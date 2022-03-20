Tijuana vs FC Juarez: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX 2022
Image: VAVEL

11:42 PM14 hours ago

Tijuana vs FC Juarez Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos Tijuana vs FC Juarez match for the Liga MX 2022.
11:37 PM14 hours ago

What time is Tijuana vs FC Juarez match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Tijuana vs FC Juarez of March 20th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:06 AM

Bolivia: 11:06 PM

Brazil: 12:06 AM

Chile: 11:06 PM

Colombia: 10:06 PM

Ecuador 10:06 PM

United States (ET): 11:06 PM on Fox Deportes

Spain: 4:06 AM

Mexico 9:06 PM on Fox Sports

Paraguay: 12:06 AM on DirecTV

Peru: 11:06 AM on DirecTV

Uruguay: 12:06 AM on DirecTV

11:32 PM14 hours ago

Last games

Tijuana has the slightest advantage in the series against Bravos in the most recent five meetings with two wins, two draws and one loss; in Liga MX, only once have they met at the Caliente with a win for the hosts.

FC Juárez 1-1 Xolos Tijuana, Apertura 2021

FC Juárez 1-1 Xolos Tijuana, Clausura 2021

Xolos Tijuana 2-1 FC Juárez, Apertura 2020

FC Juarez 3-0 Xolos Tijuana, Apertura 2019

Xolos Tijuana 3-1 FC Juarez, 2018 (Copa MX)

11:27 PM14 hours ago

Key player FC Juarez

The border team has looked lackluster up front, however, the explosiveness with Fabian Castillo could be one of the weapons to be able to generate danger and get a positive result in the "Perrera".
Image: Agency
Image: Agency
11:22 PM14 hours ago

Key player Xolos Tijuana

Since the first minutes in Liga MX, the Chilean Joaquín Montecinos has shown that he has talent, touch and speed in the attacking front, being key in some of the goals that Xolos has scored this season.
Image: Agency
Image: Agency
11:17 PM14 hours ago

Last lineup FC Juarez

1 Hugo González, 24 José García, 4 Marcos Mauro, 23 Ventura Alvarado, 2 Adrián Mora, 16 José Esquivel, 6 Fernando Arce, 32 Matías Ariel García, 17 Flavio Santos, 11 Fabián Castillo, 7 Maximiliano Silvera.
11:12 PM14 hours ago

Last lineup Xolos Tijuana

1 Jonathan Orozco, 3 Eduardo Tercero, 4 Lisandro López, 2 Brayan Angulo, 22 Vladimir Loroña, 6 Marcel Ruiz, 35 José Vázquez, 14 Christian Rivera, 10 Joaquín Montecinos, 11 Lucas Rodríguez, 5 Renato Ibarra.
11:07 PM14 hours ago

FC Juárez: the ship is not sailing

FC Juárez will play a vital game in the fight to avoid relegation or, in this case, to try to avoid paying the fine of the last places in the quotient. The reality is that the Bravos have not been doing well in the championship under Ricardo Ferretti's guidance and, between losses and lack of rhythm, the border team has not been able to exploit its offense. They will be without Fernando Arce, who was sent off in the 3-0 loss to Rayados.
11:02 PM14 hours ago

Xolos de Tijuana: regain confidence

The Xolos de Tijuana have just suffered an unexpected setback in a drubbing against Santos Laguna, but will try to return to winning at home to position themselves in the top 12 of the championship; together with León and Juárez, they are the teams that have scored less than 10 goals in the Clausura 2022.
10:57 PM14 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Tijuana vs FC Juarez match will be played at the Caliente Stadium, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:06 pm ET.
10:52 PM15 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Tijuana vs FC Juarez!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
