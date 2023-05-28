Everton vs Bournemouth LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)
12:55 PMa few seconds ago

64'

Lloyd Kelly tries to find one of his teammates with a pass from outside the box, but the opposing defense is quick to react and stop the attack.
12:52 PM3 minutes ago

60'

Matias Vina makes a hard tackle and the referee blows the whistle for a foul.
12:50 PM5 minutes ago

57' - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM EVERTON! Abdoulaye Doucoure receives the pass on the edge of the box and shoots first-time without hesitation. He takes the ball very well and it goes well to the right side of the goal: 1-0.
12:44 PM11 minutes ago

54'

Adam Smith tries to find the head of one of his teammates with a promising cross inside the box. Unfortunately for him, the opposing defense jumps higher than the attacking players and eliminates the dangerous threat.
12:43 PM13 minutes ago

52'

Demarai Gray uses his good position inside the penalty area as an advantage to head the ball towards the bottom right corner. The goalkeeper makes a brilliant save, however. The ball goes out of play and Everton have a corner marked in their favor.
12:36 PM20 minutes ago

RESTARTS!

Everton-Bournemouth second half kick-off
12:23 PM33 minutes ago

HALF TIME!

End of the first half for Everton 0X0 Bournemouth.
12:22 PM34 minutes ago

+3

We will have 3 minutes of overtime.
12:14 PM41 minutes ago

42'

Amadou Onana shoots from inside the area, but his shot is well blocked.
12:11 PMan hour ago

37'

Dominic Solanke was very aggressive in his entry.
12:06 PMan hour ago

35'

Dwight McNeil attempts the cross inside the box to find some teammate, but one of the defenders is there to obstruct the cross.
12:02 PMan hour ago

31'

Idrissa Gueye with a wonderful control after receiving the pass inside the box. The placed shot goes towards the top of the goal. What a fantastic save by the goalkeeper! It's a corner for Everton.
11:55 AMan hour ago

23'

Demarai Gray connects with the cross, but somehow he heads it narrowly over the crossbar.
11:53 AMan hour ago

21'

Abdoulaye Doucoure comes in with a hard tackle to get the ball away from his opponent. However, the referee sees the act as a foul and blows the whistle. Abdoulaye Doucoure is not happy with the referee's decision.
11:50 AMan hour ago

19'

Everton takes the corner, but the chances of scoring a goal are killed by the defense's good clearance.
11:49 AMan hour ago

16'

Thanks to a fantastic intervention by the defender, Everton's corner kick was perfectly cancelled.
11:42 AMan hour ago

12'

Stuart Attwell blows the whistle. David Brooks commits a foul after a dangerous tackle.
11:40 AMan hour ago

08'

Dwight McNeil attempts the long ball, but lacks the strength to reach one of his teammates and is intercepted by one of the defenders.
11:36 AMan hour ago

06'

Here goes another fine cross by Dwight McNeil. The opposing defense clears the shot and gets the ball away safely.
11:36 AMan hour ago

START THE GAME!

The ball is rolling for Everton-Bournemouth at Liverpool's Goodinson Park Stadium
11:24 AM2 hours ago

ARBITRATION!

Stuart Attwell (referee), Constantine Hatzidakis and James Mainwaring (assistant referees), James Bell (fourth official), Michael Oliver and Mark Scholes (VAR)
11:18 AM2 hours ago

What goes for the teams!

The fight against relegation has dominated the season for both teams: the Toffees are out of the Z3 and only depend on themselves for another historic stay, as in 2021-22; the Cherries, no longer in with a chance of going down, managed a good winning streak in the final third of the season and got rid of the ghost.
11:10 AM2 hours ago

Bournemouth:

In the last three matches, the team left the field defeated. The most recent commitment took place on Saturday, May 20. Even playing at home, the team was beaten 1-0 by Manchester United. Casemiro scored in the ninth minute. With 39 points (11 wins, six draws and 20 losses), Bournemouth occupies the 15th position in the English Championship table. As an away team, they have a slightly better performance. They are thirteenth in the Premier League's visitor's ranking. Of the 54 points it played in column two condition, it won 17 (five wins, two draws and 11 losses). It scored 17 goals and conceded 42.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

Fight to not fall...

With 33 points (seven wins, 12 draws and 18 losses), it was seventeenth in the English Premier League table. It is two points ahead of Leicester, eighteenth, and Leeds, nineteenth, which are in the relegation zone. To not depend on any other result, it has to win its game. Thus, it will guarantee its place in the elite division. A draw, however, may be enough.

In this case, with a deficit of 24 goals on goal difference, it will have to hope that Leicester, which hosts West Ham and has a better goal difference, does not win. Leeds, who also play at home against Tottenham, in a situation of disadvantage on goal difference, can even win, but only by a maximum margin of two goals. If they lose, Everton has a chance of staying in the Premier League. However, this would only happen if both Leicester and Leeds are defeated. At home, Everton has the third worst record in the Premier League. Of the 54 points they played at Goodinson Park, they won 18 (five wins, three draws and ten defeats). It scored 15 goals and conceded 27.

