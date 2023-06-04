Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 1 in Chambon-sur-Lac

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 1 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 1 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chambon-sur-Lac
The municipality has a population of 430 and is spread out over a vast area of 4,693 hectares. Near to the village centre, visitors can enjoy a swim at the Blue Flag standard sandy beaches of Lake Chambon. They can also take advantage of a variety of water-sport activities, to the delight of pedalo, paddleboard or canoe enthusiasts. The surrounding area is perfect for family walks or bike rides and fans of fishing can enjoy catching trout, pike or perch.
Cycling enthusiasts are especially spoiled for choice, thanks to the presence of two emblematic passes, namely the Croix Morand and the Croix Saint-Robert, which will again be ascended this year by the riders on the Tour de France. The municipality plays host to many sporting events, promotes cycling in all its forms and develops the practice of outdoor pursuits. Indeed, the recent world record achieved for highline (tightrope walking on a strap) took place between the Roc de Cuzeau and Puy de l’Angle peaks.
Chambon-sur-Lac also boasts a rich heritage of medieval remains and renowned painters such as Chagall and Jean-François Millet or mysterious sculptors have left their mark on the area. Finally, as in many mountainous areas, cheese is a speciality, and Chambon-sur-Lac is the cradle of the deliciously hazelnutty, full-bodied, tender and generous Saint-Nectaire. Local specialities can be tasted in a gastronomic manner in some of the area’s restaurants. In particular, you cannot leave Chambon without having tasted the traditional truffade.
Route of the stage
The Criterium du Dauphiné starts with a 158-kilometer route starting and finishing in Chambon-sur-Lac. After the first two climbs of the day, the riders will make three laps of the final circuit with the climb of the Côte du Rocher de l'Aigle, a fourth category with a kilometer at 7.3% that could break the race before the finish.
Stages of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023
Stage 2 - June 5 / Brassac-les-Mines > La Chaise-Dieu / 167.3 km
Stage 3 - June 6 / Monistrol-sur-Loire > Le Coteau / 191.3 km
Stage 4 (Individual Time Trial) - June 7 / Cours > Belmont-de-la-Loire / 31.1 km
Stage 5 - June 8 / Cormoranche-sur-Saône > Salins-les-Bains / 191.1 km
Stage 6 - June 9 / Nantua > Crest-Voland / 168.2 km
Stage 7 - June 10 / Porte-de-Savoie > Col de la Croix de Fer / 147.7 km
Stage 8 - June 11 / Le Pont-de-Claix > La Bastille / 152.8 km
A record that still stands
- Nello Lauredi (France): 1950, 1951 and 1954
- Luis Ocaña (Spain): 1970, 1972 and 1973
- Bernard Hinault (France): 1977, 1979 and 1981
- Charly Mottet (France): 1987, 1989 and 1992
- Chris Froome (Great Britain): 2013, 2015 and 2016
Last champions
2013: Chris Froome
2014: Andrew Talansky
2015: Chris Froome
2016: Chris Froome
2017: Jakob Fuglsang
2018: Geraint Thomas
2019: Jakob Fuglsang
2020: Daniel Felipe Martínez
2021: Richie Porte
2022: Primoz Roglic