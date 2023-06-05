America vs Pachuca's women LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil 2023 Final

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for a live coverage of América Femenil vs Tuzos Femenil
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for América Femenil vs Tuzos Femenil live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Azteca. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch América Femenil vs Tuzos Femenil live online
The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel, nu9ve.
América Femenil vs Tuzos Femenil can be tuned in from ViX App's live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the England América Femenil vs Tuzos Femenil match corresponding to the Liga MX Femenil Clausura 2023 final?
This is the kickoff time for the America Femenil vs Tuzos Femenil match on June 5, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 8:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 23:00 hours
Japan: 23:00 hours
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.
South Africa: 8:00 p.m.
Australia: 20:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 20:00 hours
Tuzos Femenil Delcaraciones
Juan Carlos Cacho told the media after losing in the first leg of the final: "A penalty kick, these things happen, I don't know if it was a corner kick or a goal kick before, but we're going to try to play another perfect match". "That's soccer, it's full of mistakes and we have to keep going, there are 90 minutes left, we have played an excellent final stretch and at the Azteca it will be no exception". "We put the pressure aside, it exists, but I'm going more for motivation, we have to enjoy this moment, we have to play a good match. It will be difficult because we will be facing a very compact team, one of the best in the current season, but there are two games and we will play well, the one that makes the least mistakes will be the winner."
América Femenil Statements
Ángel Villacampa spoke ahead of the match: "Anyone who thinks we have something is mistaken because we have absolutely nothing. If we look at the history of América Femenil, it's the first time we're going to close at home and the players have to get used to these moments." "The players that Pachuca has, we have to congratulate them because it was a very tough match. We managed to pull through and I'm happy with my team's reaction." "This game was a roller coaster, we knew there was a high chance of conceding a goal, but what worried us was how we were going to react. We didn't win this match until recently, it's a step forward".
How is Tuzos Femenil coming along?
Tuzos Femenil has had a long and complex group stage. In their quarter-final matches, the team coached by Juan Carlos Cacho managed to win against Chivas, with a very exciting first leg where the score ended three goals to three; however, in the second leg, the Pachuca team won three goals to one, sealing their place in the semifinals. In these instances, the situation was more complex and closed, since it was until the second game, almost at the end of the match, that the team from La Bella Aireosa scored the goal that gave them the pass to these instances, where they will look for their first title, in a dream season.
How is América Femenil coming along?
América Femenil has had an effective group stage in this Clausura 2023, closing their quarterfinal match by beating FC Juárez five goals to one and with an overall score of eight goals to two, the team coached by Cacho reached the semifinals, where they faced a very complex opponent, Tigres, the team that has been champion on more occasions in the MMX Women's League; in this match they were able to dominate the series, winning by the minimum in both matches, advancing to these instances with an overall score of two goals to zero.
The América Femenil vs Tuzos Femenil match will be played at the Azteca Stadium.
The América Femenil vs Tuzos Femenil match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match América Femenil vs Tuzos Femenil, corresponding to the great final of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil. The match will take place at the Estadio Azteca at 8:00 pm.