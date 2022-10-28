Norwich vs Stoke City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Norwich vs Stoke City match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM en ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Stoke City
In Stoke City, the presence of Lewis Baker stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has four goals in 16 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1,440 minutes.
Key player - Norwich
In Norwich, the presence of Joshua Sargent stands out. The 22-year-old American striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has eight goals in 17 games played, where he has started 15 of them. He has 1,925 minutes in total.
Norwich vs Stoke City history
These two teams have met 57 times. The statistics are in favor of Stoke City, who have been victorious on 21 occasions, while Norwich have won on 19 occasions, for a total of 17 draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 28 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Norwich with 10 victories, while Stoke City has won nine, for a balance of nine draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Norwich have played at home against Stoke City in the EFL Championship, there are 14 matches, where the Canaries have the advantage with eight wins over the three that the Potters have won, and the three draws that have taken place.
Stoke City
Stoke City comes into this match looking to recover the winning streak they had found in previous matches. The two recent defeats against Coventry and Rotherham have pushed them back down a few places in the table and they urgently need a win to give them some breathing space.
Norwich
Norwich is going through a critical moment. The results have not been favorable for the team in the last few days and their performance has dropped with respect to the good start of the season they had had. The Canaries have not been able to win six games and as a result, they are in seventh place in the table.