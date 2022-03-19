Goals and Highlights: Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin in Bundesliga
2:20 PMa day ago

2:20 PMa day ago

45' Full-Time

Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin
2:15 PMa day ago

41' Hold on, Luthe!

Tolisso is played by Rocca on the right side of the field, he adjusts, sees the positioning inside the area and makes a close cross, but the ball goes straight to the hands of goalkeeper Luthe
2:10 PMa day ago

38' Substitution (Union Berlin)

↑In: 11. Ujah
↓Out: 24. Haraguchi
2:05 PMa day ago

37' Out!

Gnabry appears on the right side of the field, he plays a little bit with Tolisso, he receives it back in the face of the goal, he finishes in the clearance of the goalkeeper Luche, but the ball goes to the left of the goal for out
2:00 PMa day ago

31' Yellow Card (Bayer Munich)

Kouassi is warned
1:55 PMa day ago

29' Substitution (Bayer Munich)

↑In: 24. Tolisso, 22. Roca, 13. Choupo-Moting
↓Out: 6. Kimmich, 10. Sané, 25. Muller
1:50 PMa day ago

27' Substitution (Union Berlin)

↑In: 10. Michel
↓Out: 27. Becker
1:45 PMa day ago

25' Hold on, Neuer!

Schafer receives on the left side of the field, before the ball goes out he makes a cross inside the area, nobody reaches it, Ryerson gets it on the right, he sends it again in the area, but Neuer comes out of the goal and holds
1:40 PMa day ago

22' Substitution (Bayern Munich)

↑In: 7. Gnabry
↓Out: 11. Coman
1:35 PMa day ago

17' Substitution (Union Berlin)

↑In: 13. Schafer, 9. Voglsammer
↓Out: 30. Mohwald, 14. Awoniyi
1:30 PMa day ago

16' Substitution (Bayern Munich)

↑In: 18. Sabtizer
↓Out: 42. Musiala
1:25 PMa day ago

11' Almost makes it against!

Lewandowski steps outside the area, receives on the intermediary, makes the throw to Sané inside the area, but Haraguchi arrives cutting, almost covers the goalkeeper Luthe and the ball goes dangerously over the goal
1:20 PMa day ago

7' ON THE LINE!!!

In Union Berlin's attack, Haraguchi carries through the middle, tries to get rid of the marking, he shoots from outside the area, the ball deflects and Neuer saves, on the rebound Awoniyi shoots, but Lucas Hernandez takes it off the line
1:15 PMa day ago

5' Yellow Card (Bayern Munich)

Mussiala is warned
1:10 PMa day ago

2' GOOOOOOLLL OF BAYERN!!!

Lewandowski scores Bayern Munich's fourth goal of the game. 4 a 0!
1:05 PMa day ago

0'

The 2nd half begins
1:00 PMa day ago

Teams on the field

The teams enter the field to start the second half
12:55 PMa day ago

45' HT

Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin
12:50 PMa day ago

44' GOOOOOLLL OF BAYERN!!!

Lewandowski from the penalty spot scores Bayern Munich's third goal of the match. 3 a 0!
12:45 PMa day ago

43' Penalty for Bayern!

Lewandowski is brought down by goalkeeper Luthe inside the box, and the referee awards a maximum penalty in favor of the Bavarians.
12:40 PMa day ago

41' LOST!!!

Stanisic receives on the left side of the field, gets the cross inside the area, the goalkeeper Luthe gets out of the goal badly, he can't cut it, the ball is left to Coman who finishes over the goal, without a goalkeeper
12:35 PMa day ago

38' Yellow Card (Union Berlin)

Baumgartl is cautioned for foul on Lewandowski
12:30 PMa day ago

35' Out!

The Bayern Munich team plays badly in the defense, Stanisic leaves it to Becker inside the area, he passes to the back, Mohwald arrives finishing and sends it to the left of the goal for out
12:25 PMa day ago

31' Defend!

Sané is played by Mussiala, he pedals, goes over the marking, gets inside and risks the shot from outside the area, but the goalkeeper Luthe well placed falls to make the save
12:20 PMa day ago

28' Hold on, Luthe!

In a fast counter attack from foot to foot of Bayern Munich, Coman receives, sees Lewandowski alone inside the area, he makes the throw, Kimmich gets in the way of the number 9, who tries to dribble the goalkeeper, but Luthe holds
12:15 PMa day ago

24' Goal Detail

From a corner kick on the right side of the field, Thomas Muller makes a cross inside the area, the ball travels high, and Kouassi rises to deflect with his head, the ball goes strong, the goalkeeper saves, but it goes in anyway
12:10 PMa day ago

24' GOOOOLLL OF BAYERN!!!

Kouassi scores Bayern's second goal of the match. 2-0!
12:05 PMa day ago

21' It was close!

Another dangerous arrival from Union Berlin, Becker receives on the right side of the field, advances with great speed, sees the positioning in the area and makes the shot, Awoniyi arrives, deflects and goes to the outside of the crossbar
12:00 PMa day ago

20' NEUER!!!

