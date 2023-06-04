Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 1 in Chambon-sur-Lac
Image: VAVEL

12:39 AMan hour ago

12:34 AMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

12:29 AMan hour ago

What time is Stage 1 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?

This is the start time for Stage 1 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné on June 4th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

12:24 AMan hour ago

Chambon-sur-Lac

Chambon-sur-Lac, in the heart of the Auvergne Volcanoes regional natural park and the Sancy mountain range, is an exceptional area that boasts magnificent views between the lake and mountains.

The municipality has a population of 430 and is spread out over a vast area of 4,693 hectares. Near to the village centre, visitors can enjoy a swim at the Blue Flag standard sandy beaches of Lake Chambon. They can also take advantage of a variety of water-sport activities, to the delight of pedalo, paddleboard or canoe enthusiasts. The surrounding area is perfect for family walks or bike rides and fans of fishing can enjoy catching trout, pike or perch.

Cycling enthusiasts are especially spoiled for choice, thanks to the presence of two emblematic passes, namely the Croix Morand and the Croix Saint-Robert, which will again be ascended this year by the riders on the Tour de France. The municipality plays host to many sporting events, promotes cycling in all its forms and develops the practice of outdoor pursuits. Indeed, the recent world record achieved for highline (tightrope walking on a strap) took place between the Roc de Cuzeau and Puy de l’Angle peaks.

Chambon-sur-Lac also boasts a rich heritage of medieval remains and renowned painters such as Chagall and Jean-François Millet or mysterious sculptors have left their mark on the area.   Finally, as in many mountainous areas, cheese is a speciality, and Chambon-sur-Lac is the cradle of the deliciously hazelnutty, full-bodied, tender and generous Saint-Nectaire. Local specialities can be tasted in a gastronomic manner in some of the area’s restaurants. In particular, you cannot leave Chambon without having tasted the traditional truffade.

12:19 AMan hour ago

Route of the stage

The Criterium du Dauphiné starts with a 158-kilometer route starting and finishing in Chambon-sur-Lac. After the first two climbs of the day, the riders will make three laps of the final circuit with the climb of the Côte du Rocher de l'Aigle, a fourth category with a kilometer at 7.3% that could break the race before the finish.

12:14 AMan hour ago

Stages of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023

Stage 1 - June 4 / Chambon-sur-Lac > Chambon-sur-Lac / 157.7 km

Stage 2 - June 5 / Brassac-les-Mines > La Chaise-Dieu / 167.3 km

Stage 3 - June 6 / Monistrol-sur-Loire > Le Coteau / 191.3 km

Stage 4 (Individual Time Trial) - June 7 / Cours > Belmont-de-la-Loire / 31.1 km

Stage 5 - June 8 / Cormoranche-sur-Saône > Salins-les-Bains / 191.1 km

Stage 6 - June 9 / Nantua > Crest-Voland / 168.2 km

Stage 7 - June 10 / Porte-de-Savoie > Col de la Croix de Fer / 147.7 km

Stage 8 - June 11 / Le Pont-de-Claix > La Bastille / 152.8 km

12:09 AMan hour ago

A record that still stands

The editions of the Critérium du Dauphiné continue to pass, but the statistic of the five cyclists who share the achievement of having won the title three times remains unchanged:
  • Nello Lauredi (France): 1950, 1951 and 1954
  • Luis Ocaña (Spain): 1970, 1972 and 1973
  • Bernard Hinault (France): 1977, 1979 and 1981
  • Charly Mottet (France): 1987, 1989 and 1992
  • Chris Froome (Great Britain): 2013, 2015 and 2016
12:04 AMan hour ago

Last champions

These have been the last 10 winners of the Critérium Dauphiné:

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Andrew Talansky

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Jakob Fuglsang

2018: Geraint Thomas 

2019: Jakob Fuglsang

2020: Daniel Felipe Martínez

2021: Richie Porte

2022: Primoz Roglic

11:59 PM2 hours ago

Current Champion

The reigning champion of the Critérium du Dauphiné is Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian rider, in the service of Jumbo - Visma, won the general classification with a time of 29 hours, 11 minutes and 22 seconds, beating the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma) by 40 seconds and the Australian Ben O'Connor of AG2R Citroën Team by one minute and 41 seconds.
11:54 PM2 hours ago

