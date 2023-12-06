Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the match, with Simon Bennett and Dan Rabathan as assistants. David Coote will be in charge of the VAR, with Sian Massey-Ellis assisting.
Probable Chelsea
Chelsea's probable team for the match is: Sánchez, Reece James, Disasi, Badiashile and Colwill; Enzo Fernández, Caicedo, Sterling, Palmer and Mudryk; Jackson.
Probable United
Manchester United's probable team for the match is: Onana, Dalo, Maguyire, Lindelof and Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo, Antony, Bruno Fernades and Garnacho; Hojlund.
Injuries
Manchester United will be without Malacia, Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Diallo and Evans through injury, as well as Sancho. Chelsea's Fofana, Chukwumeka, Chalobah, Chilwell, Gusto, Nkunku, Madueke, Ugochukwu and Lavia are injured.
Pochettino!
Pochettino also had problems with the line-up and spoke about the injuries: "Tomorrow is still very early. We hope [Nkunku will be available] soon. It's about assessing injured players day by day. Sometimes we get excited when we see players on the pitch because we want to get them back as soon as possible. But we have to be careful and, of course, when he's ready, he'll be with the team. Romeo is doing well but, like Christo, he won't be taking part. Lesley felt something last week, but it's a minor injury. Noni, after Sunday's game against Brighton, also has a slight problem. We hope that they will soon be available for training and for the team. We go to Old Trafford tomorrow without a win since 2013. Manchester United come into the game on the back of two disappointing away results, but before that they had won three league games in a row. We can't change the schedule. It's always good to play at Old Trafford because it's an incredible stadium, fans, team and club. It's a great opportunity to play there and we're at a similar level, but with different situations. I'm not saying it's a good time to go there, the most important thing is to be ready to compete, because we're going to face a team that will be tough and that wants to win. But we want to keep our momentum going, stay with Brighton and climb the table. For us, that's important. If we want to be in a different position, it's a game we have to go and try to win. It won't change much. If you see the squad available tomorrow, it's not difficult to see what my decisions will be. There will be a lot of youngsters from the Academy involved. There aren't many options, but I'm happy. I'm sure we'll have a good game".
Ten Hag!
Ten Hag spoke before the match about injuries and players who could return: "There are some positives. But not the ones who are already in the team. Yes, but I think we can choose the team, so we have a choice. So it's a national team and the players have to prove themselves all the time. It's not that we're short of players. I think we can put out a strong team each time."
Premier League
Manchester United are in seventh place on 24 points, two points behind Newcastle and three behind Tottenham, as well as two above Brighton and three above West Ham. Chelsea are in 10th place with 19 points, level on points with Brentford, and one clear of Wolves and three clear of Crystal Palace.
Last Matches: Chelsea
Chelsea are coming off the back of a draw, a defeat and a win in their last games. On November 12, at home, they drew 4-4 with Manchester City, with goals from Thiago Silva, Sterling, Jackson and Palmer, while Haaland (2), Akanji and Rodri scored City's goals. On Saturday (25), the away defeat was to Newcastle, 4-1, with goals from Isak, Lascelles, Joelinton and Gordon, while Sterling. And on Sunday (3), the win was 3-2 against Brighton, with goals from Enzo Fernández (2) and Colwill, while Buonanotte and João Pedro scored.
Last Matches: United
Manchester United come into the match with one win, one draw and one defeat in their last games. On Sunday (26), they beat Everton 3-0 away from home, with goals from Garnacho, Rashford and Martial. On Wednesday (29), a 3-3 draw in the Champions League with Galatasaray away, with goals from Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and McTominay, while Ziyech (2) and Akturkoglu got the equalizer. And on Saturday (2), away from home once again, they lost 1-0 to Newcastle, with a goal from Gordon.
