River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Copa de la Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: PrendeTV and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is River Plate vs Boca Juniors match for Copa de la Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 7:0 PM on Fox Sports Premium and Star +.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 7:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV, Paramount+
Spain: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Boca Juniors
Key player - River Plate
River Plate vs Boca Juniors history
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 203 matches, where the xeneize has been victorious on 74 occasions, while the millonario has been victorious on 66, for a total of 63 draws.
Boca Juniors
Boca is coming from a victory at home against Estudiantes de La Plata, from whom they took away the unbeaten record they had in the first games. The team coached by Sebastián Battaglia will have a difficult task against perhaps the best rival in Argentine soccer and an adverse context, where they will have the whole crowd against them.
River Plate
River comes into this match as the favorite to win, after a 4-0 victory over Gimnasia de La Plata, confirming a great start in spite of the defeat suffered in the opening match against Unión. The team coached by Marcelo Gallardo will have an unbeatable opportunity to confirm their great moment facing their fierce rival at home.