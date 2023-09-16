Goal and Highlights: Inter 5-1 Milan in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Next matches
Inter now return to the field on Wednesday (2), when they visit Real Sociedad. Milan play on Tuesday (19) when they host Newcastle, with both games taking place in the Champions League.
END OF MATCH
Inter were merciless, running roughshod over AC Milan and winning the Della Madonina Derby 5-1!
47' GOAL FOR INTER
Mkhitaryan took off through the middle, found the pass to Frattesi in the area, who hit the right corner, extending the score even further! And the midfielder receives a yellow for taking his shirt off to celebrate!
36'
Milan substitution: Loftus-Cheek out, Musah in.
35'
Inter substitution: out went Çalhanoglu and in came Asllani.
34' GOAL FOR INTER
Çalhanoglu hit the ball hard, into the middle of the goal, while Maignan got out to the left corner to turn the win into a rout!
33' PENALTY FOR INTER
Lautaro tried to control the area, was brought down by Theo Hernández and won the penalty!
32'
Substitutions for Milan: out came Giroud, Calabria and Reijnders for Florenzi, Jovic and Okafor.
29'
Inter substitution: Bastoni out, De Virj in.
26'
Yellow for Çalhanoglu for another foul in midfield.
24' GOAL FOR INTER
Lautaro received the pass on the edge of the box and found Mkhitaryan on the right inside the area to get a powerful shot in, putting the lead at two goals once again!
20'
Carlos Augusto shot from outside the box and sent the ball into the right corner, but Maignan saved it!
19'
A triple substitution for Inter: out came Barella, Dimarco and Thuram for Frattesi, Carlos Augusto and Arnautovic.
16'
Yellow for Theo Hernández for lifting Mkhitaryan on the counter-attack.
12' GOAL FOR MILAN
Giroud was able to pass the ball to Rafael Leão, who burst into the box on to his right foot and smashed a shot past Sommer into the back of the net!
10'
Reijnders struck from outside the area and sent the ball over the goal. At Milana, Pulisic went off and Chukwueze came on.
SECOND HALF STARTS
Giroud gets the first touch on the ball and it's off to the second half!
Teams on the pitch
The players return to the pitch for the start of the second half.
END OF FIRST HALF
With goals from Mkhitaryan and Thuram, Inter go on to win the Derby over Milan!
45'
Giroud, on the halfway line, was brought down and awarded a free-kick. Giroud took it and sent the ball over the goal.
38' GOAL FOR INTER
On the counter-attack, Dumfries took off and crossed for Thuram, who controlled the ball on the left side of the box, broke into it and hit a cross high into the net for a stunning goal!
36'
Thiaw fired a shot from outside the area that sailed just wide of the goal.
30'
Theo Hernández played a one-two with Giroud, broke into the box past his marker and hit a cross, but to the left of the goal!
28'
Milan won a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the box. Theo Hernández tried a direct free-kick, but managed to pass to Rafael Leão on the left, who came face-to-face with Sommer, but was ruled offside!
25'
Thiaw hit Thuram on the right and drew a yellow card. Dimarco hit the free-kick straight at goal and it sailed over the crossbar.
15'
After the goal, Inter kept up the pressure, but now without creating any danger, while Milan were unable to get off the mark.
5' GOAL FOR INTER
Thuram tried to cross from the right, the defense cleared, the ball came back to Thuram, who crossed for Dimarco to hit the ball into the middle and Mkhitaryan to deflect it into the right corner, opening the scoring early in the Derby!
HERE WE GO
Lautaro gets the first touch on the ball and it's off to the Derby first leg!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams take to the pitch to start the Derby!
Milan lined-up!
Milan is set to take to the field:
Your Rossoneri XI for the derby! 📋#InterMilan #SempreMilan #OnlyUs— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 16, 2023
Brought to you by 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗵𝗼 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 pic.twitter.com/uG9T0zTUrU
Inter lined-up!
Inter is set to take to the field:
Welcome!
It's Derby day! Today Inter and AC Milan face off in another derby here on VAVEL, with the ball rolling in 1h!
Referee
Simone Sozza will be the referee for the match, with Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as assistants. The VAR will be run by Aleandro Di Paolo, with Marco Piccinini assisting.
