Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

Stay with us to follow Arsenal vs Wolves live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Arsenal vs Wolves live corresponding to matchday 14 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Emirates Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Wolves online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Arsenal vs Wolves match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
Arsenal's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: David Raya, Gabriel, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.
Gabriel Jesús, player to follow!
The Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he has achieved good development within the London club and has become the top figure in the team's offensive. Saka seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal on offense and take his team to the top of the elite. This is one of the promises of the English team and his contribution on offense is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 43 games where he got 7 assists and 12 goals. The Brazilian has already made his debut with the team and has even scored 10 goals and 8 assists in 31 games this season so far.
How does Arsenal get here?
Arsenal continues with its football preparation process for the 2023-2024 Premier League season. The English are among the top 5 teams in the Premier League and will seek to fight for the title and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes. squad in the football year. The Londoners come into this duel looking for 3 points to continue in the fight for the leadership of the Premier League.
Last Wolves lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: José Sá, Max Kilman, Tote Gomes, Santiago Bueno, João Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Mario Lemina, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Nélson Semedo, Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan.
Hee-chang Hwang, player to watch!
The Wolves forward is one of the great figures of the team. Last season he was one of the most important players, Hwang is the leader of the offense. During Wolverhampton's last season, the South Korean participated in 36 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored 14 goals and 2 assists. Hwang's goal is to once again be one of the team's decisive players and make the Wolves a competitive team again, in addition to recovering their level ahead of the 2026 World Cup with South Korea.
How does Wolves arrive?
Wolverhampton begins a new campaign in the Premier League and with the aim of getting back into the positions that fight for places in UEFA competitions. On this occasion, The Wolves have presented 2 additions, Nathan Collins and Hee-chan Hwang. But other great news was the reintegration of players like Adama Traoré and Patrick Cutrone After some losses in the defensive zone and midfield, the team has had to make some adjustments but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not a surprise. Wolves' aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Premier League and in the rest of the English team's competitions. They finished the 2022-2023 Premier League season in tenth position in the table with 51 points after 15 wins, 6 draws and 17 losses, leaving them out of UEFA positions. This is why the team has been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against its direct rivals and avoiding being left out of European competitions and fighting in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.
Where's the game?
The Emirates Stadium located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 60,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2006.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Arsenal vs Wolves match, corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at Emirates Stadium, at 10 am.