Benfica vs Sporting LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga 2023 Match
Where and how to watch Benfica vs Sporting on TV and in real time?

Benfica vs Sporting

16th round of Portuguese League

Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Time: 3pm (Brasília time)

Venue: Estádio da Luz

Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Benfica x Sporting match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Benfica and Sporting will start at 2 pm ET, being played at Estádio da Luz, Benfica's home, valid for the 16th round of the Portuguese Championship. Whoever loses will go home. The duel will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE SPORTING:

António Ádan; Gonçalo Inácio, Coates, Matheus Reis; Pedro Porro, Pedro Gonçalves, Manuel Ugarte, Nuno Santos, Francisco Trincão, Marcus Edwards; Paulinho,
PROBABLE BENFICA

Odisseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Fredrik Aursnes, Enzo Fernández, Rafa Silva, João Mário, Julian Draxler; Gonçalo Ramos.
Rúben Amorim:

"It is an important game. In my mind we can beat SL Benfica, either in Alvalade or in Luz. That is the thought that the players have to have."
Photo: Sporting

 

Roger Schmidt:

"I expect a top soccer match, against a very good opponent. It's a Lisbon derby, both teams play attacking soccer, always looking to play their style, so for us it doesn't matter much who the opponent is. I expect a hard game, but of course we want to win. It's very important for our situation in the League. Today, all the players were at training, there are no issues in terms of injuries, so everyone is available to play."
RETROSPECT:

In the tournament, the teams are separated by 12 points of difference.   The last Capital Derbys in the competition were in the 2021/22 season, at home the Reds lost 3-1, in the return leg they were victorious 2-0. 

The teams have met 314 times, the Eagles took the three points in 137 matches against 112 of the Lions, there was no winner on 65 occasions.

In the five recent matches, the confrontation is balanced, there are two wins for Benfica and three for Sporting. Glorioso seeks to stay on top of the table and open more advantage in first place, while the Greens and Whites want to get closer to the fight for the title.

BENFICA:

To wit, Benfica are leaders with an extremely strong campaign, and playing at home they don't know what it is to lose. Moreover, they have managed to come out ahead most of the time at the Estadio da Luz. Therefore, a very good guess with a high chance of happening is that the Reds will score first.
TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Benfica x Sporting is valid for the 16th round of the Portuguese Championship.

Benfica is leading the Portuguese Championship with 40 points (13 wins, one draw and one defeat), while Sporting, fighting for third place, has 28 points, with nine wins, one draw and one defeat.

Benfica is slightly favored because it is playing at home and is the current leader of the championship. However, Sporting owe nothing to the Reds and promise a tough game, as they are in fourth place in the Bwin League. The ball starts rolling for Benfica x Sporting at 3 pm (Brasília), at Estádio da Luz.

Welcome and welcome to the Benfica x Sporting live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two giants of Portugal: on one side the mighty Benfica. On the other, the strong Spoting. Both teams face each other in the 16th round of the Portuguese Championship, the Liga Bwin. The match takes place at the Estádio da Luz, Benfica's home, at 2 pm (Brasília). Follow everything about the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
