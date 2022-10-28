Norwich vs Stoke City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Tune in here Norwich vs Stoke City Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Norwich vs Stoke City live match, as well as the latest information coming out of Carrow Road. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Norwich vs Stoke City Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Norwich vs Stoke City match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Norwich vs Stoke City match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Norwich vs Stoke City of October 29th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM en ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +

Key player - Stoke City

In Stoke City, the presence of Lewis Baker stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has four goals in 16 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1,440 minutes.

Key player - Norwich

In Norwich, the presence of Joshua Sargent stands out. The 22-year-old American striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has eight goals in 17 games played, where he has started 15 of them. He has 1,925 minutes in total.

Norwich vs Stoke City history

These two teams have met 57 times. The statistics are in favor of Stoke City, who have been victorious on 21 occasions, while Norwich have won on 19 occasions, for a total of 17 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 28 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Norwich with 10 victories, while Stoke City has won nine, for a balance of nine draws. 

If we take into account the number of times that Norwich have played at home against Stoke City in the EFL Championship, there are 14 matches, where the Canaries have the advantage with eight wins over the three that the Potters have won, and the three draws that have taken place.

Stoke City

Stoke City comes into this match looking to recover the winning streak they had found in previous matches. The two recent defeats against Coventry and Rotherham have pushed them back down a few places in the table and they urgently need a win to give them some breathing space.

Norwich

Norwich is going through a critical moment. The results have not been favorable for the team in the last few days and their performance has dropped with respect to the good start of the season they had had. The Canaries have not been able to win six games and as a result, they are in seventh place in the table.

The match will be played at Carrow Road

The Norwich City vs Stoke City match will be played at Carrow Road, located in the city of Norwich, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1935, has a capacity for 27,244 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Norwich vs Stoke City Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
