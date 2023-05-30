Goal and Highlights: Tigres 1-1 America women's in Liga MX

11:37 PM43 minutes ago

11:17 PMan hour ago

11:11 PMan hour ago

THE GAME IS OVER

The duel between Tigres Femenil and América Femenil ends, the Eagles advance to the women's soccer final. 
10:54 PMan hour ago

80

last 10 minutes of the game, América dreams of advancing to the final
10:49 PM2 hours ago

71

Gooooool de América, Casandra Cuevas finishes inside the box to make it 0-1 (0-2 aggregate).
10:36 PM2 hours ago

61

Change for América

Out Natalia Mauleon

In Betzy Casandra Cuevas

10:31 PM2 hours ago

56

America is saved, Tigres has the upper hand in the match
10:23 PM2 hours ago

46

Change of America, following the Concussion Protocol, Alison Gonzalez exits.

Sarah Luebbert enters.

9:53 PM2 hours ago

45+1

Powerful shot safely controlled by Itzel Gonzalez
9:48 PM3 hours ago

43

Jackie Ovalle takes a weak shot due to a tight mark. Itzel Gonzalez controlled without problems
9:48 PM3 hours ago

36

América has managed to contain the Tigres' attacks and the match is still goalless after 36 minutes. The Eagles win on aggregate 1-0.
9:38 PM3 hours ago

30

Kimberly Rodríguez is America's second caution for a foul on Jana Gutiérrez in the 30th minute.
9:31 PM3 hours ago

25

The Amazons keep control of the ball, but the danger has been mitigated, although they prowl around the American area.
9:25 PM3 hours ago

19

Sabrina Enciso has to leave the field due to injury for América and Karina Rodríguez enters the field in the 19th minute.
9:21 PM3 hours ago

13

Mia Fishel remains the most dangerous player for the Tigers.
9:14 PM3 hours ago

7

Jackie Ovalle shoots against the post! America is saved
9:14 PM3 hours ago

4

The Amazons have already made their presence felt in the American area! Mia Fishel had a header but her shot went wide.
9:01 PM3 hours ago

1

THE GAME KICKS OFF! The last 90 minutes of the match begin, Club América femenil and Tigres femenil are looking for the first pass to the final.
9:00 PM3 hours ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL BEGIN

In a couple of moments, we will begin broadcasting the game between Tigres vs Club América from the Universitario Stadium, a match corresponding to the Second Leg Semifinals of the Clausura 2023 Tournament of the BBVAMX Women's League.
8:55 PM3 hours ago

TIGRES' LINEUP IS READY

This is the lineup that the Amazonas are sending to face the Águilas del América at the Universitario Stadium to face the second leg of the Semifinals. 

8:50 PM4 hours ago

CLUB AMÉRICA'S LINEUP LIST

This is the lineup that Club América is sending to the field of the Estadio Universitario to try to win against Tigres femenino in the second leg of the Semifinals. 

8:45 PM4 hours ago

WHO ARE THE WINNINGEST TEAMS?

Currently, the Amazonas dominate the Liga MX Femenil with 5 titles won in all its history, followed by Rayadas del Monterrey with 2 titles lifted, in third place is Chivas femenil with 2 stars in the showcases, in fourth place is Club 1 América femenil with 1 title celebrated 1 in history. 
8:40 PM4 hours ago

LAST CHAMPIONS OF THE LIGA MX

The last winners of the Liguillas in Mexican women's soccer have been: Tigres femenil (Apertura 2022), Chivas femenil (Clausura 2022), Rayadas ( Apertura 2021), Tigres femenil (Guard1anes 2021), Tigres femenil (Guard1anes 2020), Monterrey femenil (Apertura 2019), Tigres femenil (Clausura 2019), Club América femenil (Apertura 2018) and Tigres Femenil (Clausura 2018). 
8:35 PM4 hours ago

WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS?

The 4 final participants that are competing for the Clausura 2023 title are: Rayadas de Monterrey, Las Tuzas del Pachuca, Club América femenil and Amazonas de Tigres femenil. The four participants that were eliminated were FC Juárez femeninoil, Atlas rojinegras, Guadalajara Chivas and Xolos femenil.
8:30 PM4 hours ago

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO ADVANCE BY POSITION IN THE STANDINGS?

In the playoffs, since there are two corresponding matches in the elimination round (first leg and second leg), there is the possibility that in the aggregate score, the participants tie the series and since there is no overtime or penalty shootout series in the Quarterfinals and Semifinals, the winner of the series will be defined by the team that has finished the regular phase of the tournament in the highest position in the general table. In this case, the team that will receive the second leg will have the advantage of this tie-breaker factor. 
8:25 PM4 hours ago

WHY THERE IS NO MORE "AWAY GOAL"?

The away goal will no longer be considered from the Apertura 2021 Tournament. The away goal rule was introduced in the Apertura 2012 in order to improve the spectacle in the playoffs, with this factor being present in the Quarterfinals and Semifinals, since the Grand Final of the tournament opted to remove this rule. However, throughout the almost 10 years with this factor, there were many divided opinions, since on several occasions the overall scores ended in a draw, causing the teams to be unfairly eliminated in the sporting arena for the fans. As in men's soccer, the same rules apply to Liga MX Femenil. 
8:20 PM4 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in the Liga MX Femenil, the actions of the big party of the Clausura 2023 Tournament continue, now the last 90 minutes of the playoffs will be played where the teams will give everything they have to win and qualify for the next round of the final phase of the competition, also, it is worth remembering that for this final phase the tiebreaker called "away goal" will no longer count to define a winner, however, the position in the table will continue to be a decisive factor for a team to advance to the semifinals. 
8:15 PM4 hours ago

Tune in here Tigres vs America Live Score

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs America match.
8:10 PM4 hours ago

What time is Tigres vs America match for Liga MX Women’s Match?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs America of 29th May in several countries:

Where to watch Tigres vs America?

