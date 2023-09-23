Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Image: Swansea

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:37 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday match.
12:32 AMan hour ago

How to watch Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:27 AMan hour ago

Retrospect

There have been 35 matches between Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday in history, with 13 wins for Sheffield Wednesday, 13 draws and nine wins for Swansea. In the Championships there have been 30 matches, with 12 wins for Wednesday, 11 draws and seven wins for Swansea.
12:22 AMan hour ago

Probable Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday's probable team for the match is: Vasquez, Bernard, Diaby and Famewo; Valentin, Byers, Bannan, Hendrick and Delgado; Smith and Musaba.
12:17 AMan hour ago

Probable Swansea

Swansea's probable team for the match is: Rushworth, Cabango, Wood and Humphreys; Ashby, Grimes, Fulton and Tymon; Ginnelly, Lowe and Yates.
12:12 AMan hour ago

Injuries

Swansea are missing Cooper, Fulon and Grimes, all injured. For Sheffield Wednesday, Windass, Iorfa, Diaby and Wilks are also out through injury.
12:07 AMan hour ago

Championship

Swansea are in 22nd place in the Championship with three points, one below Rotherham and four points behind Coventry City, Plymouth and Stoke. Sheffield Wednesday are in 23rd place with two points, level with last-placed Middlesbrough.
12:02 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Sheffield Wedensday

Sheffield Wednesday come into the match on the back of two draws and a defeat. On September 2, they drew 0-0 away to Leeds. On Saturday (16), at home, the defeat was to Ipswich Town, 1-0, with a goal from Chaplin. And on Tuesday (19), at home, it was a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, with Musaba opening the scoring and Lenihan equalizing.
11:57 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Swansea

Swansea come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw. On September 2, at home, they lost 2-1 to Bristol, with Cullen opening the scoring, Sykes equalizing and Bell turning the game around. On Saturday (16), away to Cardiff, the defeat was 2-0, with goals from Tanner and Ramsey. And on Tuesday (19), at home, the draw was 1-1 with QPR, with Ginelly opening the scoring and Dykes equalizing.
11:52 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo