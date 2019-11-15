Panama vs Mexico: LIVE Stream Online TV and Nations League Updates
Panama: Starting XI
Calderón; Ariano, Machado, Torres, Palacios; Ayarza,  Escobar, Bárcenas; Rodríguez, Quintero, Torres.

 

Mexico: Starting XI
Ochoa; Moreno, Montes, Gallardo, Rodríguez; Álvarez, Rodríguez, Gutiérrez; Álvarado, Pizarro, Jiménez.

Last meeting
In the previous match for the Nations League, Mexico won by a 3-1 margin over Panama at Estadio Azteca.
The venue: Estadio Rommel Fernandez
Estadio Rommel Fernández, a 32,000 seater stadium in Panama City, will host tonight's CONCACAF Nations League match between Panama and Mexico.

Manotas, Palacios, Fidel, Román, Ariano, Botello, Carrasquilla, Godoy, Bárcenas, Rodríguez  and Torres.
Mexico: last lineup
Raul Gudiño, Alan Mozo, Nestor Araujo, Carlos Salcedo, Cristian Calderón, Hector Herrera, Erick Aguirre, Carlos Rodríguez, Roberto Alvarado, Rodolfo Pizarro and Hirving Lozano.
For this match, el 'Tri' will have a couple of casualties in his call, as Hiram Mier and Jonathan dos Santos, will miss this match by injury.
Both injured players were replaced by Chivas defender Gilberto Sepulveda and Rayados midfielder Carlos Rodriguez.
"I don't underestimate the quality of the tournament, because Mexico will be able to play an infinite number of matches with its rivals and will be able to lose or win against them, which is not going to help Mexico continue to evolve," said Mexico Coach Gerardo Martino.

 
Panama's record
Meanwhile, Panama arrive at this match in second place in Group B, as a result of a victory and a defeat, whereby, if they manage to get three points tonight against the Aztecas, they would give pure oxygen to aspire to qualify for the final round.
Perfect mark
The team coached by Gerardo 'Tata' Martino reaches this match with six points, as a result of two victories in their two games currently played in this tournament.
One more FIFA date begins this weekend, and it will mark a new day in the League of Nations of CONCACAF, where Mexico will seek to continue with a perfect mark in the Group B, where it is positioned as leader.
Kick-off time
The Panama vs Mexico match will be played at the Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérre, in Panama. The kick-off is scheduled at 9pm ET.
