Fernández; Suárez and Borré.

 

We will have Brazilian refereeing for the Super Clasico! Raphael Claus will be the referee, assisted by Danilo Manis and Bruno Pires. Colombian Nicolás Gallo is responsible for the VAR.
In last year's decisive match at Monumental Nuñez, was marked by the Boca Juniors' bus that was stoned on the route that led the team to the stadium. As a result, the final was transferred to the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and ended with the triumph for River Plate.
Tonight, Monumental Nuñez is expected to host the biggest audience of the year for Argentine football. River Plate's board of directors is working with the possibility of maximum capacity. If this happens, the income can reach approximately 120,000 dollars.
When River Plate and Boca Juniors meet, the whole South American continent expects an epic duel. Last season, the two teams decided on the Copa Libertadores. Today, only one of them will have the opportunity to go to the final.
Kick-off time
The River Plate vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the El Monumental, in Buenos Aires. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30pm ET.


Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Copa Libertadores match: River Plate vs Boca Juniors! 

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
