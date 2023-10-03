West Bromwich vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch West Bromwich vs Sheffield Wednesday?
What time is the match between West Bromwich vs Sheffield Wednesday?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Sheffield Wednesday player
Lee Gregory is Sheffield Wednesday's nine, although he is not finding goals at the start of the season. So far he has only one and it was in the first matchday against Southampton, last August 4.
Watch out for this West Bromwich player
John Switf has four goals and one assist in the EFL Championship in nine games. Last season he finished with seven goals and ten assists. The 28-year-old English midfielder has not scored since September 20 against Watford.
How are Sheffield Wednesday coming along?
They have yet to win in the EFL Championship this season and are coming off the back of two consecutive defeats, the last one at home to Sunderland. With two points, they are bottom of the English silver division and are six points behind the relegation places.
How are West Bromwich coming along?
They are coming off a 4-0 home win over Preston in their last match. While they have four consecutive matches without losing, although three of them have been draws. They have not lost since September 2. They are currently eighth in the EFL Championship with 13 points, three points behind the Playoff places.
Background
The head-to-head record is favorable for Sheffield Wednesday, who have won 52 times. While 36 times the victory has gone to West Bromwich and 28 duels have ended in a draw. Although the last three meetings have been won by West Bromwich.
The Stadium
The match will be played at The Hawthorns, a stadium that was inaugurated in September 1900 and has a capacity of 26850 spectators.
Preview of the match
West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday will face each other in the EFL Championship Matchday 10 fixture.
