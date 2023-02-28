Juventus vs Torino: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Serie A (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Torino has to pay close attention to Vlahovic, the striker will be looking to add more goals and help his team stay at home with the victory.
Statements Torino
Ivan Júric spoke ahead of the match: "There is little comparison between the teams on paper, but sometimes the weaker team wins with more enthusiasm and determination. We want to give our best, although it will be difficult to deal with Angel Di Maria in the form he has been in recent weeks."
We are back!
We're back for a minute-by-minute review of Juventus vs. Torino. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
What time is the match Juventus vs Torino, matchday 9 of the Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for Juventus vs Torino on February 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45
Bolivia: 3:45pm
Brazil: 3:45pm
Chile: 3:45pm
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 3:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 2:45 p.m.
Latest Torino lineup
Milinković-Savić; Aina, Djidji, Schuurs, Rodriguez, Vojvoda, Linetty, Ilić; Miranchuk, Karamoh, Sanabria
Last Juventus lineup.
Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Kean
Juventus statements
Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of the match: "The Derby is always an important match. We have to continue our climb up the table by taking points, trying to catch up with Bologna, if Torino allows it. Our strength must be to set ourselves a small goal each time. However, tomorrow will be difficult." "Torino is a team molded by [Ivan] Juric, who has a very specific system of play. They attack a lot, they press a lot. These matches are very intense, but we have done well to immerse ourselves in this kind of challenge. If we think we can play on our toes, we're lost." "[Paul] Pogba will be called up for the derby and will play if necessary. He doesn't have a lot of game time in his legs, but more than enough. I have spoken to him as with the other players. He must understand that we are at an important stage of the season. He must have the drive to have given his contribution at the end of the season." "Yesterday [Federico] Chiesa trained with the team after six mediocre days. Now, to say that Pogba can be a starter after 315 days on the sidelines or the same Chiesa, who has been out for 10 months, is something else. It takes a bit of patience." "[Leonardo] Bonucci is fine, but because of his long period of inactivity, tomorrow afternoon he will be sitting close to me at kick-off. But having him back is already an important plus, after all he is the club captain." "Regardless of what happens off the pitch, we have gained 47 points and we must try to stay in the top four, one of our objectives at the beginning of the season." "We have overcome the 15-point deduction. We know we have to try to get to the end of the season with enough points to finish in the top four. Besides, we have to focus on the Coppa Italia semifinal and the Europa League round of 16." "Apart from Milik, there is everyone: Kaio Jorge, Miretti and the suspended Locatelli. It's always difficult to play against Torino. It's an important match for us and for them. We have to keep climbing, Bologna beat Inter and are three points up. Torino is a well-prepared team, with many qualities, aggressive".
How is Torino coming?
Torino arrives after a two-goal draw against Cremonese and a previous defeat against Milan by the minimum.
How do Juventus arrive?
Juventus arrives to this match after beating Spezia by two goals to zero, they also qualified to the quarterfinals after beating Nantes by a score of 4 goals to one.
The match will be played at Juventus Stadium.
The Juventus vs Torino match will be played at the Juventus Stadium, located in Turin, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Juventus vs Torino live stream, corresponding to Matchday 24 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Juventus Stadium, at 14:45.