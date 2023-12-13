Leicester vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure/Leicester

LEICESTER!

Photo: Disclosure/Leicester
SPEAK UP, JOE EDWARDS!

"It's an opportunity for the players to show where we stand. Everyone will make obvious predictions because of our situation and theirs, but stranger things have happened in football than us going out there and getting a result after the difficulties we've had recently, so we'll be prepared to go out there and do our best, but it's definitely a difficult game."

"At the moment we are in a difficult phase," Edwards told BBC Radio London.

“Some of our players' final decisions, the final passes, lack a bit of belief, lack a bit of form, which prevented us from really gaining a grip on the game (in Cardiff) to create sustained attacks.

"There are enough glimmers to give me hope. There are players out there that I can see are in poor form, and at some point it will come together.

"Some players are aware that we are a group in that period when you need the rebound, or the second ball falling to you in a key area, when it looks like things are not going very well for us," he said.

"Without regretting ourselves, we can still create our own luck, and our own decisions and, in general, quality were not worthy of winning a game.

"When you're away from home and you realize it's not your day, what you don't do is lose the game, and we lost to a set piece, which is unusual for us and disappointing for any team to lose like that."

"The first thing you have to do is stick together, and it's going to be a difficult time," Edwards added.

“We know in this industry there is a lot of noise around it and people will be pointing out that we are close to the relegation zone, we don’t need to get involved in that.

"We need to focus on our ideas and work, and you need to be brave, face it and face it when you are coming onto the field and hope that the general level of performance can increase, because clearly at the moment we are not playing enough to accumulate many points.

"I see the players on the training ground and I know there is quality there and on the other hand I know there is more in some players.

"Although this is a new challenge for me, and a new journey between a coaching team and a group of players, we are still in the middle of the season where you need to get results.

"So as much as I'm absorbing things from this, I'm well aware that we need to start getting more points as well."

SPEAK UP, MARESCA!

"If you’ If you want to maintain high standards, you need to change. É It is impossible for 11 players to play in all matches while maintaining the same level. They are human beings. We need to renew. Sometimes we will repeat the same 11 players. The normal situation is that we need new energy.”

"Probably from day one, we need our fans. After relegation, it is a complicated moment. We need them. We understand all the effort they make when we play at home and away. QPR out and West Brom out, where at the end of the game we can all be happy, that's it. It's a fantastic feeling."

"We just watch the five or six games and look at this coach's previous teams to see if we can identify anything."

"They just changed coaches and are trying something different. We saw Plymouth, one of the teams that presses least, come here and press hard. So, I don't know if Millwall will change and how they will play. We have to be patient and be efficient."

"Now We achieved some records. They will be more important if we reach our goal. Otherwise, they are not important."

"É It's a complicated month because it's a difficult month. December, lots of games, some players may be out due to illness. The only way is to think about the next game. É It's impossible to think about the next three or four games."

"We have an important number of games and winning is important. the most important. It will be a complicated game. At this time, it is It's important not just to try to win the games, but also to get the maximum number of points until you win. the game against Rotherham."

"It's still true. a small problem. We hope to have you back soon."

GAME STAGE!

The King Power Stadium is is a football stadium located in Leicester, England and serves as the home ground of Leicester City Football Club. Opened in 2002, the stadium has a capacity for around 32,000 spectators. Named after the club's former chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the stadium has been the scene of memorable moments in Leicester City's history, including their surprise Premier League title win in the 2015-2016 season.

The modern design of King Power Stadium offers an immersive fan experience, with excellent facilities and a vibrant atmosphere during games. In addition to being a venue for football matches, the stadium is also a venue for football matches. It is used for community events and activities, playing a significant role in the sporting and cultural life of the city of Leicester.

CONFRONTATION HISTORY!

In the last head-to-head clashes between Leicester and Millwall, Leicester have had mixed results. The most recent clash took place on September 22, 2021, in the EFL, with Leicester emerging victorious 2-0. However, on February 18, 2017, in the FA Cup, Millwall had the advantage, winning 1-0 .

Other encounters show an alternation of results. Leicester beat Millwall 3-1 on 1 January 2014, but on 30 November 2013, Millwall emerged victorious 1-0. Previous clashes feature a similar dynamic, highlighting the competitiveness between the teams throughout the years. The history of these clashes highlights the unpredictability and intensity of matches between Leicester and Millwall.

HOW DOES MILLWALL ARRIVE?

In their last 10 matches, Millwall have had a mixed performance in the EFL Championship. The team won an impressive 4-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday on November 11, demonstrating their attacking prowess. However, there were challenges, with three defeats including a 3-0 defeat to Coventry and a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn. Additionally, Millwall have faced draws, two of which were 2-2 draws against Watford and Hull, and a 1-1 draw against Preston.

The most recent game, on 9 December, resulted in a 1-1 win. to 0 over Cardiff. The team's performance appears to vary between wins, draws and defeats, indicating a competitive and challenging period in the current EFL Championship season.

HOW DOES LEICESTER ARRIVE?

Leicester performed impressively in the final games of the season. In their last match, on December 9, 2023, they faced Plymouth and won 4-0. Before that, on December 2, they secured another victory against West Bromwich, with a score of 2-1. Sheffield Wednesday on 29 November ended in a draw, with both teams scoring a goal.

Highlighting their defensive solidity and attacking effectiveness, Leicester beat Watford 2-0 on 25 November and QPR 2-1 on October 28th. The team also overcame recent challenges against Sunderland (1-0) and Swansea (3-1). Overall, the team demonstrated consistency, racking up crucial wins and remaining competitive in the league.

The game will be played at King Power Stadium

The Leicester vs Millwall game will be played at King Power Stadium, with a capacity of 32.261 people.
