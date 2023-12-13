Leicester vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LEICESTER!
SPEAK UP, JOE EDWARDS!
"At the moment we are in a difficult phase," Edwards told BBC Radio London.
“Some of our players' final decisions, the final passes, lack a bit of belief, lack a bit of form, which prevented us from really gaining a grip on the game (in Cardiff) to create sustained attacks.
"There are enough glimmers to give me hope. There are players out there that I can see are in poor form, and at some point it will come together.
"Some players are aware that we are a group in that period when you need the rebound, or the second ball falling to you in a key area, when it looks like things are not going very well for us," he said.
"Without regretting ourselves, we can still create our own luck, and our own decisions and, in general, quality were not worthy of winning a game.
"When you're away from home and you realize it's not your day, what you don't do is lose the game, and we lost to a set piece, which is unusual for us and disappointing for any team to lose like that."
"The first thing you have to do is stick together, and it's going to be a difficult time," Edwards added.
“We know in this industry there is a lot of noise around it and people will be pointing out that we are close to the relegation zone, we don’t need to get involved in that.
"We need to focus on our ideas and work, and you need to be brave, face it and face it when you are coming onto the field and hope that the general level of performance can increase, because clearly at the moment we are not playing enough to accumulate many points.
"I see the players on the training ground and I know there is quality there and on the other hand I know there is more in some players.
"Although this is a new challenge for me, and a new journey between a coaching team and a group of players, we are still in the middle of the season where you need to get results.
"So as much as I'm absorbing things from this, I'm well aware that we need to start getting more points as well."
SPEAK UP, MARESCA!
"Probably from day one, we need our fans. After relegation, it is a complicated moment. We need them. We understand all the effort they make when we play at home and away. QPR out and West Brom out, where at the end of the game we can all be happy, that's it. It's a fantastic feeling."
"We just watch the five or six games and look at this coach's previous teams to see if we can identify anything."
"They just changed coaches and are trying something different. We saw Plymouth, one of the teams that presses least, come here and press hard. So, I don't know if Millwall will change and how they will play. We have to be patient and be efficient."
"Now We achieved some records. They will be more important if we reach our goal. Otherwise, they are not important."
"É It's a complicated month because it's a difficult month. December, lots of games, some players may be out due to illness. The only way is to think about the next game. É It's impossible to think about the next three or four games."
"We have an important number of games and winning is important. the most important. It will be a complicated game. At this time, it is It's important not just to try to win the games, but also to get the maximum number of points until you win. the game against Rotherham."
"It's still true. a small problem. We hope to have you back soon."
GAME STAGE!
The modern design of King Power Stadium offers an immersive fan experience, with excellent facilities and a vibrant atmosphere during games. In addition to being a venue for football matches, the stadium is also a venue for football matches. It is used for community events and activities, playing a significant role in the sporting and cultural life of the city of Leicester.
CONFRONTATION HISTORY!
Other encounters show an alternation of results. Leicester beat Millwall 3-1 on 1 January 2014, but on 30 November 2013, Millwall emerged victorious 1-0. Previous clashes feature a similar dynamic, highlighting the competitiveness between the teams throughout the years. The history of these clashes highlights the unpredictability and intensity of matches between Leicester and Millwall.
HOW DOES MILLWALL ARRIVE?
The most recent game, on 9 December, resulted in a 1-1 win. to 0 over Cardiff. The team's performance appears to vary between wins, draws and defeats, indicating a competitive and challenging period in the current EFL Championship season.
HOW DOES LEICESTER ARRIVE?
Highlighting their defensive solidity and attacking effectiveness, Leicester beat Watford 2-0 on 25 November and QPR 2-1 on October 28th. The team also overcame recent challenges against Sunderland (1-0) and Swansea (3-1). Overall, the team demonstrated consistency, racking up crucial wins and remaining competitive in the league.