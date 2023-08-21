Necaxa vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Necaxa vs Tigres Live Score
What time is Necaxa vs Tigres match?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Tigres of 20th August in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Tigres vs Necaxa around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
August 20, 2023
|
23:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
August 20, 2023
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
August 20, 2023
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
August 20, 2023
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
August 20, 2023
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
August 20, 2023
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
August 20, 2023
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
May 4, 2023
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
August 20, 2023
|
21:00
|
Izzi
|
Peru
|
August 20, 2023
|
22:00
Watch out for this Tigres player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Andre Pierre Gignac. The current Tigres striker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field; likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Watch out for this Necaxa player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Facundo Batista. The current Necaxa striker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Last Necaxa lineup:
R. Gudiño; C. González, F. Formiliano, A. Soberanes, J. Rodríguez; A. Colorado, J. Esquivel; B. Garnica, M. Silvera, E. Méndez; F. Batista.
Tigres' last lineup:
N. Guzmán; J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, Samir, J. Angulo; J. Vigón, R. Carioca; L. Quiñones, F. Gorriarán, D. Lainez; A. Gignac.
Background:
Tigres and Necaxa have faced each other on a total of 33 occasions (14 feline victories, 9 draws, 10 hydrocalida victories) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals scored, Tigres has the advantage with 44 goals, followed by Necaxa with 33 in the statistics. Their last duel dates back to Matchday 10 of the Clausura 2023 where Tigres won 0-1 at Victoria Stadium.
About the Stadium:
Victoria Stadium, also known as Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Aguascalientes, Mexico. It is the home of Club Necaxa, a professional soccer team that competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer.The stadium has a capacity to hold approximately 25,000 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized stadiums in Mexico.
Rayo needs to wake up
On the other hand, the Necaxa team is forced to get the victory in this fourth chapter of the tournament since after the events that took place in the Leagues Cup where the Rayos failed to get even one victory and therefore ended up eliminated in the group stage, the team from Aguascalientes seriously needs to get three points since Necaxa currently has 2 draws and 1 win, being in the low positions of the general and still without knowing the victory so far in the Apertura 2023.
To continue to be stronger
The Tigres team returns to the Volcán Universitario with the mission of continuing to regain their level and increase their strength in terms of points and victories after losing the Clásico Regio against Rayados de Monterrey in the Leagues Cup Round of 16. It should also be remembered that in the local tournament, Tigres are undefeated with 1 win and 2 ties; however, the felines must start to add victories to reposition themselves at the top of the general standings and remain in the playoff qualification zone for when the tournament enters its final phase, as fighting in the new playoffs could jeopardize their crown.
Liga MX returns
After an exciting month of hiatus due to the Leagues Cup tournament, Liga MX returns with renewed energy to continue captivating fans with its exciting soccer. Now, with the culmination of this tournament, the focus is back on the fight for supremacy in Liga MX, where teams will be looking to get back in action, score crucial points and move up the standings in search of national championship glory. In this match, the UANL Tigres will face the Necaxa Rayos in what will be the return of the champions to their home, where they will seek to continue adding points and maintain their crown without any dents as far as the local tournament is concerned.
Kick-off time
The Necaxa VS Tigres match will be played at Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
