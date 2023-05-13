Rangers vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Rangers vs Celtic game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rangers vs Celtic as well as the latest information from Ibrox Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Rangers vs Celtic live?
If you want to watch Rangers vs Celtic live on TV, your option is Sky Sports Football
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match between Rangers vs Celtic in Scottish Premiership?
This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Celtic
Kyogo Furuhashi, a 28-year-old Japanese striker who is the Scottish Premiership's top scorer with 24 goals and two assists. He has also scored three in the Scottish Cup and another three in the League Cup. He has just scored against Hearts and scored a brace the last time he played against Rangers in the league competition.
Watch out for this Rangers player
Tavernier has 15 domestic league goals and eight assists to his name. The Rangers captain also has two goals and an assist in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The England defender scored a brace the last time he faced Celtic in this competition, but it was not enough to prevent his side's defeat.
How are Celtic coming along?
Celtic have played two consecutive matches and do not know what it is to lose in this 2023, their last defeat was against Real Madrid in the Champions League, before the national team break. In their last match against Hearts they won 0-2, a victory that proclaimed them champions of the Scottish Premiership. Having already achieved their objective, they will be looking to win the Glasgow derby, as they have done in four of the five meetings this season.
How are the Rangers coming along?
The Rangers are coming off a 1-0 win over Aberdeen. A team that has only won two matches out of the last five they have played. In addition, they are looking to beat Celtic for the first time this season, without the objective of fighting for the Scottish Premiership, as they are 13 points behind Celtic, with only 12 at stake. They are currently in second place with 82 points
Background
The head-to-head record in the Rangers duel is in favor of Rangers, who have won 155 times, 143 times Celtic have won. While 94 duels have ended in a draw. This season they have already met five times, four of them for Celtic and a draw. The last time they met was on April 30 in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, which Celtic won thanks to Jota's goal.
The stadium
The match will be played at Ibrox Stadium, which was inaugurated in December 1899. It has a capacity for 50817 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rangers and Celtic will meet in the 35th round of the Scottish Premiership, in what will be the derby of the city of Glasgow.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rangers vs Celtic in Scottish Premiership
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.