Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in LaLiga 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:59 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score in LaLiga 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Barcelona match for the LaLiga 2022 on VAVEL US.
6:58 PMan hour ago

What time is Real Madrid vs Barcelona match for LaLiga 2022?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Barcelona of October 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 4:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 AM on SKY Sports and Blue To Go

Paraguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

6:58 PMan hour ago

Last games Real Madrid vs Barcelona

After a great unbeaten streak, Real Madrid has been unable to score or win against the Culé side in the last two matches, remembering that the most recent LaLiga duel saw Barça feast with a categorical thrashing.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona, Friendly Match 2022

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona, LaLiga 2022

Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2022

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid, LaLiga 2021

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona, LaLiga 2021

Image: Agency
Image: Agency
6:57 PMan hour ago

Key Player Barcelona

One player who should feel a bit nervous about playing in his first official clásico is Poland's Robert Lewandowski, who will have every intention of scoring and helping his team win to overcome the bitter pill of the Champions League.
6:57 PMan hour ago

Key player Real Madrid

The next Ballon d'Or, or so it is expected, will once again have the mission to carry the offensive weight of the team in search of goals and to erase the last time they met in this same building, so the player to follow the Merengues will be the Frenchman Karim Benzema.
6:57 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 17 Marcos Alonso, 3 Gerard Piqué, 18 Jordi Alba, 28 Álex Balde, 5 Sergio Busquets, 8 Pedri, 30 Gavi, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 11 Ferran Torres, 22 Raphinha.
6:57 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Real Madrid

13 Andriy Lunin, 22 Antonio Rüdiger, 3 Éder Militão, 4 David Alaba, 2 Dani Carvajal, 18 Aurélien Tchouaméni, 12 Eduardo Camavinga, 10 Luka Modric, 21 Rodrygo, 20 Vinícius Júnior, 15 Federico Valverde.
6:57 PMan hour ago

Changing the chip

Xavi Hernández at the end of the tie against Inter stated that it will be difficult to change the chip in the squad ahead of the Clásico, but they will have to do it to try to retain the lead in the competition.

"The next one is another competition, we have to think about Sunday, recover well and rest. This was a tremendous match, with terrible intensity, and either team could have won. It was a great game, but it was cruel because we deserved more. Soccer is a game of mistakes and we have to minimize them and in this competition we didn't do it. We have to try to cheer up the team, think about the league because we are in a good moment and we are leaders".

6:56 PMan hour ago

Did Ancelotti reserve players for the Clásico?

At a press conference last Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti indicated that the players who did not play were not there to keep them fresh for the Clásico, but to give them a rest after several weeks of a lot of activity.

"Those who have not played, it has been for rest, not thinking about the Clasico," he said.

6:56 PMan hour ago

Barcelona: vindication

Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona have been two completely different teams in the local and international tournaments, since in LaLiga, except for that goalless draw in the first matchday, they have been able to maintain the winning streak, but in the Champions League they are nowhere near being eliminated for the Round of 16 and on Wednesday they drew 2-2 against Inter Milan, where they will have to put special emphasis on the defense where they have suffered. Jules Koundé is expected to be back for this match to help a defense that has had many problems lately.
6:56 PMan hour ago

Real Madrid: winning at home

Real Madrid, except for that draw a few days ago at home against Osasuna, has had a perfect start to the season and will be looking to regain first place, which they do not have on goal difference as they have scored 19 goals but conceded 7. In midweek they suffered and drew 1-1 against Shakhtar in the Champions League where Antonio Rudiger was the hero, but he took a strong impact on his head, so he had to have stitches, although it seems that he will be ready for this game.
6:56 PMan hour ago

The match that stops the World

There is no doubt that the game with the highest attendance worldwide in terms of clubs is every time Real Madrid and Barcelona face each other in Spain, being a game that nobody wants to miss and much less because they face the first against the second of the general table.
6:56 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
6:55 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2022: Real Madrid vs Barcelona!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo