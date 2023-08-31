Queretaro vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Queretaro vs Atlas Live Score
How to watch Queretaro vs Atlas Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In VIX
USA TV channel (Spanish): In FOX.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Queretaro vs Atlas: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
|
22:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Bolivia
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
21:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Brazil
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
22:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Chile
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
22:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Colombia
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
19:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Ecuador
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
20:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Spain
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
1:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Canada
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
21:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
USA
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
21:06 hours
|
In VIX +.
|
Mexico
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
19:06 hours
|
In FOX.
|
Paraguay
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
21:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Peru
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
22:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Uruguay
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
22:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Venezuela
|
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|
21:06 hours
|
No transmission
Players to watch
On the Atlas side we have Jordy Caicedo with 2 games, the 25 year old Ecuadorian has scored 1 goal. It will be a duel where we will see goals, the ball will roam around the feet of these two elements.
Antecedents
Get to know the rivalry
Since then, there has been a rivalry in the stands, where the fans always chanted, provoking acts of violence.
Years ago, on March 5, the match between these two teams took place at the Estadio Corregidora, Atlas was winning at the 60th minute, the match was suspended due to violence in the stands that left many injured, making it a stained and sad event.