Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday
How to watch Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday
If you want to watch the game Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday live on TV, your options is: none.
Retrospect
There have been 35 matches between Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday in history, with 13 wins for Sheffield Wednesday, 13 draws and nine wins for Swansea. In the Championships there have been 30 matches, with 12 wins for Wednesday, 11 draws and seven wins for Swansea.
Probable Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday's probable team for the match is: Vasquez, Bernard, Diaby and Famewo; Valentin, Byers, Bannan, Hendrick and Delgado; Smith and Musaba.
Probable Swansea
Swansea's probable team for the match is: Rushworth, Cabango, Wood and Humphreys; Ashby, Grimes, Fulton and Tymon; Ginnelly, Lowe and Yates.
Injuries
Swansea are missing Cooper, Fulon and Grimes, all injured. For Sheffield Wednesday, Windass, Iorfa, Diaby and Wilks are also out through injury.
Championship
Swansea are in 22nd place in the Championship with three points, one below Rotherham and four points behind Coventry City, Plymouth and Stoke. Sheffield Wednesday are in 23rd place with two points, level with last-placed Middlesbrough.
Last Matches: Sheffield Wedensday
Sheffield Wednesday come into the match on the back of two draws and a defeat. On September 2, they drew 0-0 away to Leeds. On Saturday (16), at home, the defeat was to Ipswich Town, 1-0, with a goal from Chaplin. And on Tuesday (19), at home, it was a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, with Musaba opening the scoring and Lenihan equalizing.
Last Matches: Swansea
Swansea come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw. On September 2, at home, they lost 2-1 to Bristol, with Cullen opening the scoring, Sykes equalizing and Bell turning the game around. On Saturday (16), away to Cardiff, the defeat was 2-0, with goals from Tanner and Ramsey. And on Tuesday (19), at home, the draw was 1-1 with QPR, with Ginelly opening the scoring and Dykes equalizing.
