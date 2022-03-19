Goals and Highlights: Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
45' Full-Time
Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin
41' Hold on, Luthe!
Tolisso is played by Rocca on the right side of the field, he adjusts, sees the positioning inside the area and makes a close cross, but the ball goes straight to the hands of goalkeeper Luthe
38' Substitution (Union Berlin)
↑In: 11. Ujah
↓Out: 24. Haraguchi
37' Out!
Gnabry appears on the right side of the field, he plays a little bit with Tolisso, he receives it back in the face of the goal, he finishes in the clearance of the goalkeeper Luche, but the ball goes to the left of the goal for out
31' Yellow Card (Bayer Munich)
Kouassi is warned
29' Substitution (Bayer Munich)
↑In: 24. Tolisso, 22. Roca, 13. Choupo-Moting
↓Out: 6. Kimmich, 10. Sané, 25. Muller
27' Substitution (Union Berlin)
↑In: 10. Michel
↓Out: 27. Becker
25' Hold on, Neuer!
Schafer receives on the left side of the field, before the ball goes out he makes a cross inside the area, nobody reaches it, Ryerson gets it on the right, he sends it again in the area, but Neuer comes out of the goal and holds
22' Substitution (Bayern Munich)
↑In: 7. Gnabry
↓Out: 11. Coman
17' Substitution (Union Berlin)
↑In: 13. Schafer, 9. Voglsammer
↓Out: 30. Mohwald, 14. Awoniyi
16' Substitution (Bayern Munich)
↑In: 18. Sabtizer
↓Out: 42. Musiala
11' Almost makes it against!
Lewandowski steps outside the area, receives on the intermediary, makes the throw to Sané inside the area, but Haraguchi arrives cutting, almost covers the goalkeeper Luthe and the ball goes dangerously over the goal
7' ON THE LINE!!!
In Union Berlin's attack, Haraguchi carries through the middle, tries to get rid of the marking, he shoots from outside the area, the ball deflects and Neuer saves, on the rebound Awoniyi shoots, but Lucas Hernandez takes it off the line
5' Yellow Card (Bayern Munich)
Mussiala is warned
2' GOOOOOOLLL OF BAYERN!!!
Lewandowski scores Bayern Munich's fourth goal of the game. 4 a 0!
0'
The 2nd half begins
Teams on the field
The teams enter the field to start the second half
45' HT
Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin
44' GOOOOOLLL OF BAYERN!!!
Lewandowski from the penalty spot scores Bayern Munich's third goal of the match. 3 a 0!
43' Penalty for Bayern!
Lewandowski is brought down by goalkeeper Luthe inside the box, and the referee awards a maximum penalty in favor of the Bavarians.
41' LOST!!!
Stanisic receives on the left side of the field, gets the cross inside the area, the goalkeeper Luthe gets out of the goal badly, he can't cut it, the ball is left to Coman who finishes over the goal, without a goalkeeper
38' Yellow Card (Union Berlin)
Baumgartl is cautioned for foul on Lewandowski
35' Out!
The Bayern Munich team plays badly in the defense, Stanisic leaves it to Becker inside the area, he passes to the back, Mohwald arrives finishing and sends it to the left of the goal for out
31' Defend!
Sané is played by Mussiala, he pedals, goes over the marking, gets inside and risks the shot from outside the area, but the goalkeeper Luthe well placed falls to make the save
28' Hold on, Luthe!
In a fast counter attack from foot to foot of Bayern Munich, Coman receives, sees Lewandowski alone inside the area, he makes the throw, Kimmich gets in the way of the number 9, who tries to dribble the goalkeeper, but Luthe holds
24' Goal Detail
From a corner kick on the right side of the field, Thomas Muller makes a cross inside the area, the ball travels high, and Kouassi rises to deflect with his head, the ball goes strong, the goalkeeper saves, but it goes in anyway
24' GOOOOLLL OF BAYERN!!!
Kouassi scores Bayern's second goal of the match. 2-0!
21' It was close!
Another dangerous arrival from Union Berlin, Becker receives on the right side of the field, advances with great speed, sees the positioning in the area and makes the shot, Awoniyi arrives, deflects and goes to the outside of the crossbar
20' NEUER!!!
What a save! A free-kick from the left side of the field is crossed into the box, defender Knoche appears freely in front of goal, deflects, but goalkeeper Neuer makes a miracle
15' Goal Detail
WHAT A GOAL! Coman receives on the left side of the field, goes over the marking, carries in the intermediary and releases a powerful shot that dies in the angle, the goalkeeper even slips on the ball but does not prevent the goal.
