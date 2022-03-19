River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Copa de la Liga Profesional Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Boca Juniors live match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium.
How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your options is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: PrendeTV and Paramount +

What time is River Plate vs Boca Juniors match for Copa de la Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Boca Juniors of March 20th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:0 PM on Fox Sports Premium and Star +.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 7:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV, Paramount+
Spain: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Key player - Boca Juniors

In Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 31-year-old Argentine player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Professional League Cup with three goals.
Key player - River Plate

The presence of Julián Álvarez stands out in River Plate. The 22-year-old Argentine player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Professional League Cup with four goals.
River Plate vs Boca Juniors history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 212 matches. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have been victorious on 77 occasions, while River has won on 70 occasions, leaving a balance of 65 draws.

In professionalism...

Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 203 matches, where the xeneize has been victorious on 74 occasions, while the millonario has been victorious on 66, for a total of 63 draws.

Boca Juniors

Boca is coming from a victory at home against Estudiantes de La Plata, from whom they took away the unbeaten record they had in the first games. The team coached by Sebastián Battaglia will have a difficult task against perhaps the best rival in Argentine soccer and an adverse context, where they will have the whole crowd against them.

River Plate

River comes into this match as the favorite to win, after a 4-0 victory over Gimnasia de La Plata, confirming a great start in spite of the defeat suffered in the opening match against Unión. The team coached by Marcelo Gallardo will have an unbeatable opportunity to confirm their great moment facing their fierce rival at home.

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The River Plate vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 72,054 spectators.
