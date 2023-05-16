Inter vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Inter Milan vs AC Milan live from the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Inter Milan vs AC Milan live for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Semi-finals, as well as the latest information from Giuseppe Meazza. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan online and live in the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Inter Milan vs AC Milan match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on HBO Max
Chile: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN2, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 20 hours in Movistar+
Mexico: 13 hours on HBO Max
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Rafael Leao, a must see player!
The AC Milan winger is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Portugal team and his team. During last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 14 goals and 10 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help AC Milan continue to be among the great Italian powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Leao will seek to take advantage of this tournament to be able to improve his performance and show the level that led him to Portugal's squad in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. He currently has 7 goals and 9 assists in 20 games played.
How does Milan arrive?
Il Rossoneri starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Calcio Italiano title. Milan are one of the biggest teams in Italy and after having achieved one more title, they will look to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will participate in the UEFA Champions League in Group E along with Chelsea, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb, so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16. AC Milan participates in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Rafael Leao, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Olivier Giroud and Pierre Kalulu, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AC Milan is in fifth position in the table with 41 points after 12 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses.
Lautaro Martínez, a must see player!
The Internazionale striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and fight Milan and Juventus for the Serie A championship, taking many minutes to show his quality. During last season he played 49 games, where he got 25 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. Lautaro will be one of the 23 that we see with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games played.
How does Inter get here?
Internazionale comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Serie A, the team is in second position, 1 points behind Roma with 9 units, after 3 wins and 1 loss . Inter started the season with a pair of victories against Lecce and Spezia, more recently losing to Lazio and beating Cremonense. Those led by Inzaghi come into this season with a great squad, including Lautaro Martínez, Romelo Lukaku, Stefan De Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu. Undoubtedly, Inter is one of the candidates to fight for the Serie A championship, but its most important objective is to fight among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will meet in the Group Phase with the Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Like Milan, Internazionale will compete in the Coppa Italia, Serie A and Champions League.
Where's the game?
The Giuseppe Meazza located in the city of Milan will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the Champions League. This stadium has a capacity for 75,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1926.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Inter Milan vs AC Milan match, corresponding to the second leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Semifinals. The meeting will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza, at 3:00 p.m.