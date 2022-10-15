Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in LaLiga 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score in LaLiga 2022
What time is Real Madrid vs Barcelona match for LaLiga 2022?
Argentina: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 4:15 PM
Mexico: 9:15 AM on SKY Sports and Blue To Go
Paraguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona, Friendly Match 2022
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona, LaLiga 2022
Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2022
Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid, LaLiga 2021
Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona, LaLiga 2021
Key Player Barcelona
Key player Real Madrid
Last lineup Barcelona
Last lineup Real Madrid
Changing the chip
"The next one is another competition, we have to think about Sunday, recover well and rest. This was a tremendous match, with terrible intensity, and either team could have won. It was a great game, but it was cruel because we deserved more. Soccer is a game of mistakes and we have to minimize them and in this competition we didn't do it. We have to try to cheer up the team, think about the league because we are in a good moment and we are leaders".
Did Ancelotti reserve players for the Clásico?
"Those who have not played, it has been for rest, not thinking about the Clasico," he said.