Hull City vs Cardiff City: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship

Watch Hull City vs Cardiff City Live Score Here
Speak up, Liam Rosenior!
"In terms of injuries, Ryan Longman is on the mend. absolutely fine. He went to a specialist. He had a glute problem, but we think it comes from his back. fit and available for the game.
"Other than that, Dimitrios (Pelkas) will be back in training early next week with Malcolm (Ebiowei), which is a must. It's great for us. I'm really looking forward to these two joining the mix - two excellent players at this level. There will be more selection issues in the future."
"Adama (Traoré) is here. It's great. There is more time than it really is. at the club in terms of injury. He needs time. I spoke to Adama about a plan for him in terms of U21 games. there are some coming up that I think would be good for him to go and get some kit again.
"I am always happy to hear news about Allahyar because I like him so much. an exceptional player. I was devastated for him when he suffered that injury. What we won't do is; rush it. We need to make sure he is there. 100% and gradually gets him back to where he needs to be."
Probable Hull City!
How does Hull City arrive?
Speak up, Sabri Lamouchi!
"We have to change something, because now the results are where they are. I can't complain because the players fight together and we compete [in Luton]. But the little details at the end make the difference.
"Like I told the players, we don’t have a lot of games - 17 up to 10 games. the end of the season. So we need to improve, we need to be more focused and I want more quality.”
"We must be ready for every training session and every game. This team [Hull] was more or less similar to the; our situation for a long time. a few months.
"Every game will be different - [Hull] will be different. different from two days ago. We need to be compact, aggressive and bold.
“We have to believe in what we are doing every day. That's why I ask everyone to improve themselves, to give. a little more. I want more of them all.
"We need to put the ball on the ground and try to play with the intention of disrupting the opponent, creating situations, creating goal chances.
"Inside the area we need to be killers, to score. If we score first in Luton maybe the game will be different. In Luton, or Hull, or in different places if you like. scoring first, especially for us, can be a help."
"We’re talking about someone who’s not talking about. in the building. I need to see the player face to face, sit down with him.
"Your last game was in a different country, a different league, and also at a different time. The last game he played was in November.
" with him here is; that we will find the best solution, the best way to use it. I don’t want to take any risks, either for the Club or for him.
"He will definitely travel with us to Hull because he needs to get to know the players, the coaching staff and the club."