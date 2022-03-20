Tijuana vs FC Juarez: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Xolos Tijuana vs FC Juarez Live Score in Liga MX 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos Tijuana vs FC Juarez match for the Liga MX 2022.
What time is Tijuana vs FC Juarez match for Liga MX 2022?
This is the start time of the game Tijuana vs FC Juarez of March 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:06 AM
Bolivia: 11:06 PM
Brazil: 12:06 AM
Chile: 11:06 PM
Colombia: 10:06 PM
Ecuador 10:06 PM
United States (ET): 11:06 PM on Fox Deportes
Spain: 4:06 AM
Mexico 9:06 PM on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 12:06 AM on DirecTV
Peru: 11:06 AM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 12:06 AM on DirecTV
Last games
Tijuana has the slightest advantage in the series against Bravos in the most recent five meetings with two wins, two draws and one loss; in Liga MX, only once have they met at the Caliente with a win for the hosts.
FC Juárez 1-1 Xolos Tijuana, Apertura 2021
FC Juárez 1-1 Xolos Tijuana, Clausura 2021
Xolos Tijuana 2-1 FC Juárez, Apertura 2020
FC Juarez 3-0 Xolos Tijuana, Apertura 2019
Xolos Tijuana 3-1 FC Juarez, 2018 (Copa MX)
Key player FC Juarez
The border team has looked lackluster up front, however, the explosiveness with Fabian Castillo could be one of the weapons to be able to generate danger and get a positive result in the "Perrera".
Key player Xolos Tijuana
Since the first minutes in Liga MX, the Chilean Joaquín Montecinos has shown that he has talent, touch and speed in the attacking front, being key in some of the goals that Xolos has scored this season.
Last lineup FC Juarez
1 Hugo González, 24 José García, 4 Marcos Mauro, 23 Ventura Alvarado, 2 Adrián Mora, 16 José Esquivel, 6 Fernando Arce, 32 Matías Ariel García, 17 Flavio Santos, 11 Fabián Castillo, 7 Maximiliano Silvera.
Last lineup Xolos Tijuana
1 Jonathan Orozco, 3 Eduardo Tercero, 4 Lisandro López, 2 Brayan Angulo, 22 Vladimir Loroña, 6 Marcel Ruiz, 35 José Vázquez, 14 Christian Rivera, 10 Joaquín Montecinos, 11 Lucas Rodríguez, 5 Renato Ibarra.
FC Juárez: the ship is not sailing
FC Juárez will play a vital game in the fight to avoid relegation or, in this case, to try to avoid paying the fine of the last places in the quotient. The reality is that the Bravos have not been doing well in the championship under Ricardo Ferretti's guidance and, between losses and lack of rhythm, the border team has not been able to exploit its offense. They will be without Fernando Arce, who was sent off in the 3-0 loss to Rayados.
Xolos de Tijuana: regain confidence
The Xolos de Tijuana have just suffered an unexpected setback in a drubbing against Santos Laguna, but will try to return to winning at home to position themselves in the top 12 of the championship; together with León and Juárez, they are the teams that have scored less than 10 goals in the Clausura 2022.
The Kick-off
The Tijuana vs FC Juarez match will be played at the Caliente Stadium, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:06 pm ET.
