Goals and Summary of Atlas 0-2 Rayados de Monterrey in La Liga Mx
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:05 AM11 hours ago

90'

End of match Atlas 0-2 Rayados.
11:50 PM12 hours ago

85'

Last minutes of the match Rayados is taking the 3 points and the victory in this match day 6 of the Clausura 2023.
11:46 PM12 hours ago

80'

Rayados also made changes with the intention of closing out the match.
11:38 PM12 hours ago

75'

Atlas makes changes with the intention of being more offensive.
11:37 PM12 hours ago

70'

Goool for Rayados second goal.
11:28 PM12 hours ago

65'

Goool for Rayados opens the scoreboard.
11:22 PM12 hours ago

60'

Very close game with 8 shots on goal per team.
11:18 PM12 hours ago

55'

There are no changes in this second half.
11:16 PM12 hours ago

50'

Atlas is advancing dangerously in the second half.
10:52 PM13 hours ago

Half time

Atlas 0-0 Rayados
10:48 PM13 hours ago

40'

In the last minutes of the first half, everything indicates that we will go to the break with a draw.
10:44 PM13 hours ago

35'

Rayados continues to press dangerously but Atlas defends very well.
10:42 PM13 hours ago

30'

The score remains scoreless.
10:29 PM13 hours ago

25'

The intensity of the match increases and both teams attack dangerously.
10:24 PM13 hours ago

20'

Atlas gradually regained possession and looked for their first dangerous moves.
10:20 PM13 hours ago

15'

Rayados get close to the first goal with long distance shots.
10:17 PM13 hours ago

10'

Atlas seeks to press and try to generate danger.
10:11 PM13 hours ago

5'

Rayados starts with more ball possession.
10:04 PM13 hours ago

Kickoff

The match between Atlas and Monterrey kicks off.
9:50 PM14 hours ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match and the teams have already warmed up and received the final talk before the start of the match.
9:45 PM14 hours ago

Lineup Monterrey

This is Monterrey Lineup:

9:40 PM14 hours ago

Lineup Atlas

This is Atlas Lineup

9:35 PM14 hours ago

Referee

The referee in charge of this match will be Oscar Mejia.
9:30 PM14 hours ago

Great entrance

We will have a great attendance at the Jalisco Stadium, despite the fact that it is a weekday, there will be a great turnout for the match.
9:25 PM14 hours ago

Already warming up

The two teams are warming up, warming up before the start of the match, and in a few minutes we will know the starting line-ups.
9:20 PM14 hours ago

Already in the stadium

Both teams are already at the Jalisco Stadium, some players are recognizing the field and others are getting ready in the dressing room to warm up in a few minutes.
9:15 PM14 hours ago

Fans

Little by little the fans are beginning to arrive at the Jalisco Stadium, a good entry is expected for this match day 6 game.
9:10 PM14 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Atlas vs Monterrey live online on match day 6 of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023.

In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Atlas vs Monterrey live on match day 6 of the Clausura 2023 in the Liga Mx, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Jalisco Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:05 PM14 hours ago

Dónde y cómo ver Atlas vs Monterrey online y en vivo en la jornada 6 del Clausura 2023 en la Liga Mx

The game will be broadcast on television on the Aficionados channel.

The Atlas vs Monterrey can be tuned from the live streams of Vix +.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:00 PM14 hours ago

Jalisco Stadium

Located in Guadalajara, it is the home of Atlas and UDG, has a capacity of 55 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on January 31, 1960. It will be the field where Atlas vs Monterrey will be played, a match that will kick off the sixth match day of the Clausura 2023.

8:55 PM14 hours ago

What time is the match of Atlas vs Monterrey, match day 6 of the Clausura 2023 in the Liga Mx?

This is the kickoff time for the Atlas vs Monterrey match on February 9, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:05 hours

Bolivia: 23:05 hours

Brazil: 23:05 hours

Chile: 23:05 hours

Colombia: 9:05 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:05 p.m.

Spain: 12:05 p.m.

United States: 9:05 p.m. PT and 10:05 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:05 p.m. PT and 10:05 p.m. ET

Paraguay: 23:05 hours

Peru: 11:05 p.m. 23:05 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:05 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 10:05 p.m. ET

Japan: 12:05 p.m.

India: 05:05 hours 

Nigeria: 05:05 hours

South Africa: 5:05 a.m.

Australia: 10:05 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 10:05 a.m.

8:50 PM15 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that will kick off the sixth match day of the Clausura 2023.
8:45 PM15 hours ago

Background

The record leans towards Monterrey, as they have met 13 times, leaving a record of 7 wins for Monterrey, 4 draws and only 2 victories for Atlas, so tomorrow Rayados will be the favorite to take the 3 points in a match that promises a lot of intensity, emotions and goals.
8:40 PM15 hours ago

How does Monterrey arrive?

Monterrey comes from defeating Toluca 2-1 at the BBVA Stadium, a very close game with two teams that fought hard for the ball, but in the end managed to get 3 more points, they come to this game in 2nd position with 12 points and a record of 4 wins, zero draws and one loss, they will seek to continue adding points and fight for the overall leadership of the competition, in this way the two teams arrive.
8:35 PM15 hours ago

How does Atlas arrive?

Atlas comes from a 2-2 draw in Ciudad Universitaria against Pumas, a game that had emotions and many goals, at the end they shared points, Atlas in the general table is in 9th position with 7 points and a record of one win, 4 ties and zero defeats, although they are undefeated they have not been able to find their best version, they will try to find it against Monterrey at their home, Estadio Jalisco.
8:30 PM15 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlas vs Monterrey match, corresponding to match day 6 of the Liga Mx. The match will take place at Estadio Jalisco at 2:10pm.
VAVEL Logo