11:03 AM2 hours ago

Bournemouth Subs:

Anthony, Stephens, Moore, Viña, Cook, Stacey, Randolph, Sadi, Mepham
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Everton Subs

Holgate, Lonergan, McAllister, Maupay, Keane, Simms, Welch, Begovic
10:43 AM2 hours ago

Bournemouth XI:

Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Billing, Lerma; Brooks, Christie, Ouattara; Solanke.
10:38 AM2 hours ago

Everton XI:

Pickford; Coady, Mina, Tarkowski, McNeil; Gueye; Garner, Onana, Doucouré, Gray; Iwobi
10:33 AM2 hours ago

1 HOUR!

It's one hour to go until Everton-Bournemouth in the last round of the Premier League.
10:28 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Everton-Bournemouth match on TV and in real time?

Everton-Bournemouth
Premier League Round 38

Date: 28 May 2023

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Venue: Goodinson Park Stadium, Liverpool
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.

10:23 AM3 hours ago

When is the Everton vs Bournemouth match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Everton x Bournemouth will start at 12:30 pm (EST), being played at Goodinson Park Stadium in Liverpool, England, in the 38th round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast on ESPN and STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
10:18 AM3 hours ago

Probable Everton:

Pickford; Mina Tarkowski e Patterson; McNeil, Garner, Onana, Gueye e Iwobi; Doucouré; Calvert-Lewin.
10:13 AM3 hours ago

Probable Bournemouth:

Neto; Kelly, Zabarnyi, Senesi e Smith; Lerma e Cook; Christie, Ouattara e Brooks; Anthony. 
10:08 AM3 hours ago

Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi has had a season of ups and downs. But the player has been instrumental in the final stretch of the Premier League. The attacking midfielder has scored just two goals in the Premier League, but is Everton's assist leader with seven. In the last five games, he participated directly in two of the team's goals. In addition, he was one of the highlights of the Toffees in the tie against Wolverhampton.
10:03 AM3 hours ago

Top scorers:

Dwight McNeil is the top scorer for Everton with 7 goals scored in the 35 games he has played. For AFC Bournemouth, Philip Billing is the top scorer with 7 goals scored in the 35 matches he has played.

Speaking of goal passes, Alex Iwobi leads with 7 goal passes for the home team and Dominic Solanke has 7 goal passes for the away team in the current Premier League season.

9:58 AM3 hours ago

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have experienced periods of intense turbulence this season. In the first half of the year, while going through a process of negotiating their controlling stake, the club was dragging on in a command vacuum. The situation worsened with the change of owners. The club went through a long period of stagnation, which caused it to enter the relegation zone.

It was only after the arrival of a package of reinforcements acquired in the winter transfer window that they managed to put the load in order and accumulate the necessary points to open up a sufficient advantage over the 'bottom group'1 and thus end any threat of falling to the Second Division. However, as soon as he reached his goal, he took his foot off the gas.

9:53 AM3 hours ago

Everton:

Last season, Everton also lived with the threat of relegation. They escaped the drop in the penultimate round. This time, the drama of the blue team from Liverpool reached the final day. On Saturday, May 20, when they earned a point against Wolverhampton, they secured the right to step on the Goodinson Park pitch, depending only on their results to escape the relegation trap.

At the Molineux Stadium, Hee-Chan's defense was breached in the 34th minute. They avoided defeat in the 54th minute thanks to a goal by Colombian defender Mina. He was assisted by Keane. Despite being late, the draw was not unfair. Everton, who had the ball under their control for 47% of the time, constructed far more shooting opportunities (19 to 13), although they were disadvantaged in the rate of shots on target (4 to 5).

With 33 points (seven wins, 12 draws, 18 losses), it was seventeenth in the English league table. It is two points ahead of eighteenth-placed Leicester and nineteenth-placed Leeds, which are in the relegation zone. To not depend on any other result, it has to win its game. Thus, it will guarantee its place in the elite division. A draw, however, may be enough.

Photo: Everton
Photo: Everton

 

9:48 AM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Everton vs Bournemouth valid in a 38th round match of the Premier League.

In their last match, Everton drew 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a goal by Yerry Fernando Mina Gonzalez in the 90th minute. In their last match, AFC Bournemouth lost 0-1 against Manchester United.

Everton are in regular form in the competition, as they have managed to pick up 5 points in their last few games. AFC Bournemouth are in regular form in the competition, as they managed to pick up 6 points from their last matches.

The match kicks off at 11:30 am  ET at Goodinson Park Stadium in Liverpool, England.

9:43 AM3 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Everton vs Bournemouth live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from England: Everton x Bournemouth.

Everton's season is very bad. Occupying the 17th place, it is with 33 points. The good news is that the team depends only on itself to escape relegation. A win guarantees a stay in the Premier LeagueBournemouth's season was troubled. The team has won 11 of 37 games, as well as six draws and 20 defeats.

Both teams face each other in a late match of the 26th late round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 15th and 17th placed teams in the English Premier League takes place at Goodinson Park Stadium in Liverpool at 11:30 am. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

