America vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

Follow here America vs Puebla Live Score
How to watch America vs Puebla Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:10 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for America vs Puebla: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023.
|
22:10 hours
|
In las estrellas.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
21:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023.
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
20:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
20:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
1:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
20:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
20:10 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
19:10 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
20:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
21:10 hours
|
no transmission.
Possible Lineups
Puebla: Silva, Martínez, Gularte, Silva, Lucas Jaques, De Buen, Waller, Parra, Mancuello, García and Barragán.
History
Watch out for these players
On the Eagles' side, Henry Martín, last season's top scorer, has only scored one goal this season against Toluca, from the eleven penalty kicks.
Undoubtedly, these two Mexican strikers were the sensation of the moment in the previous round.
Change of scenery
How are La Franja coming?
Puebla currently has 3 points and is in 10th place in the general table.
Facundo Waller has great respect for the Eagles, but believes that whoever makes the least mistakes will take the 3 points.
"Everyone here knows what América is, it is a very big club, we also have our weapons, games are won, tied or lost, the one who makes the least mistakes will win".
Eduardo Arce coach of Puebla believes that going to the Azteca is one of the most important places in Mexican soccer, he is only focused on playing a good game.
"Without a doubt, going to the Azteca is something very nice for any Mexican, because of the place, because of what the stadium represents, I'm focused on the 17 games we have, I'm focused on the team playing a good game".
How does América arrive?
The eagles have not won since their last game against Toluca in the Sky Cup. They are currently in 12th place with 2 points.
For Fernando Ortiz, América's coach, he considered that his team will always look for a win on every pitch and that there was an improvement.
"We improved a lot from the Querétaro game to today. Today we tried to get the win, but the draw was meritorious for both of us".
"We will always play the same way on every field, home or away, we will always look for the win."