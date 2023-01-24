Mauritania vs Mali LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mauritania vs Mali in African Nations Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mauritania vs Mali match in the African Nations Championship.
What time is Mauritania vs Mali match for African Nations Championship?
This is the start time of the game Mauritania vs Mali of January 24th, in several countries:
México: 10:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 horas
Chile: 11:00 horas
Colombia: 10:00 horas
Perú: 10:00 horas
EE.UU.: 11:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 10:00 horas
Uruguay: 12:00 horas
Paraguay: 11:00 horas
España: 17:00 horas
Where and how to watch Mauritania vs Mali and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Mauritania vs Mali on streaming, it will not be tuned.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 35th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 20 wins for Mali, 9 draws and 5 wins for Mauritania.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has gone to Mali, who have 4 wins, leaving 0 wins for Mauritania and 1 draw.
Mauritania 1-1 Mali, 18 Aug, 2022, International friendlies
Mali 2-0 Mauritania, 20 Jan, 2022, Africa Cup of Nations
Mali 2-0 Mauritania, 20 Oct, 2019, International friendlies
Mali 4-1 Mauritania, 24 Jun, 2019, Africa Cup of Nations
Mali 3-1 Mauritania, 11 Sep, 2017, International friendlies
Watch out for this Mali player
The defender of Mali, Yoro Mamadou Diaby of 22 years old has had a good performance, the defender has played his first game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score his first goal in this edition of the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his selection, in this competition has not managed to score in this edition.
Watch out for this player from Mauritania
The striker of Mauritania, Aboubakar Kamara of 27 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 5 matches as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal wearing the shirt of his national team, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his selection, in this competition he has not managed to score in this edition.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Mauritania vs Mali, corresponding to the African Nations Championship. The match will take place at the Miloud Hadefi stadium, at 11:00 am.