What a save! A free-kick from the left side of the field is crossed into the box, defender Knoche appears freely in front of goal, deflects, but goalkeeper Neuer makes a miracle
11:55 AMa day ago

15' Goal Detail

WHAT A GOAL! Coman receives on the left side of the field, goes over the marking, carries in the intermediary and releases a powerful shot that dies in the angle, the goalkeeper even slips on the ball but does not prevent the goal.
11:50 AMa day ago

15' GOOOAAALLL OF BAYERN!!!

Coman opens the scoring for Bayern Munich. 1 a 0!
11:45 AMa day ago

10' What a mistake...

The defender of the Union Berlin, Jaeckel tries to make the cut on a throw-in, takes the ball very badly, punctures and gets Lewandowski in the face of goal, he tries to give a dig at the goalkeeper's exit, but Luthe saves
11:40 AMa day ago

5' WHAT A CHANCE!!!

In a fast counterattack Union Berlin, the team can be very fast on the right side, the wing Ryerson arrives and makes the cross in the measure to Becker inside the area, he deflects the head on the second stick and sends it away dangerously
11:35 AMa day ago

2' Take it off!

Kimmich leaves two markers behind, goes forward on the right side of the field and makes the cross inside the opponent's area, but defender Knoche rises twice with his head to make the cut
11:30 AMa day ago

0'

First half begins at the Allianz Arena
11:25 AMa day ago

Teams on the field

The teams enter the field to start the game
11:20 AMa day ago

All set!

With about 10 minutes to go until the start of the match, Bayern Munich and Union Berlin have already finished warming up on the pitch of the Allianz Arena
11:15 AMa day ago

Heating

Bayern Munich and Union Berlin take to the pitch at the Allianz Arena in Munich to warm up in preparation for the match to be played soon - at 01.30 pm ET.
11:10 AMa day ago

Union Berlin Reserves

19. Ronnow (GK), 13. Schafer, 10. Michel, 39. Abdullahi, 17. Behrens, 29. Laurenz Dehl, 11. Ujah and 9. Voglsammer
11:05 AMa day ago

Union Berlin lineup!

(3-5-2) 1. Luthe; 25. Baumgartl, 31. Knoche, 3. Jackel; 20. Oczipka, 24. Haraguchi, 8. Khedira, 30. Mohwald, 6. Ryerson; 27. Becker and 14. Awoniyi

Coach: Urs Fischer

11:00 AMa day ago

Bayern Munich Reserves

26. Ulreich (GK), 3. Richards, 20. Sarr, 22. Roca, 24. Tolisso, 8. Goretzka, 18. Sabitzer, 7. Gnabry and 13. Choupo-Moting
10:55 AMa day ago

Bayern Munich lineup!

(4-2-3-1) 1. Neuer (c); 21. Lucas Hernández, 2. Upamecano, 23. Nianzou, 44. Stanisic; 5. Kimmich, 42. Musiala; 10. Sané, 25. Muller, 11. Coman; and 9. Lewandowski

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

10:50 AMa day ago

Game Stage

10:45 AMa day ago

Good afternoon fans!

From now on you can follow the pre-match news and the live coverage of Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin in the 29th round of the Bundesliga 2021-22 here on VAVEL. The match starts at 01:30 pm EST.
10:40 AMa day ago

How to watch Bayern Munich - Union Berlin live on TV in real time?

Match: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

Tournament: Bundesliga 2021-22

Venue: Allianz Arena

Time: 01:30 PM

Where to follow: VAVEL

10:35 AMa day ago

Where to watch the Bayern Munich - Union Berlin match?

It is possible to watch the match exclusively on Onefootball app and VAVEL, which will broadcast the match in real time.
10:30 AMa day ago

Probable lineup of Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano and Hernández; Kimmich and Musiala; Gnabry, Muller, Sané and Coman; Lewandowski
10:25 AMa day ago

Probable lineup of Union Berlin

Ronnow; Heintz, Knoche and Baumgartl; Giesselmann, Haraguchi, Khedira, Mohwald and Trimmel; Becker and Awoniyi
 
10:20 AMa day ago

Missing for Bayern Munich

Niklas Sule, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies and Corentin Tolisso (injured)
10:15 AMa day ago

Missing for Union Berlin

Grischa Promel (suspended)
10:10 AMa day ago

Leadership threatened

In the last five Bundesliga games, Bayern Munich has won only two matches, with a draw in the last two games, and sees its lead threatened by arch-rival Borussia Dortmund, who are four points behind.
10:05 AMa day ago

Bundesliga Standings

1st Bayern Munich - 60 points - 19V, 3E, 4D - 77 goals scored and 28 conceded (balance +49)

8st Union Berlin - 38 points - 10V, 8E, 8D - 33 goals scored and 34 conceded (balance -1)

10:00 AMa day ago

Last Matches

30-10-2021| Union 2 x 5 Bayern - Bundesliga

10-04-2021| Bayern 1 x 1 Union - Bundesliga

12-12-2020| Union 1 x 1 Bayern - Bundesliga

17-05-2020| Union 0 x 2 Bayern - Bundesliga

9:55 AMa day ago

Welcome!

Hello fans! From now on you can follow live and in real time all the plays and news of the match between Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live in the 27th round of the Bundesliga 2021-22. The duel takes place this Sunday (18), at 01:30 (ET), at the Allianz Arena.
