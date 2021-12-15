Goals and Highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Everton in Premier League 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
End of transmission
We end the coverage of the 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Everton in the 17th round of the Premier League 2021-2022, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sport.
Match statistics
Goals: 1 Chelsea - Everton 1
Possession: 80% Chelsea - Everton 20%
Total Shots: 23 Chelsea - Everton 5
Shots on goal: 10 Chelsea - Everton 3
Total Passes: 778 Chelsea - Everton 189
Fouls: 11 Chelsea - Everton 11
Match ends
Chelsea and Everton tied 1-1, the goals were scored by Mason Mount at minute 70' for Chelsea, Everton's goal was scored by Jarrad Branthwaite at minute 74'.
Minute 90'
Five additional minutes will be played in the match.
Minute 87'
Everton are encouraged and have an approach to Chelsea's goal but it is controlled by goalkeeper Mendy.
Minute 84'
Free kick for Chelsea from the right wing for a foul on Reece James.
Minute 81'
Chelsea had a dangerous chance after Thiago Silva's header was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Pickford.
Minute 77'
After the match was tied, Chelsea again moved forward and had an attacking attempt down the left flank.
Minute 74' | GOAL
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL for Everton, by Jarrad Branthwaite after a right-footed shot following a cross from the left flank.
Minute 73'
After taking the lead, Chelsea continued to attack and had another close call on Everton's goal.
Minute 70' | GOAL
GOAL for Chelsea, scored by Mason Mount with a right-footed shot from inside the box.
Minute 65'
Chelsea's approach after Ziyech's shot goes narrowly wide.
Minute 61'
Chelsea's approach after Rüdiger's header goes wide on the right side of the goal.
Minute 57'
Chelsea once again pushed forward in search of the goal that would put them ahead on the scoreboard.
Minute 53'
Everton came out for the second half with a little more attacking intent and have long possession in Chelsea's half.
Minute 50'
Chelsea's approach after Mount's shot.
Second half starts
At the moment, Chelsea and Everton draw 0-0.
First half statistics
Goals: 0 Chelsea - Everton 0
Possession: 81,1% Chelsea - Everton 18,9%
Total Shots: 13 Chelsea - Everton 2
Shots on goal: 6 Chelsea - Everton 1
Total Passes: 420 Chelsea - Everton 97
Fouls: 4 Chelsea - Everton 5
First half ends
Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
Minute 45'
Two minutes of extra time will be played in the first half.
Minute 42'
Chelsea continue to attack and have long possession in Everton's half.
Minute 39'
Everton try to get into their stride and have a short spell of possession in the opposition half but are quickly stopped by the Chelsea defense.
Minute 36'
Chelsea's dangerous chance after Mason Mount's shot was saved by goalkeeper Pickford.
Minute 32'
Chelsea continue to have possession of the ball and play between their defenders in the opponent's half looking for space to attack.
Minute 28'
Chelsea continue to dominate the match and have long possessions in Everton's half.
Minute 24'
Chelsea's approach after Ziyech's shot goes wide of the goal.
MInute 20'
Yellow card for Holgate at Everton for a foul on Ziyech.
Minute 16'
Chelsea completely dominates the match and has a new arrival to Everton's goal that is again saved by goalkeeper Pickford.
Minute 12'
Another dangerous chance for Chelsea, after Pulisic's shot was saved by goalkeeper Pickford.
Minute 8'
Too much danger for Chelsea, after James' shot went just wide.
Minute 5'
Chelsea starts dominating the match and has an approach to Everton's goal.
Clothing
Chelsea will wear their main uniform; blue jersey, blue shorts and white socks.
Everton come out in their alternate kit; white shirt, black shorts and black socks.
Everton come out in their alternate kit; white shirt, black shorts and black socks.
Field trip
Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at Stamford Bridge Stadium.
Pre-competitive movements
Both teams warm up on the pitch at Stamford Bridge Stadium.
Substitutes - Everton
Onyango, Allan, Lonergan, Gbamin, Dobbin, Coleman, Begovic.
Starters at Everton
Roster: Pickford; Holgate, Branthwaite, Keane, Godfrey; Kenny, Doucouré, Gomes, Gordon; Iwobi; Simms.
Coach: Rafa Benítez.
Coach: Rafa Benítez.
Substitutes - Chelsea
Ñiguez, Sarr, Kanté, Chalobah, Christensen, Bettinelli, Barkley, Arrizabalaga.
Starters at Chelsea
Roster: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger; James, Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Pulisic.
D.T.: Thomas Tuchel.
D.T.: Thomas Tuchel.
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Chelsea and Everton on matchday 17 of the Premier League 2021-2022.
Tune in here Chelsea vs Everton Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Everton live, as well as the latest information from Stamford Bridge Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Chelsea vs Everton live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Chelsea vs Everton live on TV, your options is: NBCSN.
If you want to watch directly stream it: nbcsports.com.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch directly stream it: nbcsports.com.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Chelsea vs Everton match?
This is the kick-off time for the Chelsea vs Everton match on 16 December 2021 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. - ESPN 2
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. - ESPN
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. - ESPN
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. - ESPN
Spain: 21:45 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. - ESPN
Peru: 14:45 hrs. - ESPN
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. - ESPN
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. - ESPN 2
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. - ESPN
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. - ESPN
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. - ESPN
Spain: 21:45 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. - ESPN
Peru: 14:45 hrs. - ESPN
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. - ESPN
Referee's team
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Simon Bennett and Dan Cook
Fourth official: Graham Scott
VAR: Darren England
AVAR: Dan Robathan
Assistants: Simon Bennett and Dan Cook
Fourth official: Graham Scott
VAR: Darren England
AVAR: Dan Robathan
Key player at Everton
One of the players to take into account in Everton is Demarai Gray, the 25-year-old English left-sided attacker has played 16 games so far in the Premier League 2021-2022, in those games he has already scored five goals, against Arsenal, Liverpool, Burnley, Brighton and Leeds, as well as two assists.
Key player at Chelsea
One of the most outstanding players in Chelsea is Thiago Silva, the 37-year-old central defender of Brazilian nationality has played 13 games so far in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he has already scored two goals against Tottenham and West Ham.
History Chelsea vs Everton
In total, the two sides have met 186 times, Chelsea dominate the record with 74 wins, there have been 55 draws and Everton have won 57.
In terms of goals, Chelsea also have the advantage with 292 goals to Everton's 259.
In terms of goals, Chelsea also have the advantage with 292 goals to Everton's 259.
Actuality - Everton
Everton has not been having a good performance so far in the Premier League 2021-2022, because after playing 16 games, they are in 14th position, this after winning five games, drawing three and losing eight, they have scored 20 goals but they have scored 28, for a goal difference of -8.
Everton 1-4 Liverpool
- Last three games
Everton 1-4 Liverpool
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton
Actuality - Chelsea
Chelsea has been performing a very good campaign so far in the Premier League 2021-2022, because after playing 16 matches they are in third place in the standings with 36 points, this product of 11 wins, three draws and two defeats, they have also scored 38 goals and conceded 11, for a goal difference of +27.
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (Premier League)
- Last three games
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (Premier League)
Zenit 3-3 Chelsea (Champions League)
Chelsea 3-2 Leeds (Premier League)
The match will be played at the stamford Bridge Stadium
The match between Chelsea and Everton will take place at Stamford Bridge Stadium in the city of London (England), the stadium where Chelsea plays its home matches, was built in 1877 and has a capacity for approximately 41,850 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chelsea vs Everton match, valid for the 17th date of the Premier League 2021-2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.