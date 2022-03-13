Goals and highlights: Santos 4-0 Tijuana in Liga MX Clausura 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
The match ends!
90+4'
SANTOS GOAL!
90+1'
90'
89'
87'
86'
SANTOS GOAL!
82'
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 14, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽ ⚽ ⚽L!!! Harold Preciado aumentó la ventaja lagunera.
Santos 2-0 Xolos#UnidosSomosMásFuertes ⚽ #GritaXLaPaz pic.twitter.com/zrL9veVBE8
73'
SANTOS GOAL!
60'
58'
Second Half begins!
HT
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 14, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽ ⚽ ⚽ LAZOOOO!!! Fernando Gorriarán le dio la ventaja a los ‘Guerreros’. ¡Qué Cobro!
Santos 1-0 Xolos#UnidosSomosMásFuertes ⚽ #GritaXLaPaz pic.twitter.com/X1g79wQIql
The first half ends!
45'
44'
SANTOS GOAL!
40'
25'
15'
12'
The match begins!
Last meeting between Santos and Xolos
Xolos Tijuana: substitutes
Santos Laguna: substitutes
Xolos Tijuana: confirmed lineup
Santos Laguna: confirmed lineup
Record between Santos Tijuana and Xolos Tijuana
Referee designations for the Santos Laguna vs Xolos Tijuana match
Let's get started!
Tune in here Santos vs Xolos Tijuana Live Score
How to watch Santos vs Xolos Tijuana Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Xolos Tijuana: last lineup
Santos Laguna: last lineup
How does Xolos Tijuana fare?
Their last game was played on Tuesday, March 1, when they defeated Toluca 1-2 as visitors at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, with goals by Marcel Ruiz and Joaquin Montecinos.
What's next for Santos Laguna?
Tijuana, to continue to grow in soccer
For the moment, they are in eleventh place in the standings with 11 points, after 3 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses; they have scored 8 goals and conceded 10.
Santos, to get into the playoff places
They currently occupy the fourteenth position in the general table with 8 points, after accumulating 2 wins, 2 draws and 5 defeats; they have 11 goals scored and 17 conceded.
The Guerreros and the Jauria face each other in the Comarca
For the moment, both the teams from the Laugna and Tijuana have not had the desired consistency, especially on the part of the locals, as the visitors have become more and more inconsistent in the last few days.
With this victory, the laguneros reached 11 points and are in eleventh position, while the border team remains with the same 11 points, but due to goal difference, they fall to thirteenth place.
In the next round of the tournament, the Guerreros will visit Puebla and La Jauría will host FC Juárez.