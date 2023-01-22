America vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
3:00 PM43 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for America vs Puebla live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium, such as statements from the players, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
2:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch America vs Puebla Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

USA Time: 8:10 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

2:50 PMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for America vs Puebla: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game America vs Puebla: of Saturday, January 21, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, January 21, 2023.

22:10 hours

In las estrellas.

Bolivia

Saturday, January 21, 2023

21:10 hours

 no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, January 21, 2023

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, January 21, 2023.

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, January 21, 2023

20:10 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, January 21, 2023

20:10 hours

 no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, January 21, 2023

1:10 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, January 21, 2023

20:10 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday, January 21, 2023

20:10 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, January 21, 2023

19:10 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

 Saturday, January 21, 2023

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, January 21, 2023

20:10 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, January 21, 2023

22:10 hours

 no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, January 21, 2023

21:10 hours

 no transmission.

 

 

2:45 PMan hour ago

Possible Lineups

América: Jiménez, Lara, Reyes, Cásares, Fuentes, Aquino, Fidalgo, Zendejas, Valés, Rodríguez and Martín.

Puebla: Silva, Martínez, Gularte, Silva, Lucas Jaques, De Buen, Waller, Parra, Mancuello, García and Barragán.

2:40 PMan hour ago

History

In 53 occasions that Puebla and América have faced each other, the Águilas have won 28 times. La Franja has only won 7 times. On 18 occasions they have only drawn. 
2:35 PMan hour ago

Watch out for these players

For La Franja we find Martín Barragán, the gasolinero had a great performance in the last campaign, being close to the scoring championship with 9 goals. In the match against Pachuca, he scored his first goal through a penalty kick.  

On the Eagles' side, Henry Martín, last season's top scorer, has only scored one goal this season against Toluca, from the eleven penalty kicks.

Undoubtedly, these two Mexican strikers were the sensation of the moment in the previous round.

2:30 PMan hour ago

Change of scenery

Israel Reyes was with La Franja a season ago, being one of the club's most important players, but in the transfer window he was sold to América. This will be his first match against his former team.
2:25 PMan hour ago

How are La Franja coming?

The poblanos are coming off a victory against Querétaro with 2 goals to 0. From a heavy defeat against Pachuca by 5 goals to 1.

Puebla currently has 3 points and is in 10th place in the general table.

Facundo Waller has great respect for the Eagles, but believes that whoever makes the least mistakes will take the 3 points.

"Everyone here knows what América is, it is a very big club, we also have our weapons, games are won, tied or lost, the one who makes the least mistakes will win".

Eduardo Arce coach of Puebla believes that going to the Azteca is one of the most important places in Mexican soccer, he is only focused on playing a good game.

"Without a doubt, going to the Azteca is something very nice for any Mexican, because of the place, because of what the stadium represents, I'm focused on the 17 games we have, I'm focused on the team playing a good game".

2:20 PMan hour ago

How does América arrive?

The eagles arrive with 2 games without a win, against Gallos Blancos they tied at zero goals. With the Diablos Rojos they tied to two goals.

The eagles have not won since their last game against Toluca in the Sky Cup. They are currently in 12th place with 2 points.

For Fernando Ortiz, América's coach, he considered that his team will always look for a win on every pitch and that there was an improvement.

"We improved a lot from the Querétaro game to today. Today we tried to get the win, but the draw was meritorious for both of us".

"We will always play the same way on every field, home or away, we will always look for the win."

2:15 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

Estadio Azteca is the home of America, with a capacity for 87,000 spectators, the Coloso de Santa Urusula opened on May 29, 1966, with more than 56 years of existence.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match America vs Puebla LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
