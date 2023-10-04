Swansea vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Swansea vs Norwich Live Score Here
RULES
The three worst teams at the bottom of the table are relegated to EFL League One, the third tier of English football.
Speak up, Kyrell Wilson!
“Overall, in the second half, we were hiding a little bit and let the game get out of our control.
“In the first half we made a good change, but we needed to maintain the rhythm after the break, but we didn't.
“Every time we've been at home we've been good, here we could have been better, but being undefeated at home for a long time. it's a long time It's a positive thing and it gives us motivation.
"É It's always useful when we have a good crowd and the technical team and players come to watch, it gives us a good boost. We want to maintain this shape."
Speak up, David Wagner!
“We'll see if he can make it to the Swansea game, but he'll be there. back to training soon.
“He continued, but after the second (tackle) it became quite difficult for him. I was happy with the decision to take it off. It's part of the game, I saw that it's part of the game. able to handle it.
"Everyone else is healthy. Danny (Batth) played yesterday but recovered today. Everyone else trained."
“It wasn't the most fun football game, but it was, especially in the first half, we controlled. We had moments when we should have been more clinical, we did enough to be ahead,” he highlighted.
“(Dimi) sets very high standards for himself, but for all his competitors. He still has room to improve, but I'm very happy with what I've seen from him so far. now."
"We scored a lot of goals until the end of the year. Now, it looks like we can score in many areas. Now We've been without our two strikers for a while now. a few weeks, and with more weeks to come. We conceded 10 in two games too, but we are better than that and we want to show it.
“Two 3-0 victories (for Swansea) speak for themselves, a team that can play technically very good football, that can create.
"They changed form in two games and found form and results."
Norwich City
CHAMPIONS!
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won Division Two four times. huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, were also champions.
CHAMPIONSHIP
At 121º edition of the second division of English football, the 32º under the current format starts on the 4th of August and runs until the 4th of May 2024.
CHAMPIONSHIP
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892–1992, Football League First Division: 1992–2004 and Football League Championship: 2004–2016.