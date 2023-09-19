QPR vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Retrospect

There have been 51 matches between QPR and Swansea, with 21 wins for QPR, 16 for Swansea and 14 draws. In the Championship there have been 26 matches, with 10 wins for QPR, six for Swansea and 10 draws.
Probable Swansea

Swansea's probable team for the match is: Rushworth, Darling, Wood-Gordon and Pedersen; Key, Grimes, Fulton, Patino and Tymon; Paterson and Ginnelly.
Probable QPR

QPR's probable team for the match is: Begovic, Kakay, Cook and Fox; Smyth, Field, Willock and Paal; Dozzell, Dykes and Chair.
Injuires

QPR will be without Colback, who is suspended after being sent off against Sunderland, as well as the injured Dunne. Swansea's Walsh and Benda are both injured and out of action.
Championship

QPR are in 20th place in the Championship with six points, level with Stoke and one below Plymouth, Coventry, Cardiff, Huddersfield and Millwall. Swansea have two points, two below Rotherham and one above Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, in 22nd place.
Last Matches: Swansea

Swansea come into the match on the back of three defeats in recent games. In the English League Cup, on the 29th, the defeat came at home, 3-2 to Bournemouth, with goals from Brooks, Traoré and Christie, while Grimes and Paterson netted. On day two, at home, the defeat came 2-1 to Bristol, with goals from Sykes and Bell, while Cullen opened the scoring before the turnaround. And on Saturday (16), away from home, the defeat was 2-0 to Cardiff, with goals from Tanner and Ramsey.
Last Matches: QPR

Queens Park Rangers come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win. On August 26, away from home, they lost 2-1 to Southampton, with goals from Edozie and Armstrong, while Colback added a second. On September 2, the away win was 2-0 against Middlesbrough, with goals from Dozzell and Colback. And on Saturday (16), at home, the defeat came against Sunderland, 3-1, with goals from Clarke, Ballard and Ba, while Paal netted.
