QPR vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here QPR vs Swansea Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this QPR vs Swansea match.
How to watch QPR vs SwanseaLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game QPR vs Swansea live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
There have been 51 matches between QPR and Swansea, with 21 wins for QPR, 16 for Swansea and 14 draws. In the Championship there have been 26 matches, with 10 wins for QPR, six for Swansea and 10 draws.
Probable Swansea
Swansea's probable team for the match is: Rushworth, Darling, Wood-Gordon and Pedersen; Key, Grimes, Fulton, Patino and Tymon; Paterson and Ginnelly.
Probable QPR
QPR's probable team for the match is: Begovic, Kakay, Cook and Fox; Smyth, Field, Willock and Paal; Dozzell, Dykes and Chair.
Injuires
QPR will be without Colback, who is suspended after being sent off against Sunderland, as well as the injured Dunne. Swansea's Walsh and Benda are both injured and out of action.
Championship
QPR are in 20th place in the Championship with six points, level with Stoke and one below Plymouth, Coventry, Cardiff, Huddersfield and Millwall. Swansea have two points, two below Rotherham and one above Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, in 22nd place.
Last Matches: Swansea
Swansea come into the match on the back of three defeats in recent games. In the English League Cup, on the 29th, the defeat came at home, 3-2 to Bournemouth, with goals from Brooks, Traoré and Christie, while Grimes and Paterson netted. On day two, at home, the defeat came 2-1 to Bristol, with goals from Sykes and Bell, while Cullen opened the scoring before the turnaround. And on Saturday (16), away from home, the defeat was 2-0 to Cardiff, with goals from Tanner and Ramsey.
Last Matches: QPR
Queens Park Rangers come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win. On August 26, away from home, they lost 2-1 to Southampton, with goals from Edozie and Armstrong, while Colback added a second. On September 2, the away win was 2-0 against Middlesbrough, with goals from Dozzell and Colback. And on Saturday (16), at home, the defeat came against Sunderland, 3-1, with goals from Clarke, Ballard and Ba, while Paal netted.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: QPR vs Swansea Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.