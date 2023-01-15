Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Spain Super Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Spain Super Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Real Madrid vs Barcelona match for Spain Super Cup?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Barcelona of January 15th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Sky.
If you want to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in streaming, you can watch it on Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 32nd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the Culés have the balance on their side with 16 wins, 9 of Madrid and 6 draws.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been for Madrid, who have 3 wins, leaving 2 wins for Barcelona and 0 draws.
Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona, 16 Oct, 2022, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona, 23 Jul, 2022, Friendly match
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona, 20 Mar, 2022, Spanish First Division
Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid, 12 Jan, 2022, Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid, 24 Oct, 2021, Spanish Primera Division
How are Real Madrid coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have only had one win in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Real Valladolid, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Real Madrid 1-1 Valencia, 11 Jan, 2023, Spanish Supercup
Villarreal 2-1 Real Madrid, 7 Jan, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Cacereno 0-1 Real Madrid, 3 Jan, 2023, Copa del Rey
Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid, 30 Dec, 2022, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 2-1 Cádiz, 10 Nov, 2022, Spanish First Division
How is Barcelona coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-4 against CF Intercity in Copa del Rey, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this beginning of the tournament.
Real Betis (2) 2-2 (4) Barcelona, 12 Jan, 2023, Supercopa de Españ
Atlético Madrid 0-1 Barcelona, 8 Jan, 2023, Spanish First Division
CF Intercity 3-4 Barcelona, 4 Jan, 2023, Copa del Rey
Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol, 31 Dec, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona, 8 Nov, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Watch out for this Real Madrid player
The French striker, Karim Benzema, 35 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 9 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the tournament and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, in this competition he has already managed to score
Watch out for this Barcelona player
The Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, 34 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 14 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 13 goals and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and highlight before the high caliber teammates, besides the fact that he already made his debut in this competition in the first duel.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match, corresponding to the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The match will take place at the King Fahd Stadium at 14:00.