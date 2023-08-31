Queretaro vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: Gallos Blancos

9:49 AM22 minutes ago

Follow here Queretaro vs Atlas Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Queretaro vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information from the Corregidora Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
9:44 AM27 minutes ago

How to watch Queretaro vs Atlas Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

USA Time: 11:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In VIX

USA TV channel (Spanish): In FOX.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:39 AM32 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Queretaro vs Atlas: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Atlas: of Wednesday, August 30, 2023 in several countries:

9:34 AM37 minutes ago

Players to watch

Ángel Sepúlveda is the player to follow with 4 games, he has scored 3 goals for the Gallos. Will it be his last game before leaving for Cruz Azul?


On the Atlas side we have Jordy Caicedo with 2 games, the 25 year old Ecuadorian has scored 1 goal. It will be a duel where we will see goals, the ball will roam around the feet of these two elements.

9:29 AM42 minutes ago

Antecedents

Atlas vs. Gallos have played 35 times since the 2002 Apertura, with Querétaro winning 12 games, while the red-and-black team has 16 victories and is the biggest winner in this historic game. There have been 7 draws in this match.
9:24 AMan hour ago

Get to know the rivalry

Atlas and Querétaro have a history behind them, going back to the past, in 2007 these two teams faced each other, where the Querétaro team was playing for its life, needing a win to keep the category. But Atlas won by 2 goals at the Jalisco, Nicolás Olivera was the scorer of the goals.
Since then, there has been a rivalry in the stands, where the fans always chanted, provoking acts of violence.
Years ago, on March 5, the match between these two teams took place at the Estadio Corregidora, Atlas was winning at the 60th minute, the match was suspended due to violence in the stands that left many injured, making it a stained and sad event.
9:19 AMan hour ago

How are they coming?

Gallos is in a great moment, in 10th place with 7 points. With a win against Necaxa by the minimum with a goal by Ángel Sepúlveda at 51'. On the other hand, Atlas is in eleventh position with 6 points. The red-and-black team has two consecutive ties. This midweek match will be key for both teams as they are not only playing for 3 points, but also for their pride.
9:14 AMan hour ago

Welcome to coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match Queretaro vs Atlas Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
