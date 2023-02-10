Goals and Summary of Atlas 0-2 Rayados de Monterrey in La Liga Mx

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
End of match Atlas 0-2 Rayados.
85'
Last minutes of the match Rayados is taking the 3 points and the victory in this match day 6 of the Clausura 2023.
80'
Rayados also made changes with the intention of closing out the match.
75'
Atlas makes changes with the intention of being more offensive.
70'
Goool for Rayados second goal.
65'
Goool for Rayados opens the scoreboard.
60'
Very close game with 8 shots on goal per team.
55'
There are no changes in this second half.
50'
Atlas is advancing dangerously in the second half.
Half time
Atlas 0-0 Rayados
40'
In the last minutes of the first half, everything indicates that we will go to the break with a draw.
35'
Rayados continues to press dangerously but Atlas defends very well.
30'
The score remains scoreless.
25'
The intensity of the match increases and both teams attack dangerously.
20'
Atlas gradually regained possession and looked for their first dangerous moves.
15'
Rayados get close to the first goal with long distance shots.
10'
Atlas seeks to press and try to generate danger.
5'
Rayados starts with more ball possession.
Kickoff
The match between Atlas and Monterrey kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match and the teams have already warmed up and received the final talk before the start of the match.
Lineup Monterrey
This is Monterrey Lineup:
Lineup Atlas
This is Atlas Lineup
Referee
The referee in charge of this match will be Oscar Mejia.
Great entrance
We will have a great attendance at the Jalisco Stadium, despite the fact that it is a weekday, there will be a great turnout for the match.
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up, warming up before the start of the match, and in a few minutes we will know the starting line-ups.
Already in the stadium
Both teams are already at the Jalisco Stadium, some players are recognizing the field and others are getting ready in the dressing room to warm up in a few minutes.
Fans
Little by little the fans are beginning to arrive at the Jalisco Stadium, a good entry is expected for this match day 6 game.
Stay tuned to follow Atlas vs Monterrey live online on match day 6 of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023.
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Atlas vs Monterrey live on match day 6 of the Clausura 2023 in the Liga Mx, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Jalisco Stadium.
Dónde y cómo ver Atlas vs Monterrey online y en vivo en la jornada 6 del Clausura 2023 en la Liga Mx
The game will be broadcast on television on the Aficionados channel.
The Atlas vs Monterrey can be tuned from the live streams of Vix +.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Jalisco Stadium
Located in Guadalajara, it is the home of Atlas and UDG, has a capacity of 55 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on January 31, 1960. It will be the field where Atlas vs Monterrey will be played, a match that will kick off the sixth match day of the Clausura 2023.
What time is the match of Atlas vs Monterrey, match day 6 of the Clausura 2023 in the Liga Mx?
This is the kickoff time for the Atlas vs Monterrey match on February 9, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:05 hours
Bolivia: 23:05 hours
Brazil: 23:05 hours
Chile: 23:05 hours
Colombia: 9:05 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:05 p.m.
Spain: 12:05 p.m.
United States: 9:05 p.m. PT and 10:05 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:05 p.m. PT and 10:05 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 23:05 hours
Peru: 11:05 p.m. 23:05 p.m.
Uruguay: 11:05 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 10:05 p.m. ET
Japan: 12:05 p.m.
India: 05:05 hours
Nigeria: 05:05 hours
South Africa: 5:05 a.m.
Australia: 10:05 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:05 a.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that will kick off the sixth match day of the Clausura 2023.
Background
The record leans towards Monterrey, as they have met 13 times, leaving a record of 7 wins for Monterrey, 4 draws and only 2 victories for Atlas, so tomorrow Rayados will be the favorite to take the 3 points in a match that promises a lot of intensity, emotions and goals.
How does Monterrey arrive?
Monterrey comes from defeating Toluca 2-1 at the BBVA Stadium, a very close game with two teams that fought hard for the ball, but in the end managed to get 3 more points, they come to this game in 2nd position with 12 points and a record of 4 wins, zero draws and one loss, they will seek to continue adding points and fight for the overall leadership of the competition, in this way the two teams arrive.
How does Atlas arrive?
Atlas comes from a 2-2 draw in Ciudad Universitaria against Pumas, a game that had emotions and many goals, at the end they shared points, Atlas in the general table is in 9th position with 7 points and a record of one win, 4 ties and zero defeats, although they are undefeated they have not been able to find their best version, they will try to find it against Monterrey at their home, Estadio Jalisco.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlas vs Monterrey match, corresponding to match day 6 of the Liga Mx. The match will take place at Estadio Jalisco at 2:10pm.