Probable Milan
Milan's probable team for the match is: Maignan, Calabria, Thiaw, Kjaer and Theo Hernández; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic and Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud and Rafael Leão.
Probable Inter
Inter Milan's probable team for the match is: Sommer, Darmian, De Vrij and Baston; Dumfries, Barella, Frattesi, Çalhanoglu and Dimarco; Thuram and Lautaro Martínez.
Absentees
Inter's Cuadrado is injured and Sánchez is out with anemia. Milan also have two absentees, with Tomori suspended after being sent off in the last game and Kalulu injured.
Pioli!
"It’s early in the championship, we’ve started well and we want to continue in this way, keeping our heads screwed on. I am convinced about how the team have prepared and want to approach the match, we know how we want to play but we’ll see how the match is played and carried out. I’m not interested in previous Derbys, Saturday’s is the one that counts, it’s an opportunity to make the most of and I want my players to think they can win it. jær is ready to play such an important match, he’s strong and he has a great personality. There is only one Zlatan but the team has grown to working in a certain way, we have players in the dressing room with great personalities and Giroud is one of these. Rafa has grown a lot, he is becoming dominant and determined for the team. And that is what he must try to do on the pitch against Inter as well. Pellegrino is a very careful, disciplined defender, he can also play full-back, he needs to grow and over time he will contribute a lot to us. I want to see the AC Milan, I want to see the team follow our principles of play and what we have prepared, I’m sure that they’ll face the match with the right spirit, with enthusiasm and with heart. Against Inter but also throughout the entire season. We aren’t scared of anyone. I have seen focus and calmness, I like the way the newcomers approach the work and work with each other; they are calm and smiling and I believe this is the right way to approach this challenge. Inter are the only team to have managed to hold their own against Manchester City, we know we are facing a strong team. They haven’t changed their style of play much in these first few matches, they’ll try to put us in difficult positions. We will be taking to the pitch to play good football and do better than them. The performance will give us some indications of what we need to work on, some good, some maybe less so".
Inzaghi!
"Milan have impressed well so far, as have Inter; it's only the fourth game of the season, but it's an important challenge that we want to face in the best possible way. Davide is a player we wanted very much, he's adapted very well, he works very well with his teammates, so I have to make choices and I'm happy to be able to make them. I said it last year, there was a time when I had to make choices, then - when I got the players back - I was able to make them and Inter improved a lot. We know how important the match is. What it represents for us, for the club and for the fans, the lads are well prepared. It wasn't the same preparation as the other games, but that's not just for us. I'm only going to see Sánchez today, Cuadrado I've already seen calmly, tomorrow I'm going to make choices exclusively for this game, then from Sunday we'll think about the Champions League. Inter have changed two players in the starting line-up, Milan three or four, they're two teams that have renewed themselves, that have started very well, each with their own identity. Tomorrow isn't decisive, but we know what it means for our city and our fans, so we'll give it our best shot".
Serie A
Inter and Milan share the lead in Serie A with nine points from three games, where both have scored eight goals, but Inter are ahead on eight goals without conceding, while Milan have conceded two goals and six on goal difference. Next up are Juventus and Lecce, both on seven points, as well as Atalanta, Napoli and Verona, all on six points.
Last Matches: Milan
Milan also come into the match on the back of three wins. On the 21st, away to Bologna, they won 2-0 with goals from Giroud and Pulisic. On the 26th, at home, it was a 4-1 win over Torino, with goals from Pulisic, Giroud (2) and Theo Hernández, while Schuurs added a second. And on Friday (01), away from home, they beat Roma 2-1, with goals from Giroud and Rafael Leão, while Spinazzola pulled one back.
Last Matches: Inter
Internazionale come into the match on the back of three straight wins in recent games. On August 19, at home, they won 2-0 against Monza, with two goals from Lautaro Martínez. On the 28th, away to Cagliari, the win was 2-0, with goals from Dumfries and Lautaro Martínez. And on Sunday (3), at home, they beat Fiorentina 4-0, with goals from Thuram, Lautaro Martínez (2) and Çalhanoglu.
