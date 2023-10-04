Swansea vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Photo: Divulgação/Norwich

The top two teams at the end of each season are automatically promoted to the Premier League, while teams finishing third to sixth compete in a playoff to determine the third promoted team.

The three worst teams at the bottom of the table are relegated to EFL League One, the third tier of English football.

Speak up, Kyrell Wilson!

"É It's disappointing not to be able to win as a team. Getting a hat trick is a must. It's a great feeling, it's great. my first for the club, but obviously the most important thing is It's up to the team to win and we can't do that.” Wilson said.

“Overall, in the second half, we were hiding a little bit and let the game get out of our control. 

“In the first half we made a good change, but we needed to maintain the rhythm after the break, but we didn't.

“Every time we've been at home we've been good, here we could have been better, but being undefeated at home for a long time. it's a long time It's a positive thing and it gives us motivation. 

"É It's always useful when we have a good crowd and the technical team and players come to watch, it gives us a good boost. We want to maintain this shape."

Speak up, David Wagner!

Yes, he took a hit to the ankle. Fortunately, this is not the case. It's a serious injury, but it's a serious injury. quite sore and a little swollen,” said Wagner.

“We'll see if he can make it to the Swansea game, but he'll be there. back to training soon.

“He continued, but after the second (tackle) it became quite difficult for him. I was happy with the decision to take it off. It's part of the game, I saw that it's part of the game. able to handle it.

"Everyone else is healthy. Danny (Batth) played yesterday but recovered today. Everyone else trained."

“It wasn't the most fun football game, but it was, especially in the first half, we controlled. We had moments when we should have been more clinical, we did enough to be ahead,” he highlighted.

“(Dimi) sets very high standards for himself, but for all his competitors. He still has room to improve, but I'm very happy with what I've seen from him so far. now."

"We scored a lot of goals until the end of the year. Now, it looks like we can score in many areas. Now We've been without our two strikers for a while now. a few weeks, and with more weeks to come. We conceded 10 in two games too, but we are better than that and we want to show it.

“Two 3-0 victories (for Swansea) speak for themselves, a team that can play technically very good football, that can create.

"They changed form in two games and found form and results."

Norwich City

Photo: Divulgação/Norwich
CHAMPIONS!

Manchester City and Leicester City are the biggest champions of the tournament. City, champions of the Champions League, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won it five times.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won Division Two four times.  huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, were also champions.

CHAMPIONSHIP

The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday rose from Division Three, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds dropped from Division One. Premier League, while four dispute the last place on an elimination basis with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds.

At 121º edition of the second division of English football, the 32º under the current format starts on the 4th of August and runs until the 4th of May 2024.

CHAMPIONSHIP

The EFL Championship is It is England's second-largest domestic league after the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season, when the Football League decided to introduce the league into the federation that organizes the national leagues.

The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892–1992, Football League First Division: 1992–2004 and Football League Championship: 2004–2016.

The game will be played at Swansea.com Stadium

The Swansea vs Norwich game will be played at Swansea.com Stadium, with a capacity of 21.088 people.
