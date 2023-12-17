West Bromwich vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch West Bromwich vs Stoke City live on TV, you can follow the game on ESPN+
What time is the West Bromwich vs Stoke City match?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this Stoke City player
Andre Filipe Cunha Vidigal, a 25-year-old Portuguese attacker, was one of the reinforcements of this team in the last summer market. He has scored five goals this season, four of them in the EFL Championship. The last time he scored was last September 24. In addition, he has not started since last December 2.
Watch out for this West Bromwich player
John Swift has six goals and one assist. With this tally, he has already equaled his goal tally from last season. The 28-year-old English midfielder has not scored since before suffering an injury that sidelined him for several matches. His last goal was on October 6 against Birmingham City.
News - Stoke City
They come after a 1-1 draw at home against Swansea City. Another match without a win and they have now won seven in a row. Their last win came on October 28 at home to Middlesbrough. With 22 points they are in 19th position, three points above the relegation places.
News - West Bromwich
They come from winning 0-2 at home to Rotherham United. Victory to cut the negative streak after two defeats in a row. They are currently fifth in the EFL Championship with 35 points, i.e. they are in Playoff positions, although they have many teams behind them.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Stoke City, who have won 61 times. West Bromwich have won 49 times, while 34 meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in August 2023 in the Carabao Cup where Stoke City won 2-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at The Hawthorns, a stadium that was inaugurated in September 1900 and has a capacity of 26850 spectators.
Preview of the match
West Bromwich and Stoke City will meet this Sunday, December 17 in the match corresponding to the 22nd round of the EFL Championship.
