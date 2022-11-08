Sassuolo vs Roma: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Série A
Sassuolo vs Roma Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sassuolo vs Roma match.
How to watch Sassuolo vs Roma Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Sassuolo vs Roma live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Sassuolo vs Roma match for Série A?

This is the start time of the game Sassuolo vs Roma of 9th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30PM in Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Bolivia: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN3
Brazil: 2:30PM in Star+, ESPN3
Chile: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN3
Colombia: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN3
Ecuador: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN3
USA (ET): 1:30PM in CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Spain: 5:30PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN Mexico
Paraguay: 2:30PM in Star+, ESPN3
Peru: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN3
Uruguay: 2:30PM in Star+, ESPN3
Venezuela: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN3

Referee

Giovanni Ayroldi will be the match referee, with Matteo Bottegoni and Stefano Liberti as assistants, plus Rosario Abisso in charge of VAR and Luca Banti as assistant VAR.
Probable Roma

The probable Roma team for the match is: Rui Patrício, Mancini, Smalling, and Viña; Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, and El Shaarawy; Volpato, Zaniolo, and Belotti.
Probable Sassuolo

The probable Sassuolo team for the match is: Consigli, Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari and Rogerio; Frattesi, López and Thorstvedt; Lauriente, Pinamonti and Traoré.
Injuries

Roma come into the game without Pellegrini, injured, as well as Wijnaldum, Spinazzola and Dybala, also injured. For Sassuolo, Berardi and Defrel are still injured and out of action.
Série A

Roma are in sixth place with 25 points, tied with Juventus, two points behind Atalanta and Lazio, and five behind second-place Milan, and one above Inter and Udinese. Sassuolo is in 13th place with 15 points, one point below Fiorentina and Bologna, and two behind Salernitana and Torino, and one point above Empoli and two above Monza.
Last Matches: Roma

Roma come into this game on the back of two wins and one loss in their last matches. Interestingly here appears Verona again, in yet another defeat, 3-1, on Monday (31), away from home. With that Dawidowicz opened the scoring for Verona, then Zaniolo equalized, Volpato turned and El Shaarawy closed the score away from home. At home, now in the Europa League, on Thursday (3), Roma beat Ludogorets 3-1, Rick opening the scoring, Pellegrini equalizing and turning, with Zaniolo closing the score. Finally, on Sunday (6), the defeat came at home, in the Derby Della Capitale, by 1-0 to Lazio, with a goal by Felipe Anderson.
Last Matches: Sassuolo

Sassuolo go into the match on the back of two losses and one win in their last few games. The victory came first, over Verona, at home, 2-1, on the 24th of last month, with Ceccherini opening the scoring for Verona, then Laurienté equalized and Frattesi turned it around. After that, on Saturday (29th), visiting Napoli, the defeat was by a score of 4-0, with three goals from Osimhen and one from Kvaratskhelia. Finally, on Saturday (5), the defeat was away once again, by 1-0, to Empoli, with a goal by Baldazani.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Série A match: Sassuolo vs Roma Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

