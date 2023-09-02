Puebla vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Tijuana live online

The match will be broadcasted on TV Azteca channel.

Puebla vs Tijuana can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Puebla vs Tijuana match corresponding to Day 7 of Liga MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Puebla vs Tijuana match on September 1, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:10 hours

Bolivia: 21:10 hours

Brazil: 21:10 hours

Chile: 21:10 hours

Colombia: 9:10 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:10 p.m.

United States: 11:10 p.m. PT and 1:10 a.m. ET

Mexico: 9:10 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:10 p.m.

Peru: 10:10 p.m.

Uruguay: 01:10 a.m.

Venezuela: 9:10 p.m. 21:10 p.m.

Japan: 10:10 p.m.

India: 7:10 a.m. 

Nigeria: 2:10 p.m.

South Africa: 11:10 a.m.

Australia: 11:10 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon

Xolos Statements

Miguel Herrera spoke before the match: "Yes, yes we will have to look for players, of course, suddenly people think of putting a name and think that this player will come and many times they do not realize that this name does not exist in reality, because he could be free, he could be out of a team and they put him here or in any team so-and-so, so-and-so, so-and-so... it is the same businessmen or the same media that move them". 

"We have a list of players who are here, Jorge and Toño are asking, making inquiries to see who can arrive, we did not expect players to leave and they left, we have to take good note of what we need, not just look for anything to fill it, we are in that process, we are already on time but we have to make a good choice, not bring players just for the sake of bringing them." 

Tijuana's last lineup

A. Rodríguez; Díaz, Godínez, Balanta, Barbosa; Rivera, Contreras, Castañeda, Rodríguez, Martínez; González.
Puebla's final lineup

Rodriguez; Silva, De Buen, Olmedo, Angulo, Ferraréis, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Velasco, Barragan, Martinez.
How does Tijuana fare?

Tijuana tied one goal against Mazatlán in a hard-fought match, the team from the border did not manage to make it three points, so they will go all out for the victory in this match.

How does Puebla arrive?

Puebla arrives to this match after defeating FC Juárez by the minimum score, the Pueblanos won in a match where they had a new coach, who will be interim coach until further notice.

The Puebla vs Tijuana match will be played at Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

The Puebla vs Tijuana game will be played at Estadio Cuauhtémoc, located in Puebla, Puebla. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Welcome to the Puebla vs Tijuana live stream, corresponding to Day 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc at 23:10.