15' GOOOAAALLL OF BAYERN!!!
Coman opens the scoring for Bayern Munich. 1 a 0!
10' What a mistake...
The defender of the Union Berlin, Jaeckel tries to make the cut on a throw-in, takes the ball very badly, punctures and gets Lewandowski in the face of goal, he tries to give a dig at the goalkeeper's exit, but Luthe saves
5' WHAT A CHANCE!!!
In a fast counterattack Union Berlin, the team can be very fast on the right side, the wing Ryerson arrives and makes the cross in the measure to Becker inside the area, he deflects the head on the second stick and sends it away dangerously
2' Take it off!
Kimmich leaves two markers behind, goes forward on the right side of the field and makes the cross inside the opponent's area, but defender Knoche rises twice with his head to make the cut
0'
First half begins at the Allianz Arena
Teams on the field
The teams enter the field to start the game
All set!
With about 10 minutes to go until the start of the match, Bayern Munich and Union Berlin have already finished warming up on the pitch of the Allianz Arena
Heating
Bayern Munich and Union Berlin take to the pitch at the Allianz Arena in Munich to warm up in preparation for the match to be played soon - at 01.30 pm ET.
Union Berlin Reserves
19. Ronnow (GK), 13. Schafer, 10. Michel, 39. Abdullahi, 17. Behrens, 29. Laurenz Dehl, 11. Ujah and 9. Voglsammer
Union Berlin lineup!
(3-5-2) 1. Luthe; 25. Baumgartl, 31. Knoche, 3. Jackel; 20. Oczipka, 24. Haraguchi, 8. Khedira, 30. Mohwald, 6. Ryerson; 27. Becker and 14. Awoniyi
Coach: Urs Fischer
Bayern Munich Reserves
26. Ulreich (GK), 3. Richards, 20. Sarr, 22. Roca, 24. Tolisso, 8. Goretzka, 18. Sabitzer, 7. Gnabry and 13. Choupo-Moting
Bayern Munich lineup!
(4-2-3-1) 1. Neuer (c); 21. Lucas Hernández, 2. Upamecano, 23. Nianzou, 44. Stanisic; 5. Kimmich, 42. Musiala; 10. Sané, 25. Muller, 11. Coman; and 9. Lewandowski
Coach: Julian Nagelsmann
Game Stage
Good afternoon fans!
From now on you can follow the pre-match news and the live coverage of Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin in the 29th round of the Bundesliga 2021-22 here on VAVEL. The match starts at 01:30 pm EST.
How to watch Bayern Munich - Union Berlin live on TV in real time?
Match: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin
Tournament: Bundesliga 2021-22
Venue: Allianz Arena
Time: 01:30 PM
Where to follow: VAVEL
Where to watch the Bayern Munich - Union Berlin match?
It is possible to watch the match exclusively on Onefootball app and VAVEL, which will broadcast the match in real time.
Probable lineup of Bayern Munich
Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano and Hernández; Kimmich and Musiala; Gnabry, Muller, Sané and Coman; Lewandowski
Probable lineup of Union Berlin
Ronnow; Heintz, Knoche and Baumgartl; Giesselmann, Haraguchi, Khedira, Mohwald and Trimmel; Becker and Awoniyi
Missing for Bayern Munich
Niklas Sule, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies and Corentin Tolisso (injured)
Missing for Union Berlin
Grischa Promel (suspended)
Leadership threatened
In the last five Bundesliga games, Bayern Munich has won only two matches, with a draw in the last two games, and sees its lead threatened by arch-rival Borussia Dortmund, who are four points behind.
Bundesliga Standings
1st Bayern Munich - 60 points - 19V, 3E, 4D - 77 goals scored and 28 conceded (balance +49)
8st Union Berlin - 38 points - 10V, 8E, 8D - 33 goals scored and 34 conceded (balance -1)
Last Matches
30-10-2021| Union 2 x 5 Bayern - Bundesliga
10-04-2021| Bayern 1 x 1 Union - Bundesliga
12-12-2020| Union 1 x 1 Bayern - Bundesliga
17-05-2020| Union 0 x 2 Bayern - Bundesliga
Welcome!
Hello fans! From now on you can follow live and in real time all the plays and news of the match between Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live in the 27th round of the Bundesliga 2021-22. The duel takes place this Sunday (18), at 01:30 (ET), at the Allianz Arena.