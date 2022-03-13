Goals and highlights: Santos 4-0 Tijuana in Liga MX Clausura 2022
The match ends!

Santos Laguna defeated Xolos Tijuana in a convincing manner at the TSM Corona, in what was the closing match of the tenth date of the Liga MX, Clausura 2022 edition.

With this victory, the laguneros reached 11 points and are in eleventh position, while the border team remains with the same 11 points, but due to goal difference, they fall to thirteenth place.

In the next round of the tournament, the Guerreros will visit Puebla and La Jauría will host FC Juárez.

Lisandro López, of Tijuana, and Harold Preciado, of Santos, join those cautioned for arguing with each other.
SANTOS GOAL!

Harold Preciado took advantage of a bad rebound by Jonathan Orozco to convert his brace inside the box and further increase La Laguna's lead.
Last substitution for Santos: David Andrade replaces Omar Campos.
Five minutes of stoppage time are added.
Newly-entered Santos midfielder Diego Medina receives a yellow card.
Xolos makes more moves: Christian Leyva and César Castillo replace Lucas Rodríguez and Christian Rivera.
Santos makes more changes: Edgar Games and Diego Medina take the place of Alan Cervantes and Fernando Gorriarán.
SANTOS GOAL!

Harold Preciado passed to Leonardo Suárez, who only pushed the ball into the box to score the third goal for the green-and-white team.
In this way, Santos widened its lead on the scoreboard. 
Tijuana makes its third substitution of the match: Joaquín Montecinos is replaced by David Barbona.
SANTOS GOAL!

Harold Preciado headed in a cross from Leonardo Suárez to increase the home team's lead.
Xolos has also changed its lineup: Misael Domínguez and Edgar López are replacing Renato Ibarra and José Vázquez.
Santos makes its first moves: Brian Lozano and Ulises Rivas replace Eduardo Aguirre and Jordan Carrillo.
Second Half begins!

The match Santos Laguna 1-0 Xolos Tijuana is underway again.
HT

With this goal, Santos is triumphing in the Coahuila.
The first half ends!

With a great goal by Fernando Gorriarán, Santos Laguna is defeating Xolos Tijuana by the minimum difference.
Two minutes of extra time are added.
Close! Fernando Gorriarán serves to Harold Preciado, who heads the ball just over the visitors' crossbar.
SANTOS GOAL!

From a free kick, Fernando Gorriarán put the Warriors ahead on the scoreboard with a great goal.
After both clubs generated a couple of warnings, the match has once again been hotly contested in the midfield.
Almost there! Harold Preciado's shot is saved well by Jonathan Orozco.
Eduardo Aguirre, Santos Laguna forward, becomes the first player to receive a yellow card.
So far, the match has been quite disputed; neither team has managed to generate danger.
The match begins!

The ball is rolling in Torreón! Santos Laguna and Xolos Tijuana are already facing each other.
Last meeting between Santos and Xolos

The most recent occasion on which the Laguna and Tijuana sides met was in September of last year at the Estadio Caliente; in that match, the Borderers made their home advantage count to win 2-1, with goals from Brayan Angulo and Miguel Sansores; Matheus Dória scored for the Guerreros.
Xolos Tijuana: substitutes

Gil Alcalá; Víctor Guzmán, Yonatthan Rak, Jonathan Suárez, Edgar López, David Barbona, César Castillo, Josué Domínguez, Christian Castillo and Hugo Weckmann.
Santos Laguna: substitutes

Manuel Lajud; Ismael Govea, Franco Pizzichillo, Brian Lozano, David Andrade, Ulises Rivas, Ronaldo Prieto, Edgar Games, Jesús Ocejo and Diego Medina.
Xolos Tijuana: confirmed lineup

Jonathan Orozco; Brayan Angulo (C), Eduardo Tercero, Lisandro López, Vladimir Loroña, Renato Ibarra, Marcel Ruiz, Joaquín Montecinos, Lucas Rodríguez, Christian Rivera and José Vázquez.
Santos Laguna: confirmed lineup

Carlos Acevedo; Félix Torres, Hugo Rodríguez, Alan Cervantes, Carlos Orrantia, Leonardo Suárez, Fernando Gorriarán, Omar Campos, Jordan Carrillo, Harold Preciado and Eduardo Aguirre.
Record between Santos Tijuana and Xolos Tijuana

Historically, in Liga MX short tournaments, these two institutions have faced each other 21 times, and so far there have been 8 ties, 6 wins for the Guerreros and 7 for the Jauría.
Referee designations for the Santos Laguna vs Xolos Tijuana match

The central referee for this match will be Brian González; Christian Espinosa, first official; Leonardo Castillo, second assistant, and Alejandro Funk, fourth official.
Let's get started!

In almost an hour, the Santos Laguna and Xolos Tijuana clubs will play the last match of the tenth date of the competition. Both teams' squads are already at the stadium, and in a few minutes they will take the field to warm up.
Xolos Tijuana: last lineup

Jonathan Orozco; Brayan Angulo (C), Eduardo Tercero, Lisandro López, Vladimir Loroña, Marcel Ruiz, Joaquín Montecinos, Lucas Rodríguez, Christian Rivera, Edgar López and José Vázquez.
Santos Laguna: last lineup

Carlos Acevedo; Matheus Doria (C), Félix Torres, Alan Cervantes, Carlos Orrantia, Leonardo Suárez, Brian Lozano, Fernando Gorriarán, Ronaldo Prieto, Diego Medina and Harold Preciado.
How does Xolos Tijuana fare?

The Jauría should have played Atlético de San Luis at the Stadium Caliente as a home game, but due to the violence that occurred at the Stadium La Corregidora, the remaining games of the previous matchday were postponed.

Their last game was played on Tuesday, March 1, when they defeated Toluca 1-2 as visitors at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, with goals by Marcel Ruiz and Joaquin Montecinos.

What's next for Santos Laguna?

Last Saturday, in their visit to the AKRON Stadium, the Guerreros lost by the minimum difference (1-0) against Chivas de Guadalajara.
7:40 PM15 days ago

Tijuana, to continue to grow in soccer

Meanwhile, the squad coached by the Argentine Sebastián Méndez did not start the semester in a good way; however, they have improved little by little in their last few games and are now in the playoffs.

For the moment, they are in eleventh place in the standings with 11 points, after 3 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses; they have scored 8 goals and conceded 10.

Santos, to get into the playoff places

The team now coached by Mexican Eduardo Fentanes has had a poor performance, but due to the benevolence of the competition format, they are not so far away from the positions that allow them to advance to the next round through the playoffs.

They currently occupy the fourteenth position in the general table with 8 points, after accumulating 2 wins, 2 draws and 5 defeats; they have 11 goals scored and 17 conceded.

The Guerreros and the Jauria face each other in the Comarca

This Sunday night, in the city of Torreón, the Santos and Xolos teams will face each other to close this week's activities in the Mexican First Division.

For the moment, both the teams from the Laugna and Tijuana have not had the desired consistency, especially on the part of the locals, as the visitors have become more and more inconsistent in the last few days.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the matchday 10 of the Clausura 2022 Liga BBVA MX Santos vs Xolos Tijuana Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
