Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Eredivisie

Tune in here Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles of October 01st, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch Ajax vs. Go Ahead Eagles and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 67th time that these two teams meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and put the balance in their favor, Ajax has 56 wins, 4 draws and 8 victories for the Eagles.
Last 5 meetings
The last 5 meetings have seen 3 wins for the Amsterdam side, 1 draw and 1 loss, with the Eagles' most recent win being.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 27 Feb, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 0-0 Go Ahead Eagles, 7 Nov, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 3-0 Go Ahead Eagles, 31 Oct, 2018, Dutch Cup
Ajax Amsterdam 4-0 Go Ahead Eagles, 7 May, 2017, Netherlands Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles 0-3 Ajax Amsterdam, 28 Aug, 2016, Netherlands Eredivisie
How are Ajax coming?
The locals come from a not very good streak, coming from losing 2-1 against Alkmaar in the last matchday, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 18 Sep, 2022, Netherlands Eredivisie
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 13 Sep, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Ajax Amsterdam 5-0 Heerenveen, 10 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 4-0 Rangers, 7 Sep, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Ajax Amsterdam 4-0 SC Cambuur, 3 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
How are the Go Aheads doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having two recent wins trying to reverse their situation, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 losses in their last 5 matches, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 FC Emmen, 18 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 2-3 Go Ahead Eagles, 9 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles 3-4 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 3 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles 0-1 Sparta Rotterdam, 27 Aug, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 1-0 Go Ahead Eagles, 21 Aug, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Watch out for this Go Ahead player
Oliver Valaker Edvardsen, 23 year old attacker, has become the main attacker of his team, this player is fundamental in his club's forward line, playing 7 games as a starter he has only scored 4 goals, so he could be lethal for his rivals.
Watch out for this Ajax player
Striker Steven Bergwijn has had a good performance with Ajax, playing in 7 games, scoring 6 goals, being the main striker of the team, going through a great moment, if he scores a brace in this game his average will be a goal per game.
Low participation
The loan of Lucas Ocampos from Sevilla FC to Ajax started off on the wrong foot. The Argentine left in the last days of the market in an operation that was targeted as a transfer for 20 million euros that was transformed into a loan with a fixed four million to solve the reluctance of the Dutch club's controlling body, is that he has only played 45 minutes in four official matches with Ajax.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie match. The match will take place at the Amsterdam Arena, at 14:00.