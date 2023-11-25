Luton Town vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Luton Town vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Crystal Palace of November 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.
Luton Town's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Thomas Kaminski, Tom Lockyer, Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi, Ross Barkley, Marvelous Nakamba, Alfie Doughty, Issa Kaboré, Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene and Andros Townsend.
Crystal Palace players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Crystal Palace's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. French player Odsonne Édouard (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Striker Jordan Ayew (#9) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Crystal Palace in the tournament
The London football team started the 2023-2024 Premier League season well, they are in thirteenth position in the general table with 4 games won, 3 drawn and 5 lost, achieving 15 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Crystal Palace's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last match was on November 11, it ended in a 3-2 defeat against Everton at Selhurst Park and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Luton Town Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Luton Town's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Crystal Palace. English player Carlton Morris (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Alfie Doughty (#45) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski (#24) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Luton Town in the tournament
The Luton soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) badly. They are in seventeenth position in the general table with 1 game won, 3 draws and 8 lost, achieving 6 points. . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on November 11 against Manchester United, it ended in a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Kenilworth Road is located in the city of Luton, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 10,357 spectators. It was opened in 1905 and is currently the home of Luton Town Football Club.