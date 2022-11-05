Lorient vs PSG: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the Lorient vs Paris Saint Germain game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Lorient vs Paris Saint Germain as well as the latest news from the Yves Allainmant Le Moustoir. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Where and how to watch Lorient vs Paris Saint Germain?
The match will start at 7:00 a.m. and can be followed on television through Bein Sports
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Lorient vs Paris Saint Germain match?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Paris Saint-Germain
The Argentine star is having an excellent season in the PSG despite being already 35 years old, continues to perform at the highest level. Right now he is having a very good season, in the Ligue 1 he has played 12 games, scored 7 goals and assisted 10 times, being the top assist of the competition and only surpassed by his teammate and friend Neymar in goal contribution in the domestic league. In the Champions League, he has played five games and scored four goals and four assists, and is in good form with four goals in the last four games. Although he is still far from his FC Barcelona records, he has already surpassed last year's numbers since he only scored 11 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions. The striker is doubtful for this match as he has problems in his Achilles tendon.
Player to watch at Lorient
Terem Moffi is Lorient's top scorer with eight goals in the 12 matches he has played. The Nigerian international striker has only scored two goals in the month of October, both against Brest and that was his last start, as he was a substitute against Nice and Reims and did not play against Troyes due to injury.
How are Paris Saint-Germain coming along?
París Saint Germain that has managed to retain Kylian Mbappe despite Real Madrid's attempts to take the French international. With a new coach, Galtier. They started by winning the French Super Cup, but suffered their first setback of the season in midweek when they finished second in the group to reach the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League after beating Benfica in the last matchday. Before knowing their opponent, they will be looking to continue their good run since they have not lost this season and have not dropped points since October 8 against Reims. They are currently the leaders of the National League with 35 points and five points ahead of second-placed Lens.
How is Lorient coming along?
Lorient have gone three consecutive matches without a win and in their most recent match they lost 1-2 at home to Nice. Their last win was on October 9 when they won 1-2 at home to Brest. Despite their negative dynamics, they have only lost twice this season and are fourth in Ligue 1, in Europa League positions with 27 points, the same as third and only three points behind Lens, who are second;
Background
A total of 36 times Lorient and París Saint Germain have met, with the Parisians winning 21 times, while Lorient have won nine times. The six other meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2022 when PSG won 5-1, with Neymar and Mbappe scoring twice each. However, the last two times this match has been played with Lorient playing at home, Paracute;s Saint-Germain failed to win, a 1-1 draw in December 2021 and 3-2 in January 2021.
Venue: The match will be played at the Yves Allainmant-Le Moustoir stadium, built in 1959 and with a capacity of 1,8110 spectators.
Preview of the match
Lorient and PSG meet in the 14th matchday of the Ligue 1 season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Lorient vs PSG in Ligue 1
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.