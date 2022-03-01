Goals and Highlights: AC Milian 0-0 Inter in Italy Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90'+4'
End of the match. The teams draw 0-0 in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals.
90'
Four minutes of compensation are added
88'
Milan substitution. Davide Calabria comes on, Alessandro Florenzi off.
Inter substitution. Robin Gosens and Matteo Darmián come on. Denzel Dumbfries and Ivan Perisic come off.
78'
Inter change. Edin Dzeko goes out, Correa comes in.
66
Florenzi is encouraged with the shot from half distance but the ball goes directly to the body of the goalkeeper.
Inter change. Martinez and Barella are replaced by Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez.
55'
Krunic's shot goes out of range
45'
The match restarts, the second half begins.
45'
The first half ends at the San Siro Stadium. With a controversial penalty on Saelemaekers, both teams go to the break goalless.
38'
Corner kick for AC Milan. Theo Hernandez takes the kick but Krunic's shot is not dangerous.
30'
Leao continues with extraordinary runs down the flank and gets a very important free kick to try to score from a set piece.
25'
Alessio Romagnoli injured, replaced by Pierre Kalulu
20'
Romagnoli saves on the line against an impeccable mark by his rival Dzeko and Inter cannot successfully finish a great offensive action.
15'
Calhanoglu takes a free kick for Inter, but does not trouble the Rossoneri defense, which clears the ball well.
10'
A mistake in Inter's start. Theo Hernandez combines with Giroud but the ball passes just inches wide of Handanovic's right post.
4'
Dzeko can't control in the box and misses the first dangerous move for Inter from Calhanoglu's through ball.
Kickoff
AC Milan vs. Inter in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final kicks off
Almost ready!
Everything is ready for the first chapter of the semifinals between AC Milan and Inter at the San Siro Stadium. Maurizio Mariani will be the referee for this match.
AC Milán substitutes
41 Bakayoko, 5 Ballo- Toure, 10 Díaz, 46 Gabbia, 20 Kalulu, 22 Lazetic, 27 Maldini, 30 Messias, 83 Mirante, 12 Rebic, 1, Tatarusanu
Milan starting lineup
16 Maignan, 25 Florenzi, 23 Tomori, 13 Romagnoli, 19 Hernández, 4 Bennacer, 79 Kessie, 17 Leao, 33 Krunic, 56 Saelemaekers, 9 Giroud
Inter substitutes
97 Radu, 5 Gagliardini, 7 Sánchez, Vecino, 13 Ranocchia, 18 Gosens, 18 Correa, 22 Vidal, 32 Dimarco, 22 D' Ambrosio, 36 Darmian, 88 Caicedo
Inter starting lineup
1 Handanovic, 37 Skriniar, 6 De Vrij, 95 Bastoni, 2 Dumfries, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 20 Calhanoglu, 14 Perisic, 9 Dzeko, 10 Lautaro
Inter in San Siro
Inter has arrived, Simone Inzaghi's team is already at San Siro
Black and blue for visitors!
Inter will take the field in their classic black and blue jerseys, considered one of the most beautiful jerseys of the season.
Dressing room is ready !
This is what the dressing room looks like for today's home team. Uniforms and accessories ready in the bowels of the San Siro
AC MilánRumors
After the expectations generated around Antony and Noni Madueke as possible reinforcements for the Rossoneri, it seems that the heat of the rumors has ceased and according to information from journalist Rudy Galetti, AC Milan has no intention of acquiring the services of these players.
Inter in problems
The Nerazzurri team will be investigated for exceeding the budget that UEFA imposes for financial fair play. According to information shared by the club itself on the economic expenditure of the last semester, it was reported that the rules of balanced budget were not complied with. On February 14, UEFA communicated the opening of a file for Inter, which does not mean a sanction but, in view of the effects of the pandemic, it is only foreseen as a formal requirement where the club's figures will be analyzed in detail to accompany the team's administration to comply with the new regulations.
The issue of financial fair play has already had an impact on other teams who have suffered certain sanctions, such is the case of Chelsea.
What time is AC Milán vs Inter match for Italy Cup?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Inter of 1st March 2022 in several countries:
USA (ET): 15:00 PM
Spain: 19:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 PM
San Siro
The mythical stadium that serves as home for these two rivals was built in 1926 and remodeled twice, the first in 1990 and the second in 2008. By 2024, it was announced that this historic stadium will be demolished for a new remodeled stadium just a few steps away from the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, which serves as Inter's home stadium, and the San Siro for AC Milan.
Inter key player
While at Inter, Edin Dzeko has 10 of his 14 goals scored in the second half this season alone.
AC Milan key player
For AC Milan , Oliver Giroud is the man to watch, with three goals in the competition this season.
Inter
Inter continues to lead the all-time record in derbies with 84 wins to 68 draws and 78 defeats. However, at the beginning of February in their league match they lost by a score of 2-1. They are currently on a four-game winless streak with two draws and two defeats, which will put considerable pressure on the team to achieve an emotional victory against their bitter rivals.
No team from the Italian captaincy has been crowned in this tournament since Inter won the trophy in the 2010-2011 season. Meanwhile, Milan has not won it since the 2002-2003 season.
AC Milan
AC Milan went to extra time to beat Genoa three goals to one in the Round of 16 and then defeated Lazio in the Quarterfinals. In the same stage of the previous season, the Rossoneri lost 2 goals to one against Inter, so coach Pioli is thirsting for revenge, and is hoping for a win after a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, with three wins and three draws.
Great game!
The Italian Calcio derby will take place in the Coppa Italia, in an attractive first leg match. Both teams are coming off a draw in Serie A. The title contenders are looking for a boost and an important victory in this match.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Italy Cup match: AC Milan vs Inter Live Updates!
My name is Alejandra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL