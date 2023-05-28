Everton vs Bournemouth LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
64'
60'
57' - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!
54'
52'
RESTARTS!
HALF TIME!
+3
42'
37'
35'
31'
23'
21'
19'
16'
12'
08'
06'
START THE GAME!
ARBITRATION!
What goes for the teams!
Bournemouth:
Fight to not fall...
In this case, with a deficit of 24 goals on goal difference, it will have to hope that Leicester, which hosts West Ham and has a better goal difference, does not win. Leeds, who also play at home against Tottenham, in a situation of disadvantage on goal difference, can even win, but only by a maximum margin of two goals. If they lose, Everton has a chance of staying in the Premier League. However, this would only happen if both Leicester and Leeds are defeated. At home, Everton has the third worst record in the Premier League. Of the 54 points they played at Goodinson Park, they won 18 (five wins, three draws and ten defeats). It scored 15 goals and conceded 27.
Bournemouth Subs:
Everton Subs
Bournemouth XI:
Everton XI:
1 HOUR!
Where and how to watch the Everton-Bournemouth match on TV and in real time?
Premier League Round 38
Date: 28 May 2023
Time: 11:30 AM ET
Venue: Goodinson Park Stadium, Liverpool
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.
When is the Everton vs Bournemouth match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Everton:
Probable Bournemouth:
Alex Iwobi
Top scorers:
Speaking of goal passes, Alex Iwobi leads with 7 goal passes for the home team and Dominic Solanke has 7 goal passes for the away team in the current Premier League season.
Bournemouth
It was only after the arrival of a package of reinforcements acquired in the winter transfer window that they managed to put the load in order and accumulate the necessary points to open up a sufficient advantage over the 'bottom group'1 and thus end any threat of falling to the Second Division. However, as soon as he reached his goal, he took his foot off the gas.
Everton:
At the Molineux Stadium, Hee-Chan's defense was breached in the 34th minute. They avoided defeat in the 54th minute thanks to a goal by Colombian defender Mina. He was assisted by Keane. Despite being late, the draw was not unfair. Everton, who had the ball under their control for 47% of the time, constructed far more shooting opportunities (19 to 13), although they were disadvantaged in the rate of shots on target (4 to 5).
With 33 points (seven wins, 12 draws, 18 losses), it was seventeenth in the English league table. It is two points ahead of eighteenth-placed Leicester and nineteenth-placed Leeds, which are in the relegation zone. To not depend on any other result, it has to win its game. Thus, it will guarantee its place in the elite division. A draw, however, may be enough.
TIME AND PLACE!
In their last match, Everton drew 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a goal by Yerry Fernando Mina Gonzalez in the 90th minute. In their last match, AFC Bournemouth lost 0-1 against Manchester United.
Everton are in regular form in the competition, as they have managed to pick up 5 points in their last few games. AFC Bournemouth are in regular form in the competition, as they managed to pick up 6 points from their last matches.
The match kicks off at 11:30 am ET at Goodinson Park Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Welcome and welcome to the Everton vs Bournemouth live score
Everton's season is very bad. Occupying the 17th place, it is with 33 points. The good news is that the team depends only on itself to escape relegation. A win guarantees a stay in the Premier League. Bournemouth's season was troubled. The team has won 11 of 37 games, as well as six draws and 20 defeats.
Both teams face each other in a late match of the 26th late round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 15th and 17th placed teams in the English Premier League takes place at Goodinson Park Stadium in Liverpool at 11:30 am. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.