Country

Start date

Start Date

TV Channels and Streams

United States

May 29, 2023

21:00 ET

Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes

Argentina

May 29, 2023

22:00

  

Bolivia

May 29, 2023

21:00

  

Brasil

May 29, 2023

22:00

  

Chile

May 29, 2023

22:00

  

Colombia

May 29, 2023

20:00

  

Ecuador

May 29, 2023

20:00

  

Spain

May 30, 2023

00:00

Fubo TV

Mexico

May 29, 2023

19:00

TUDN, VIX+

Peru

May 29, 2023

20:00

  
8:05 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Club America player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Azulcrema striker and already known throughout the women's division; Kiana Palacios. The Mexican center forward is currently the best Mexican striker in the League and has been at her best since the beginning of the season, perhaps the best version we have seen in her career. She has also participated directly or indirectly in América's goals in every match played and will want to continue increasing her advantage in the fight for the title with the Azulcremas.

8:00 PM4 hours ago

Club America's last lineup:

I. González; K. Rodríguez, A. Pereira, K. Rodríguez, N. Hernández; M. Mauleon, J. Orejel, A. Kaci, K. Luna; K. Palacios, A. González.
7:55 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Tigres women's player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the defender of the feline squad and well-known throughout Liga MX Femenil; Jana Gutiérrez. The right back has not only been the Amazonas' reference on the right side of the field this tournament, she has been in the best possible shape since her arrival on the Tigres Women's first team and it seems that the pressure has never weighed on her, and she is a real latent danger every time she touches the small area, as her goal-scoring ability is very impressive and she is a real danger every time she touches the small area.

7:50 PM5 hours ago

Tigres' last lineup:

O. Solis; J. Gutiérrez, C. Ferral, G. Espinoza, N. Villareal; L. Mercado, N. Antonio, M. Reyes; L. Ovalle, D. Ramírez, L. Contreras.
7:45 PM5 hours ago

Background:

Tigres and Club America have faced each other on a total of 17 occasions (11 feline victories, 5 draws and 1 Azulcrema victory) where the scales have tipped in favor of the Amazonian team. In terms of goals, Tigres femenino has the advantage in the history of the match with 31 goals to the eagles' 11. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 10 of the Clausura 2023, when the felines narrowly defeated the Capitalinas. 
7:40 PM5 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Estadio Universitario or popularly known as "El Volcán" Universitario is a sports venue dedicated to professional soccer practice in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León. Today it is the home of the UANL Tigres and the Amazona Tigres Femenil, teams that play in the first soccer divisions of their respective categories or better known as Liga MX and Liga BBVAMX Femenil.

The stadium has a capacity for more than 42,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 with a match between CF Monterrey and Atlético de Madrid with a final score of 1-1. The first goal was scored by Mariano Ubiracy.

Another curious fact about this mythical sports venue is that it was here that the "Wave" in soccer was born, specifically in 1986. The Estadio Universitario hosted the 1977 Pre-World Cup, when Mexico qualified undefeated for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, and the 1983 World Youth Championship.

7:35 PM5 hours ago

The two-time championship is closer

On the other hand, the Tigres Femenil amazons are once again dreaming big about adding another star to the team's trophy cabinet after having had a fantastic season in which they returned to the top four in the general table and qualified directly for the playoffs in Mexican football. Likewise, after having managed to beat the red-and-black Atlas, they will now be looking to put pride and passion back into this second leg of the tournament semifinals and give America a big upset in order to win and get the ticket to the Grand Final of Mexican soccer. However, the team from Monterrey will have to be careful because a mistake against the team from the capital could leave them out of the series and give up their chance to become two-time champions.
7:30 PM5 hours ago

This tournament must be turned around

Ángel Villacampa knows that this tournament America must settle the score it has with its fans since last year's tournament, the eagles want to return to fight for a place in the final and finally, after almost 5 years of waiting, lift the longed-for 2nd star. At the moment, the eagles have had a great performance so far in the championship, because despite the doubts generated in the fans by the results of the first few rounds, America has once again taken flight and become the convincing team that fans and fans alike knew last season, The Azulcremas have been going through a great footballing moment and have been a factor in getting three points, so in this match, as it is the last match of the playoffs, America will want to win to continue looking for the trophy that will certify them as champions of the Clausura 2023.
7:25 PM5 hours ago

The road to the title begins

The long road of the 17 rounds of the regular tournament and the 4 playoffs corresponding to the quarterfinals of Liga MX has come to an end. Now, only 4 teams remain in contention to win the title at the end of the season and to lift the glory at the end of the competition when the Grand Final of the Clausura 2023 is played. Now, the Semi-Finals phase of the 22-23 season Liguilla begins, two 90-minute matches will define the two remaining teams that will advance to the grand finale of Mexican soccer and be one step closer to reaching the desired goal. In this match, the Amazonas of Tigres Femenil and Club America Femenil will face each other on the mythical turf of the Universitario Stadium in Monterrey in what will be the second chapter of this eliminatory phase, where Ángel Villacampa's pupils seek to continue their flight towards the institution's second star; however, Moscato and the Amazonas will seek to continue dazzling in the competition and make a splash at the Volcán Universitario accompanied by their fans to win the qualification ticket to the women's soccer finals. It is important to remember that for this group stage, the "away goal" factor will not count to define a winner; the teams that advance to the next round will advance by advantage on aggregate or by position in the standings in the event of a tie.
7:20 PM5 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Tigres vs America match will be played at Estadio Universitario, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
7:15 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Women's: Tigres vs America Match!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
