Cruz Azul vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Cruz Azul vs Pumas live coverage here
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas live online
Cruz Azul vs Pumas can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Cruz Azul vs Pumas matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 01:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 15:00 hours
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00 hours
Pumas Statements
"For me, it is very important to be able to be in the club's history. I am in 11th place, if you look at it in a more macro way, maybe it is not so significant, but understanding the importance that numbers have in the history of a club as big as Pumas, knowing that I am only one goal away from becoming one of those top 10 scorers and, also, The fact that I'm just one goal away from becoming one of the top 10 goal scorers and the most goals scored by an Argentinean is an incentive for me to continue doing what I've done so far, which is to give one hundred percent to this institution, to the club where I want to be, the club where I've been shown affection from the first day I arrived, both by its directors and, above all, by the fans and, obviously, by my teammates, without whom I wouldn't have been able to get this far.
"It is something very motivating, without losing the most important focus, which is to win the championship and really go down in the Club's history with a star. Obviously to collaborate to be able, on a day-to-day basis, to know that there is a little personal reward. It is very nice to be where you want to be, to do what you want to do.
Pumas Statements
Latest Pumas lineup
Cruz Azul's last lineup
How are Pumas coming in?
How is Cruz Azul doing?