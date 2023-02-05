Porto vs Vizela: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Porto vs Vizela match for Primeira Liga?
This is the start time of the game Porto vs Vizela of 5th February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia: 2PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: 3PM in ESPN3, Star+
Chile: 2PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia: 1PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador: 1PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
USA (ET): 2PM in GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Español
Spain: 6PM in RTPi
Mexico: 1PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay: 3PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru: 1PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay: 18:00 PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela: 2PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Referee
Cláudio Pereira will referee the match, having André Dias and Fábio Silva as assistants, besides Hélder Carvalho in charge of VAR.
Probable Vizela
The likely Vizela team for the match is: Buntic, Igor Julião, Claudemir, Wilson, Anderson and Kiki; Moreira, Guzzo, Samu and Bondoso; Osmajic.
Probable Porto
The likely Porto team for the match is: Diogo Costa, João Mario, Pepe, Marcano and Wendell; Uribe, Franco, Pepê, Otávio and Galeno; Taremi.
Injuries
For this match Porto will not have Bernardo Folha, suspended after taking red card against Marítimo, and Grujic, injured, along with Gabriel Veron. The Vizela will not have absences for this match, going with full strength.
Primeira Liga
Porto is in second place in the Primeira Liga, with 42 points, eight below leader Benfica, two above Braga and seven of Sporting, which closes the G-4. The Vizela is in eighth place with 24 points, tied with Boavista, two above the Chaves and three of Rio Ave, besides being two below the Arouca and three of Vitoria.
Last Matches: Vizela
The Vizela on the other side comes from two wins and one loss in the last games they played. The first victory was by 3-0, over Maritime, with goals from Osmajic (2) and Anderson Santos, on January 14. On the 20th the defeat came to Sporting, by 2 to 1, with Pedro Gonçalves opening the score, Alex Mendez equalizing and Pedro Porro giving Sporting the victory. Finally, on Sunday (29), the victory was over Rio Ave, 3-1, with Yakubu opening the scoring, Fábio equalizing, Igor Julião turning and Osmajic closing the score.
Last Matches: Porto
Porto comes to this match with three straight wins and a cup won in recent games. The first was in the semifinal of the League Cup, when they beat Académico de Viseu 3-0, with goals from Eustáquio, Namaso and Bernardo, on Wednesday (25). In the final, on Saturday (28), the victory was over Sporting, by 2-0, with Eustaquio opening the scoring and Marcano closing. Finally, against Marítimo, the victory came by 2-0 on Wednesday (01), with goals from Wendell and Galeno.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga match: Porto vs Vizela Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.