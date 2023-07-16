America vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow the live score of America vs Puebla here. Everything you need to know about this Liga MX matchday 3 game is on VAVEL. In a few more moments, we will present you with more information, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Estadio Azteca, home of the Águilas. Don't miss a single detail of the America vs Puebla match live, with live updates and commentary from VAVEL USA.
What time is America vs Puebla match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the America vs Puebla match on July 15 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:00 PM TUDN USA, VIX and Univision
Spain: 3:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM on TUDN, VIX+, Canal 5, Canal de Las Estrellas
Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Last lineup Puebla
J. Rodríguez; L. García, G. Silva, B. Angulo; D. de Buen, P. González, F. Mancuello, A. Robles, K. Velasco, C. Baltazar; G. Martínez.
Last lineup America
Oscar Jiménez, Sebastián Cásares, Kevin Álvarez, Néstor Araujo, Miguel Layún, Jonathan Dos Santos, Paul Rodríguez, Diego Valdés, Richard Sánchez, Leo Suárez y Román Martínez.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this América vs Puebla will be Víctor Alfonso Cáceres; Pablo Israel Hernández, first line; Jaime Daniel González, second line; Luis Alfredo García, fourth assistant.
How does Puebla arrive?
On the other hand, La Franja have not had the best start to the tournament, so this afternoon, in their visit to the Azteca, they will be looking for their first win of the tournament. Puebla missed out on the playoffs last season after being eliminated in the playoffs by Tigres, so they are indebted to their fans. At the start of the Apertura 2023, Eduardo Arce's men earned a valuable draw against champion Tigres in their visit to 'El Volcán', where they came away with a point after a one-goal draw. In their most recent match, Puebla played at home and left a good taste in their mouths despite the 2-3 loss to Santos. They are currently in 15th place with only one point.
How does America arrive?
The Aguilas del America face a new challenge with a new project. After the departure of Fernando Ortiz, the board of directors gave the opportunity to Andre Jardine to lead the first team and, now with the incorporation of Julian Quiñones, they will seek to be that dynamic and offensive team. Last tournament they were eliminated in the semifinals by Chivas and now they will have a new opportunity to lift the Mexican football cup. They did not play on match day 2 due to the poor condition of the field at the Estadio Corregidora, but on match day 1, they debuted with a defeat at home, including a comeback in which the Bravos de Juárez snatched the three points in the last minutes of the match. They are currently in 17th place in the general table with a game pending (against Queretaro).
Matchday 3 of Liga MX
We are at the beginning of the regular phase of the Liga MX! And today, to continue with the Saturday day of this Apertura 2023, we will have a great match. On this Saturday night, as usual, we will have a match and it promises to be an attractive one, as the Aguilas del América will play at home again and will face Puebla, who are looking for their first win of the season. Both teams have one point and have owed their fans in the beginning of the tournament, so they want to settle the debt with their fans in this new opportunity they have to get three points.
The match will be played at the Stadium Azteca
The America vs Puebla match will be played at the Coloso de Santa Ursula, better known as the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 pm (ET).
