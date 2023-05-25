Goals and Highlights: Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea in Premier League 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

9:07 PM2 days ago

Goals and Highlights

4:01 PM2 days ago

94'

The match is over, Manchester United beats Chelsea.
3:56 PM2 days ago

88'

Goal, goal, goal for Chelsea! Felix shot from outside the box and the ball ends up in the back of the net.
3:54 PM2 days ago

83'

Garnacho sent a powerful shot at goal, but it ended up being rejected.
3:50 PM2 days ago

78'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester United! Powerful shot from Rashford, the ball goes in off the post.
3:50 PM2 days ago

77'

Powerful shot from Rashford, but the ball goes wide.
3:48 PM2 days ago

72'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester United! Fernándes sent a lethal shot that ended up in the back of the net.
3:46 PM2 days ago

71'

Penalty for Manchester United! Fofana is fouled inside the area and the foul is called.
3:44 PM2 days ago

63'

Chelsea change. Félix replaces Havertz.
3:23 PM2 days ago

58'

A powerful shot from Hall, but De Gea finishes the ball off.
3:18 PM2 days ago

52'

Close! Eriksen's shot, but Kepa ends up clearing the ball off the line.
3:10 PM2 days ago

45'

Se reanudan las acciones en el Old Trafford.
2:55 PM2 days ago

45+7'

The first half is over, Manchester United beat Chelsea on the hour.
2:53 PM2 days ago

45+6'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester United! Sancho's cross, Martial pops up to put it home and increase the lead.
2:46 PM2 days ago

43'

Powerful shot from Gallagher, but the ball goes wide of the goal.
2:42 PM2 days ago

39'

A cross looking for Mudryk, but the ball goes wide.
2:38 PM2 days ago

34'

United pressed in search of a second, but could not find the back of the net.
2:31 PM2 days ago

28'

Manchester United substitution due to injury. Antony comes off for Rashford.
2:29 PM2 days ago

23'

The match is back and forth, with a lot of fighting in the midfield
2:21 PM2 days ago

18'

Martial fails to control the ball and misses the second.
2:15 PM2 days ago

13'

Antony's shot on goal, but the ball goes wide.
2:11 PM2 days ago

5'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester United! Eriksen's cross and Casemiro heads in from inside the box to put the first one away
2:09 PM2 days ago

0'

United and Chelsea kick off the action.
1:56 PM2 days ago

Chelsea: LineUp

Kepa; Azpilicueta, W Fofana, Hall; Enzo, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk.
1:55 PM2 days ago

Manchester United: LineUp

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Martial.
1:52 PM2 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
1:47 PM2 days ago

Arrived

Chelsea are already at Old Trafford, Tuchel's side will be looking to make it three out of three.
1:42 PM2 days ago

Present

Manchester already arrived at their home ground, they will be looking to score goals and get an important victory out of this match.

1:37 PM2 days ago

Watch out

The last five matches that these teams have played against each other have ended in a draw, and they will be looking for this streak to continue.
1:32 PM2 days ago

What a tip!

In three of the last five seasons, Chelsea have lost their last away game.
1:27 PM2 days ago

It won't be long now!

We're just a few minutes away from kick-off at Manchester, and the home team will be looking to score goals.
1:22 PM2 days ago

What a thing!

There are 26 occasions in which these teams have ended matches with a draw, the most draws in the history of the Premier League.
1:17 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this

That's ten games United have gone unbeaten against Chelsea, so they will be looking to continue this good run and add to it.
1:12 PM2 days ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the Manchester United-Chelsea match. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
1:07 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned for the Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the Manchester United vs Chelsea live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Old Trafford Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:02 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Manchester United vs Chelsea can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:57 PM2 days ago

What time is Manchester United vs Chelsea matchday 37 of Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Manchester United vs Chelsea match on May 25, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

Spain: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 17:00 hours

Japan: 17:00 hours

India: 2:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

12:52 PM2 days ago

Chelsea Statement

Frank Lampard spoke ahead of the game: "Mason, Reece and Chilly won't make the game, Benoit Badiashile we already know is out. Joao [Felix] had a little injury at the weekend and he's back in."

"It's a tough blow for Badiashile and I'm disappointed for him."

"He's come here and impressed and in the games before his injury I was very happy with him. He's going to be a good player for this club. It's an unfortunate and complicated injury. It's more months than weeks. I hope for him that, because it happened in the summer, he doesn't miss games and comes back stronger."

"I don't know the exact details of the talks between Raheem and Gareth [Southgate]."

"All I know is that Raheem is a top-level footballer who has played a long time for England. "From my personal memories of playing for England over the years, I know that sometimes these games at the end of the season are different challenges for individuals who have played a lot of games and a lot of minutes, so if there is a mutual conversation between the two, I'm sure they will find the right outcome - what's best for England and what's best for Raheem.

"It's a similar situation to playing Manchester City, even though they had won the league the night before".

"People think we don't have much at stake and the players have to prove that we do, in terms of their personal and collective approach. We will have to go there with a good mentality as they are fighting for something we have been fighting for for many years, and we are not in that position now, so the players have to prove that."

"There are understandable factors, the Premier League brand and what it means for teams to stay in it. The first person you blame is the manager, and if you understand that when you take the job, it's probably a good thing."

"Of course, there are many other factors. One wonders how successful it always is to change those things. Clearly it's become that kind of job and that kind of situation, and there are a lot of teams that are struggling with expectations that maybe aren't exactly stable"

"Anyway, we are in a very reactionary world. In years past the reaction to one, two, three losses might have been different. Now we have this very rapid explosion and you have to understand that when you do this job."
12:47 PM2 days ago

How are Chelsea coming in?

Chelsea come into this game after losing to reigning champions Manchester City by the narrowest of margins, the Blues will be looking to put in a great performance and make it three out of three.

12:42 PM2 days ago

How does Manchester United arrive?

Manchester United comes to this match in the third position of the general table, the team beat Bournemouth by the minimum in their last match.

12:37 PM2 days ago

The match Elche vs Sevilla will be played at Old Trafford Stadium.

The Manchester United vs Chelsea match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium, located in Manchester, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 650 000 people.
12:32 PM2 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!.

Welcome to the live coverage of Manchester United vs Chelsea, matchday 37 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Old Trafford Stadium, at 15:00 hrs.
VAVEL Logo