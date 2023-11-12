Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys live coverage
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Alberto J. Armando. Do not miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online live coverage.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys live?
The Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys match can be watched live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
History: Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys
Both teams played 159 times. Newell's won 43 times, while Boca won 68 times. And 48 draws have been recorded.
Refereeing team
The refereeing team for Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys will be as follows:
Referee: Fernando Echenique
Assistant 1: Facundo Rodríguez
Assistant 2: Eduardo Lucero
Fourth official: Julio Barraza
VAR: Germán Delfino
AVAR: Franco Acita
Probable Lineups
Boca Juniors: Sergio Romero; Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Aaron Anselmino, Marcelo Saracchi; Pol Fernández, Jorman Campuzano, Cristian Medina, Valentín Barco; Miguel Merentiel and Edinson Cavani. DT: Mariano Herron.
Newell's: Lucas Hoyos; Armando Méndez, Gustavo Velázquez, Ian Glavinovich, Guillermo Ortíz, Ángelo Martino; Iván Gómez, Juan Sforza, Cristian Ferreira; Francisco González and Jorge Recalde. DT: Gabriel Heinze.
Newell's must win to get into contention
The leproso team can be a judge in the fight between Boca Juniors and historical rival Rosario Central, the team managed by Gabriel Heinze, regardless of that, maintains its option to qualify to the next phase of the League Cup, for that, it will have to win three out of three against the xeneize.
Boca Juniors on the ropes
The Xeneize now coached by Mariano Herron, after the resignation of Jorge Almirón, after losing the final of the Libertadores against Fluminense, in the annual table the blue and gold have it very complicated, ahead of them is Central, who beat River this Saturday. Now, the team from Buenos Aires will have to get the points from behind, something that has been difficult for them in the last few games.
The Professional League Cup plays its thirteenth matchday
The Professional League Cup continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético Boca Juniors, one of the greats of Argentine soccer, which hosts Club Atlético Newell's Old Boys. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The stadium
The Alberto J. Armando stadium is located in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina).
The stadium was inaugurated in May 1940 and with the last refurbishment has a capacity of 57,200 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys, matchday 13 of the Argentinean Professional League Cup. The match will take place at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, at 3:45 pm.