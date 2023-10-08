Cruz Azul vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: Pumas

11:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for Cruz Azul vs Pumas live coverage here

In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Cruz Azul vs Pumas live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium.
10:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Cruz Azul vs Pumas matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Cruz Azul vs Pumas match on October 7, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours 

Nigeria: 14:00 hours

South Africa: 15:00 hours

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 16:00 hours

10:45 AMan hour ago

Pumas Statements

Juan Ignacio Dinenno spoke before the match, after being close to entering the Top 10 of Pumas' goal scorers: "I'm very excited, the only thing it does is give me more strength to give body and soul to the Club and to my profession, which is something I love. I hope it will be as soon as possible and, above all, that the goals that are to come will be to win and leave the Club where it really deserves, which is to be at the top and fighting for everything it plays for.

"For me, it is very important to be able to be in the club's history. I am in 11th place, if you look at it in a more macro way, maybe it is not so significant, but understanding the importance that numbers have in the history of a club as big as Pumas, knowing that I am only one goal away from becoming one of those top 10 scorers and, also, The fact that I'm just one goal away from becoming one of the top 10 goal scorers and the most goals scored by an Argentinean is an incentive for me to continue doing what I've done so far, which is to give one hundred percent to this institution, to the club where I want to be, the club where I've been shown affection from the first day I arrived, both by its directors and, above all, by the fans and, obviously, by my teammates, without whom I wouldn't have been able to get this far.

"It is something very motivating, without losing the most important focus, which is to win the championship and really go down in the Club's history with a star. Obviously to collaborate to be able, on a day-to-day basis, to know that there is a little personal reward. It is very nice to be where you want to be, to do what you want to do.

10:40 AMan hour ago

Pumas Statements

Julio González spoke after his first call-up to the National Team: "It was a long process, but everything comes when it has to come. I am living everything I have worked for. I enjoyed the process, both good and bad, but always with a positive attitude. Today the work is paying off. I have to keep working and then reap the rewards.
10:35 AMan hour ago

Latest Pumas lineup

Julio González, Pablo Bennevendo, Lisandro Magallan, Nathan Silva, Jesús Molina, Adrián Aldrete, Christian Tabó, Eduardo Salvio, Santiago Trigos, Juan Dinneno, Gabriel Fernández.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Cruz Azul's last lineup

A. Gudiño; J. Escobar, C. Salcedo, W. Ditta; I. Rivero, E. Lira, C. Rodríguez, R. Huescas; C. Antuna, Moises Vieira; A. Sepúlveda.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

How are Pumas coming in?

Pumas arrives to this match after defeating Querétaro in CU by four goals to zero, this match was very important for the university squad to give a blow on the table and look for the liguilla.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

How is Cruz Azul doing?

Cruz Azul defeated Necaxa three goals to one at the Victoria stadium, the cement squad will be looking to continue scoring points to make amends with their fans.

10:15 AM2 hours ago

Cruz Azul vs Pumas to be played at the Azteca Stadium

The Cruz Azul vs Pumas match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Cruz Azul vs Pumas live stream, corresponding to Day 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Azteca at 21:00.
