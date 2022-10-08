AC Milan vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Italian Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here AC Milan vs Juventus Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Milan vs Juventus Italian Serie A match.
What time is the AC Milan vs Juventus match for Italian Serie A Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Juventus of October 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 6:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Juventus Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Weston McKennie, Dusan Vlahovic, and Arkadiusz Milik.
AC Milan Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ciprian Tatarusanu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Fodé Ballo-Toure, Davide Calabria, Charles De Ketelaere, Ismaël Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Alexis Saelemaekers.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 5 goals in 7 games played and he scored in the last game against Bologna. It is very likely that we will see him scoring in Saturday's game. Another player is Filip Kostic (#17), he plays in the midfield position and at 29 years old he is the team's biggest assister with 2 assists in 8 games played. And lastly, we should keep an eye on forward Arkadiusz Milik (#14), he was the team's second highest scorer with 3 goals in 5 games.
Juventus in the tournament
Like AC Milan, Juventus have had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 8 of the tournament they have a total of 13 points after 3 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss. They are located in seventh place in the general table and if they want to steal sixth place from Roma they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult as AC Milan is one of the best teams in the Italian league. Their last game was on Sunday October 2, 2022, they won 3-0 against Bologna at the Allianz Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
AC Milan Players to Watch
There are three players from AC Milan that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is striker Olivier Giroud (#9), he is the team's top scorer in Serie A with 4 goals in 8 games played and scored in the last game against Dinamo Zagreb. Another player is Rafael Leão (#17), he plays in the forward position and at 23 years old he is the team's biggest assister in the Italian league with 4 assists in 8 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Ante Rebic (#12), he is the team's third highest scorer with three goals in just three games played in Serie A. He has been a great player who gives the team a change whenever he's on the field.
AC Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in fifth position in the general table with 5 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, getting 17 points . AC Milan is looking to be at the top of the tournament this season so they must win every possible game and take advantage of every move. Their last match was on October 1, 2022, ending in a 3-1 victory against Empoli at the Carlo Castellani. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and FC Internazionale of Serie A.